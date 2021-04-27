Sinch extends strategic collaboration with Adobe to enable engagement through conversational messaging channels

/EIN News/ -- Adobe Journey Optimizer customers can seamlessly create marketing engagements across a multitude of messaging apps via a single provider, Sinch, and a single API, Conversation API

Stockholm and Seattle – April 27, 2021 - Today, Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications, announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to reimagine global marketing engagement with mobile users through one- and two-way campaigns across a broad array of chat messaging applications. The new solution was introduced at the Adobe Summit.



Sinch has a long and successful history of teaming with Adobe and other leading cloud providers, delivering for its partners quality messaging solutions that create best-in-class mobile customer experiences.



Leveraging the power and flexibility of Sinch’s underlying omnichannel Conversation API , Adobe Experience Cloud customers can now drive interaction over conversational messaging channels without leaving Adobe Journey Optimizer, a new application within Adobe Experience Cloud.

Adobe Journey Optimizer, natively built on Adobe Experience Platform, combines unified, real-time customer profile; journey orchestration; message authoring; centralized offer decisioning; and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable brands to personalize the customer journey. Journey Optimizer will allow brands to intelligently determine the next best interaction with scale, speed, and flexibility.

With Sinch, Adobe Journey Optimizer customers can easily and intelligently integrate mobile messaging into any communication at any stage of the customer journey.

Sinch’s Conversation API enables brands to build, enrich and optimize omnichannel customer interactions. It provides 100 percent reach with a single API for multiple channels. Conversation API allows enterprises to view one profile, maintain conversation context, and add personalized content.

Gartner says that 50% of businesses will spend more on Conversational Applications in 2021 than on mobile apps.

“This furthers Sinch’s collaboration with Adobe and provides Adobe customers the ability to transform their mobile customer experiences,” said Vikram Khandpur, Sinch’s SVP, Product Partnerships and Integrations. “It’s gratifying to produce a solution that will help thousands of enterprises connect with billions of consumers.”

“Conversational messaging is a huge paradigm shift taking place in the communication between brands and consumers,” said Sunil Menon, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Adobe’s Customer Journey products. “We are pleased to be able to partner with Sinch and give Adobe Journey Optimizer customers the option to leverage this integrated capability via Sinch’s Conversation API.”

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through voice calling , video, and SMS services. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

