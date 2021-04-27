Allogene Therapeutics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the close of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time/5:00 PM Eastern Time.



Audio Webcast

The webcast will be made available on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S. / Canada): 1 (866) 940-5062

Live (International): 1 (409) 216-0618

Conference ID: 9435559

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

