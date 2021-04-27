MinIO Recognized as the Leading Object Storage Company in the World

According to GigaOm, MinIO has achieved clear product leadership in both enterprise and high performance object storage

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO , a pioneer in high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a leader/outperformer in its March 2021 report, “ GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage ” and a leader/fast mover in its April 2021 report, “ GigaOm Radar for High Performance Object Storage .” MinIO was the only company to be named a leader in both reports, distinguishing the company as the leading object storage solution in the market.



Collectively, these reports represent the most comprehensive view of object storage in the market today. GigaOm’s treatment of object storage as a distinct category distinguishes this research. The two Radar reports detail the emergence of object storage as the primary storage class of the cloud and outlines the attributes required to be successful across different use cases and customer types.

GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage

The GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage report recognizes MinIO’s versatile object storage solution, broad range of use cases, DevOps-friendly support services and breadth of features supported by its large ecosystem. GigaOm cites MinIO’s strengths as an “innovative solution [with a] very lean and lightweight design, showing the most advanced integration of Kubernetes on the market.” The report also notes the company’s “impressive acceleration in the past year with regard to new features and attention to enterprise needs.”

GigaOm Radar for High Performance Object Storage

The GigaOm Radar for High Performance Object Storage report acknowledges the strong performance and consistency MinIO provides customers with demanding workloads such as Big Data analytics and AI. The report cites MinIO’s strengths as “a comprehensive solution for enterprises looking for a complete object storage that can perform well in various scenarios.” The report also calls out MinIO’s unique support for a multitude of enterprise applications, and its integration with Kubernetes, which provides additional flexibility for multi-tenancy and system management.

“We have long viewed Enrico Signoretti as one of the leading thinkers in the space and applaud GigaOm’s focus on key product criteria and attributes,” noted co-founder and COO Garima Kapoor. “As the battle for the hybrid cloud escalates, it will be the product attributes like performance, scalability, security, simplicity and Kubernetes compatibility that will define the winner. To be recognized as the leader in object storage by GigaOm’s list is a testament to our focus and our relentless commitment to build the most comprehensive and powerful object store in existence.”

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high performance object storage for the era of the hybrid cloud. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system has been voted the “Most Impactful Open Source Project” by Strata/O’Reilly and is run by more than half of the Fortune 500. With more than 545M Docker pulls, MinIO is the fastest-growing private cloud object storage company. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by Nexus, General Catalyst, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and key angel investors.

