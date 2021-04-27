AppHarvest Announces Conference Participation for May 2021

/EIN News/ -- MOREHEAD, Ky., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp focused on farming more sustainably using up to 90% less water than open-field agriculture, announced today that its executive team will participate in the following investor conferences in May 2021.



BofA Transforming World Congress, May 6, 2021: President David Lee will participate in the “Climate Action Innovation” panel at 11 a.m. ET.

BMO Farm to Market Conference, May 19, 2021: President David Lee will participate in the “Controlled Environmental Agriculture” panel at 10:40 a.m. ET and present at 1:40 p.m. ET. Additionally, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted Conference, May 25, 2021: President David Lee will participate in a fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For more details, please contact your sales representative at one of the hosting investment banks, or visit the AppHarvest investor relations website at https://investors.appharvest.com/investor-relations .

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms in Appalachia that grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce using up to 90% less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land with zero agricultural runoff. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a domestic food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The Company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest controlled environment agriculture facilities in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AppHarvest’s future financial performance, as well as AppHarvest’s growth plans and strategy, ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of AppHarvest’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AppHarvest. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-252964) filed with the SEC by AppHarvest on February 10, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents AppHarvest has filed, or that AppHarvest will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AppHarvest’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. AppHarvest anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AppHarvest may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AppHarvest specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing AppHarvest’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACT: Travis Parman, Travis.Parman@appharvest.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Matt Chesler, CFA, appharvestIR@appharvest.com

