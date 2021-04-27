Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,392 in the last 365 days.

Franklin Electric Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record sales of $333.0 million, compared to first quarter 2020 sales of $266.8 million, an increase of 25%
  • Strong organic sales growth for Distribution of 31% and Water Systems of 18%
  • Operating income was $33.8 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2020 of $13.8 million, an increase of a 144%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.59, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the first quarter 2020 of $0.23, an increase of 157%
  • Working capital as a percent of trailing twelve months sales improved 220 basis points to 27.7%

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced first quarter 2021 financial results.

First quarter 2021 sales were $333.0 million, compared to first quarter 2020 sales of $266.8 million. First quarter 2021 operating income was $33.8 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2020 of $13.8 million, an increase of a 144 percent.

First quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.59, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the first quarter 2020 of $0.23.  
  
“Building off a strong fourth quarter, our Water Systems and Distribution businesses maintained their momentum, delivering record sales and earnings for the first quarter. At the same time, our Fueling Systems business hit an inflection point, and appears to have turned the post-pandemic corner, producing solid revenue growth alongside 23 percent operating income growth versus the first quarter last year,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer. “While 2021 is off to a great start with significant momentum at our heels and a strong strategy for growth, we remain vigilant in adapting to the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic, which continues to cause disruption across the globe.”

Mr. Sengstack concluded, “We are confident that our approach to grow as a global provider of water and fuel systems positions us well to meet the needs of our customers and generate value for our shareholders. As a result, we are increasing our full year earnings per share before restructuring expense guidance to be in the range of $2.80 to $3.00, given the demand environment we see in most of the end markets we serve.”

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales were $197.6 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $33.5 million or 20 percent versus the first quarter 2020. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 18 percent compared to the first quarter 2020. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment and sales of surface pumping equipment increased due to strong end market demand. These increases were partially offset by lower demand for dewatering equipment. In 2021, Water Systems operating income was a record for any first quarter at $31.3 million driven by price realization, favorable product sales mix and cost management. First quarter 2020 Water Systems operating income was $18.8 million.

Distribution sales were a record at $95.7 million in the first quarter 2021. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 31 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven by broad-based demand in all regions and product categories, the Gicon acquisition, customer purchase pull forwards and the Texas winter storm. The Distribution segment operating income was a record at $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Fueling Systems sales were $56.8 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $1.5 million versus the first quarter 2020. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by about 1 percent compared to the first quarter 2020. The increase was due to higher demand for Pumping and Fuel Management Systems. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues increased by about 7 percent, driven primarily by higher sales in Latin America and EMENA. Fueling Systems operating income was a record for any first quarter at $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by price realization and cost management.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter 2021 were $5.4 million versus a negative $4.7 million in the same period 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher Net Income and lower net working capital requirements.

Revised 2021 Guidance

Due to better than expected first quarter earnings and the recently completed Water Treatment acquisitions, the Company is revising its full year 2021 revenue estimates to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion and full year 2021 earnings per share before restructuring expenses to be in the range from $2.80 to $3.00. The Company’s revised 2021 guidance assumes there will not be any worsening impacts from the global pandemic.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The first quarter 2021 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4c8xwu3v

If you intend to ask questions during the call, please dial in using 877.643.7158 for domestic calls and 914.495.8565 for international calls. The conference ID is: 9894751.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon ET through noon ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, by dialing 855.859.2056 for domestic calls and 404.537.3406 for international calls. The replay passcode is: 9894751.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

John J. Haines
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260-824-2900
Email: jhaines@fele.com

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

       
       
(In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  First Quarter Ended  
  March 31,   March 31,  
  2021   2020  
         
Net sales                             $         333,046     $         266,754    
             
Cost of sales                                   217,500               176,437    
                                                    
Gross profit                                    115,546                 90,317    
             
Selling, general, and administrative expenses             81,603                 75,623    
             
Restructuring expense                   152                       873    
                                                
Operating income                                  33,791                 13,821    
                                                                                                                                                                                                        
Interest expense                     (1,089 )   (1,234 )    
Other income/(expense), net (100 )   (202 )    
Foreign exchange income/(expense) (58 )   962      
                                                  
