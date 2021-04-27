Pico Interactive Partners with REACT Neuro to Help Assess the Brain via Wireless Virtual Reality Headsets

REACT Neuro uses Pico’s Neo 2 Eye headset, with built-in Tobii Eye Tracking, to provide brain health analytics in physical therapy, sports medicine, senior living and the military

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico Interactive, a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, is the hardware-of-choice for REACT Neuro, a VR company that uses AI and digital exams with the aim of measuring brain health. Pico’s Neo 2 Eye headset, which is equipped with Tobii Eye Tracking, helps REACT Neuro analyze brain health by using its advanced eye-tracking capabilities.



“Pico enables businesses to make innovative impacts with cutting-edge immersive technology. REACT Neuro’s use of our Neo 2 Eye headset will help to transform the healthcare industry for the better by accurately measuring brain health in a non-subjective manner wirelessly,” said Will Winston, US Sales and Partnerships Director at Pico Interactive. “There are millions battling neurological injury and disease – whether it’s senior living community residents suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease or athletes recovering from concussions. REACT Neuro is working to improve the way we treat brain injuries.”

This technology is already being tested in different fields, from senior living to physical therapy. Asbury Methodist Village, a senior living community in Gaithersburg, Maryland, began using REACT Neuro in January 2021.

“At Asbury Methodist Village, we’ve begun brain health testing on our residents with the goal of creating personalized treatment plans, from physical exercise to cognitive training and providing real world feedback to REACT Neuro,” said Sue Paul, Director of Wellness at Asbury Communities. “We are setting up standing times for residents to come in for testing with a goal of 75 residents a month. We’re excited to use this technology to make our residents more informed, self-aware, and in control of their own brain health.”

The Neo 2 Eye leverages dynamic foveated rendering, powered by Tobii Spotlight Technology™, to enhance the headset and create an optimal user experience in VR based on where a user is looking. Building on the Neo 2 Eye, REACT Neuro uses Tobii Ocumen, a premium solution for advanced applications, to develop new innovative features for their brain health platform.

“REACT Neuro provides a baseline assessment of brain health using biomarkers and neurological circuits. The assessment from our custom VR headsets – powered by Pico Interactive – is then put through our AI software to turn into useful insights,” said Jillian Paine, Chief Operating Officer at REACT Neuro. “We hope to change attitudes toward brain health to make it as accessible and normal as heart health.”

