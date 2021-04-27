Essex Communities Announces New Leadership Structure to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Frankie J. Pane will serve as president and COO; Michael McGillick to become CEO.

Omaha, Nebraska, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essex Communities is pleased to announce the promotions of Frankie J. Pane to president and chief operating officer and Michael McGillick to chief executive officer.

Pane has been with Essex since 2003 and has extensive experience leading the development of new communities, acquisition of existing communities, and overseeing the operations of 30 current and former Essex-managed communities. In his new role, Pane will continue high-level oversight as well as provide strategic direction to collaboratively secure responsible growth, enhance corporate services, and improve efficiencies throughout the organization.

“In 2003 I accepted a temporary position with Essex as an out-bound telemarketer calling prospective residents, and over the past 18 years I’ve held many positions across a variety of departments in the same great organization who took a chance on me years ago,” said Pane. “In my new position, I hope to continue the legacy set before me of ethical, forward-thinking leadership.”

In his 20 years with Essex, McGillick has enjoyed success in the construction division, leading development of numerous age-restricted communities throughout a six-state area in the Midwest. In his new role, he will provide oversight of the Essex team as it develops, constructs, markets, and manages its age-restricted community portfolio.

“I spent most of my career in commercial construction as both an employee and business owner, and then joined Essex in 2001 as director of construction and eventually becoming president in 2017,” said McGillick. “I look forward to continuing to develop communities that meet and exceed the demands of our ever-changing and sophisticated clients.”

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1976, Essex Communities is a full-service provider to the 55+ housing industry, offering expertise in design, development, construction, acquisitions, financing, marketing, and property management.

