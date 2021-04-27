Longeveron Selected to Present at the 2021 World Stem Cell Summit

Dr. Joshua Hare, Longeveron’s Chief Science Officer, to present during this year’s Longevity Session

Dr. Joshua Hare, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, is scheduled to present in a session titled “The Longevity Agenda: Canceling the Pathologies of Aging.” Longeveron will also provide a pre-recorded 4-5 minute presentation as part of the Investment & Commercialization Forum Track of the Summit.

Produced by the non-profit RMF, and in its 16th year, the World Stem Cell Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering translation of biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit and co-located conferences serve a diverse ecosystem of stakeholders.

Geoff Green, CEO of Longeveron, stated, “We are honored to present at this prestigious event, joining leading experts from around the world to discuss new cell-based therapies aimed at treating or reversing chronic aging-related diseases and conditions, as well as potentially extending healthspan.”

Longeveron’s Aging Frailty clinical research, which spans four clinical programs across the United States, Japan and The Bahamas, is focused on evaluating cellular therapies derived from young healthy adult donors to repair, regenerate and restore tissue and function in elderly individuals.



“We look forward to sharing our respective experience and latest research surrounding our Lomecel-B cell therapy in addressing key aging-related diseases and conditions such as Aging Frailty and Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Mr. Green. “In addition to our recently announced positive results from a Phase 1 study in Alzheimer’s disease, we have completed two Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled double-blind clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of Lomecel-B infusion in Aging Frailty subjects. We look forward to announcing the top-line results of our Aging Frailty studies in the third quarter of this year.”

In addition to the Company’s US Aging Frailty research, Longeveron sponsors a Treatment Registry Trial in Nassau, The Bahamas, where eligible participants with either frailty, mild cognitive impairment, or Alzheimer’s disease may receive Lomecel-B infusion at their own expense. Longeveron is also preparing for a Phase 2 Aging Frailty trial to initiate this year in Japan. Lomecel-B is considered an investigational therapy in Japan, the US and The Bahamas.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

