Healixa Inc. Announces Abana Health Pharmacy Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces the purchase of Abana Health Pharmacy (“Abana”), a community retail pharmacy, in Conroe, Texas (“Conroe”) near Houston. This follows on the heels of Healixa’s recent March 19, 2021 announcement that Healixa Inc. Acquired 5 Star Pharmacy LLC in Allen, Texas.

Abana Health Pharmacy is a retail pharmacy where pharmacists store, prepare, and dispense medicinal preparations and/or prescriptions for a local patient population. Current services include counseling patients and caregivers (sometimes independent of the dispensing process); conducting COVID-19 testing, administering vaccinations; and providing other professional services associated with pharmaceutical care such as health screenings, consultative services with other health care providers, collaborative practice, medication management, patient monitoring and education classes. Abana accepts most insurances and benefit managers including CVS/Caremark, Optum, Humana, Express Scripts, Prime Therapeutics, and more, while also supporting patient advocacy services to assist the underinsured and the uninsured.

"I am pleased with the progress with which the Healixa management team has produced,” commented Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “The team executed on the Abana acquisition and expanded our national footprint while staying on course with all of our digital pharmacy go-to-market initiatives as planned. Healixa’s ambitious ecosystem has asked a lot of our team and they have delivered.”

Healixa aims to automate pharmacy processes, patient monitoring applications and patient education nationally. “I often find myself looking at the Healixa strategy rollout through the familiar lens of an investor or private equity firm. When doing so I recall a few questions I would ask the CEO of a company that I was considering funding. Is there a need in the market space? How are you going to build undeniable value? Do you have the right management team? Do you have a plan to get there? What is your fastest path to revenue? With Healixa, I can humbly say I know the answers to all those questions and Abana just took us one step further,” said CEO Ian Parker.

Abana Health Pharmacy is located in southern Texas near the Houston-metro area. According to the Conroe Economic Development Council, Conroe is one of the fastest growing communities in the United States and is rated A for diversity by Niche Rankings. Conroe is located just 40 miles from Houston and only a few hours from Austin and Dallas. A millennial haven, perfect for families, Conroe is bordered by 22,000-acre Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest, and W. Goodrich Jones State Forest, approximately 30 minutes from Houston.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

