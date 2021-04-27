Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nanophase Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results as Solésence Beauty Science Leads Growth

Announces 75+% YOY Growth and $7M in Quarterly Revenue

/EIN News/ -- ROMEOVILLE, Ill., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across various beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today reported record financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. 

Jess Jankowski, President and CEO, commented: “We continue to see growth in our Solésence products and strong demand for our medical diagnostics materials. We believe overall Company growth will be sustainable through 2021 and in to 2022.

“After delivering $7M in product revenue in Q1, we already have more than $14M in purchase orders with the majority expected to ship in Q2 and Q3 of 2021.

“Through executing our growth strategy, we find ourselves in an excellent position to expand both our Solésence beauty science business and our medical diagnostics materials business. Our other major business segment, personal care ingredients, has experienced a 28% downturn quarter over quarter, which we expect to improve as we get further into the current recovery and seasonal activities resume.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was $7.1 million, vs. $4.0 million for the same period in 2020.

  • Solésence beauty science revenue was $4.3 million, up 182% from $1.5 million in 2020. First quarter 2021 Solésence beauty science revenue levels represent more than 60% of full year 2020 revenue.
  • Advanced Materials revenue was $1.4 million, up 133% from $0.6 million in the same period of 2020.
    • This was driven by growth in the life science space, specifically medical diagnostics materials, accounting for $1.1 million, or 78% of the total segment.
  • Personal Care Ingredients revenue was $1.4 million, down 28% from $1.9 million in 2020.

•  Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million in 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, reflecting more than a $0.01 per share improvement over the same period in 2020.

•  We note that the PPP funding we received in the second quarter of 2020 is recorded on the balance sheet as a liability and has not had any impact on our income statement to date.

•  The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.8 million in cash.

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “The combination of the rise in clean beauty, the call for inclusive products across skin care and color cosmetic categories, and the increasing regulatory pressure on chemical sunscreen actives all contribute to positive momentum for our minerals-based skin health products. Solésence beauty science product sales continue to grow and are expected to more than double between 2020 and 2021, after more than tripling between 2019 and 2020. Our growth rate far exceeds that of the industry, in part because we are well positioned to be a force in helping to define the rapidly growing clean beauty segment.”

Jankowski added: “The high demand for our medical diagnostics materials has helped us to identify life science as the third major component of our business strategy. We believe our novel materials technology enables enhanced performance, helping diagnosticians to more accurately identify COVID-19 and other viruses. Given our success here, we have expanded our business and technology development efforts in this segment to define a path for sustainable growth and market expansion for these and future advanced materials.

“Lastly, we are reminded daily of the responsibility we have to keep doing our part to improve our national public health through the materials we make for use in medical diagnostics. We have not forgotten the sacrifices being made by our fellow citizens under current conditions. We remain committed to protecting our employees, their families, and our communities, working to provide essential products for the health and safety of those we serve.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 26, 2021. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
       
      March   December 31,
        2021       2020  
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
           
Current assets:      
  Cash $ 1,818,942     $ 956,751  
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,000      
    for both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020   3,827,888       2,932,427  
  Inventories, net   5,001,302       4,339,850  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   653,047       605,908  
    Total current assets   11,301,179       8,834,936  
           
  Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   3,004,540       2,868,025  
  Operating leases, Right of Use   1,885,689       1,826,869  
  Other assets, net   9,718       10,275  
      $ 16,201,126     $ 13,540,105  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Line of credit, bank $ 500,000     $ 500,000  
  Line of credit, related party   3,365,411       2,154,832  
  Current portion of long-term debt, related party   500,000       500,000  
  Current portion of finance lease obligations   168,287       177,227  
  Current portion of operating lease obligations   476,987       430,881  
  Accounts payable   2,447,428       2,126,093  
  Current portion of deferred revenue   494,928       410,672  
  Accrued expenses   1,055,382       483,801  
    Total current liabilities   9,008,423       6,783,506  
           
  Long-term portion of finance lease obligations   73,149       110,432  
  Long-term portion of operating lease obligations   1,655,839       1,650,990  
  Long-term convertible loan, related party   1,164,087       1,097,214  
  PPP Loan (SBA)   951,600       951,600  
  Asset retirement obligation   216,265       214,256  
    Total long-term liabilities   4,060,940       4,024,492  
           
Contingent liabilities   -       -  
Stockholders’ equity:      
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and      
    no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
  Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized;      
    38,221,292 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2021      
    and December 31, 2020, respectively   382,213       382,213  
  Additional paid-in capital   102,158,921       102,116,916  
  Accumulated deficit   (99,409,371 )     (99,767,022 )
    Total stockholders’ equity   3,131,763       2,732,107  
      $ 16,201,126     $ 13,540,105  
           



NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                 
(Unaudited)
                 
            Three months ended
            March 31,
              2021     2020  
Revenue:            
  Product revenue, net     $ 7,050,457   $ 3,961,488  
  Other revenue       21,807     77,909  
    Net revenue       7,072,264     4,039,397  
                 
Operating expense:          
  Cost of revenue       5,042,324     3,004,846  
    Gross profit       2,029,940     1,034,551  
                 
  Research and development expense       498,737     372,610  
  Selling, general and administrative expense       1,034,410     705,608  
Income/(Loss) from operations       496,793     (43,667 )
Interest income       -     -  
Interest expense       139,142     123,790  
Other, net         -     -  
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes       357,651     (167,457 )
Provision for income taxes       -     -  
Net income/(loss)     $ 357,651   $ (167,457 )
                 
Net income/(loss) per share-basic     $ 0.01   $ (0.00 )
                 
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding     38,221,292     38,136,792  
                 
Net income (loss) per share-diluted     $ 0.01   $ (0.00 )
                 
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding     39,811,292     38,136,792  
                 
                 
                 
                 
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE
                 
(Unaudited)
                 
            Three months ended
            March 31,
              2021     2020  
Revenue:            
  Product revenue, net     $ 7,050,457   $ 3,961,488  
  Other revenue       21,807     77,909  
    Net revenue       7,072,264     4,039,397  
                 
Operating expense:          
  Cost of revenue detail:          
  Depreciation       85,607     71,144  
  Non-Cash equity compensation       5,224     9,653  
  Other costs of revenue       4,951,493     2,924,049  
    Cost of revenue       5,042,324     3,004,846  
      Gross profit       2,029,940     1,034,551  
                 
  Research and development expense detail:          
  Depreciation       9,242     10,677  
  Non-Cash equity compensation       12,503     14,593  
  Other research and development expense       476,992     347,340  
    Research and development expense       498,737     372,610  
                 
  Selling, general and administrative expense detail:        
  Depreciation and amortization       6,098     5,120  
  Non-Cash equity compensation       24,276     27,287  
  Other selling, general and administrative expense     1,004,036     673,201  
    Selling, general and administrative expense     1,034,410     705,608  
Income/(Loss) from operations       496,793     (43,667 )
Interest income       -     -  
Interest expense       139,142     123,790  
Other, net         -     -  
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes       357,651     (167,457 )
Provision for income taxes       -     -  
Net income/(loss)     $ 357,651   $ (167,457 )
                 
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):    
  Addback Interest, net       139,142     123,790  
  Addback Depreciation/Amortization       100,947     86,941  
  Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation       42,003     51,533  
                 
  Adjusted EBITDA     $ 639,743   $ 94,807  
                 

 


 

 


