PSYC CEO, David Flores, To Be Featured on Live Cheddar TV Segment

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce its CEO, David Flores, will be interviewed on a live segment of Cheddar TV scheduled for April 27, 2021 at 3:10p ET to discuss the emerging medicinal psychedelic industry and the Company’s ongoing push to move it into mainstream society.

The Company also anticipates Mr. Flores to touch on the shift in society’s perception of psychedelics as well as the potential they are demonstrating in the next generation of treatments for certain mental health conditions. This is based on encouraging data and information from ongoing research and studies into the therapeutic benefits of specific psychedelic compounds.

“I am very excited for this wonderful opportunity to have PSYC featured on the Cheddar TV network,” said Flores. “Not only do I see this as a unique and beneficial opportunity for us to showcase PSYC and Psychedelic Spotlight as a leader within this emerging industry on the very large and impressive platform Cheddar offers, but I see it as a perfect opportunity to speak to the importance of the psychedelic movement and the potential that exists here to effectively address the very serious mental health crisis we are in the midst of.”

The Company encourages those who are able to tune-in to the live segment to do so by visiting the Cheddar TV website or on the Cheddar TV app at 3:10p ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Company also plans to make the recording of the segment available on Psychedelic Spotlight and the Global Trac Solutions websites shortly after it has aired.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

