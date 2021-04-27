Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,493 in the last 365 days.

Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q1 2021 interim report

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 07:30 AM CEST. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 14:00 AM CEST on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday April 28, 2021, at 07:30 AM CEST

Time for conference call and web presentation
Wednesday April 28, 2021, at 14:00 AM CEST

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden:               +46 (0) 8 566 42 651
UK:                         +44 333 30 00 804
US:                         +1 631 913 1422 

Access code:       892 718 64#

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:          +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:           thomas.heath@sinch.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q1 2021 interim report

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.