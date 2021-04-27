Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second episode of IdealHomesTV - Luxury Villas For Sale in the Algarve

blue flagged beaches lagos, luxury apartments for sale lagos, investment opportunity

One of the many amazing beaches in the Algarve.

The time is great to Invest in The Algarve, Portugal

FARO, PORTUGAL, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes International will be premiering the second episode of the brand new season on Thursday 29th April, at 5pm London/Lisbon | 12pm EST.

This episode will focus on luxury villas for sale in the Algarve! They will also be joined by one of the family members who can tell you more about what the prestigious villa has to offer.

Ideal Homes is also continuing the journey with the property owners from episode 1 who are looking to not only sell their property, but also buy another one.

To tune in, all you need to do is sign up for FREE and they will send over the exclusive link to watch later in the week.

They will also be hosting another Live Q+A directly after the episode, starting at 6pm London | 1pm EST, make sure to join to have all your questions answered.

Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes International
+351 289 513 434
In case you missed the first episode!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


