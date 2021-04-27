Andela Announces Launch of Salesforce Practice

Andela Hires Veteran Salesforce Solutions Expert Rich Scuteri to Lead Practice

Andela, the global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams, today announced a new specialized Salesforce practice. Andela is pleased to welcome Rich Scuteri who will lead the Salesforce practice. Most recently, Rich was the Vice President, Salesforce Solutions - Professional Product at L'Oreal. Rich will be responsible for managing and expanding the talent, product offering, and strategic partnerships that will support the continued growth of the Salesforce practice area for Andela customers.



“Andela’s global enterprise support model, embedding long-term technical talent from emerging markets with global brands, serves as a blueprint for expanding our practice into delivering the full range of expertise in Salesforce solutions, and I’m excited to lead the team as we expand our offering for new and existing customers,” said Rich Scuteri, Salesforce Practice Leader at Andela.

From the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2024, worldwide spending on public cloud computing will grow 19% a year, from $147 billion to $418 billion. Over the same period, Salesforce customers will add $1.2 trillion in new revenues over the platform. This expansion increasingly requires technical expertise, partnerships and implementation support in markets around the world. All of which, Andela provides in its new offering.

Andela has best-in-class standards for selecting Salesforce engineering talent in the industry. To deliver the most competitive Salesforce-as-a-Service offering available in the market today and in the future, Andela will be expanding its training program and partnerships to become a Salesforce Consulting Partner.

“We are excited to expand on the success of Andela’s existing practice areas to support Salesforce solutions for enterprises with unique development needs related to their Salesforce deployment,” said Sachin Bhagwata, Vice President of Enterprise at Andela. “Andela will provide quality Salesforce experts and solutions to meet the long-term needs of our customers around the world.”

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers in emerging markets. Hundreds of leading companies like GitHub, Cloudflare, and ViacomCBS leverage Andela to scale their engineering teams quickly and cost effectively. A distributed organization spanning four continents, Andela is backed by investors including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.