Income before income taxes                               32,544                 13,347      
               
Income tax (benefit)/expense                 4,381                    2,555      
                                                      
Net income                            $           28,163     $           10,792      
               
Less:  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests                   (283 )                   (149 )    
                                                      
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $           27,880     $           10,643      
                                                    
Income per share:              
  Basic $                0.60     $                0.23      
  Diluted $                0.59     $                0.23      


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)            
                                                    
                                         March 31,     December 31,    
  2021     2020    
ASSETS                       
                        
Cash and equivalents $         118,331     $         130,787    
Receivables (net)            179,439                159,827    
Inventories            310,330                300,932    
Other current assets              27,150                  27,708    
Total current assets            635,250                619,254    
                                                    
Property, plant, and equipment, net            205,137                209,021    
Right-of-Use Asset, net              33,449                  31,954    
Goodwill and other assets            407,843                412,078    
Total assets $      1,281,679     $      1,272,307    
             
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                  
             
Accounts payable $         109,984     $            95,903    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities              75,941                  94,160    
Current lease liability              11,758                  11,090    
Current maturities of long-term debt and            
     short-term borrowings                2,671                    2,551    
Total current liabilities            200,354                203,704    
                 
Long-term debt              91,361                  91,966    
Long-term lease liability              21,704                  20,866    
Income taxes payable non-current              11,965                  11,965    
Deferred income taxes              26,521                  25,671    
Employee benefit plans              42,546                  44,443    
Other long-term liabilities              23,710                  23,988    
                                                                                                                                                                                                        
Redeemable noncontrolling interest                 (168 )                   (245 )  
             
Total equity            863,686                849,949    
Total liabilities and equity $      1,281,679     $      1,272,307    
             

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
(In thousands)          
   March 31,     March 31,  
  2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $        28,163     $         10,792  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net          
cash flows from operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization             9,574                 9,199  
Non-Cash Lease Expense             3,068                 1,962  
Share-based compensation             4,190                 4,352  
Other                359                   (938)  
Changes in assets and liabilities:          
Receivables        (24,196 )             (2,574 )
Inventory        (14,327 )           (19,952 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (298
 )             (4,223 )
Operating Leases           (3,068 )             (1,962 )
Other             1,917               (1,312 )
           
Net cash flows from operating activities 5,382
     (4,656 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Additions to property, plant, and equipment           (6,744 )             (5,535 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment                     -                       25  
Acquisitions and investments 70               (5,626 )
Other investing activities                    3                          -  
           
Net cash flows from investing activities       (6,671 )           (11,136 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Change in debt              (457 )             19,670  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock             5,083                     871  
Purchases of common stock           (4,849 )           (16,981 )
Dividends paid           (8,143 )             (7,240 )
Net cash flows from financing activities           (8,366 )             (3,680 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash           (2,801 )             (4,946 )
Net change in cash and equivalents (12,456 )   (24,418 )
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period        130,787               64,405  
Cash and equivalents at end of period $      118,331     $         39,987  
           



Key Performance Indicators: Earnings Per Share Calculations

    For the First Quarter  
Earnings Before and After Restructuring   2021   2020 Change  
(in millions)            
Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported   $        27.9   $        10.6 163 %
Allocated Earnings   $         (0.2 )  $ -    
Earnings for EPS Calculations   $        27.7   $        10.6 161 %
             
Restructuring (before tax):   $          0.2   $          0.9    
             
Restructuring, net of tax:   $          0.1   $          0.7    
             
Earnings before Restructuring   $        27.8   $        11.3 146 %
             
    For the First Quarter  
Earnings Per Share   2021   2020 Change  
Before and After Restructuring             
(in millions except Earnings Per Share)            
             
Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding            46.9            46.8 0%  
             
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported   $        0.59   $        0.23 157 %
             
Restructuring Per Share, net of tax             $ -   $        0.01    
             
Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring   $        0.59   $        0.24 146 %
             


Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

                                   
  Net Sales                 
  United States   Latin   Europe, Middle   Asia   Total                
(in millions) & Canada   America   East & Africa   Pacific   Water   Fueling   Distribution   Other/Elims Consolidated  
                                   
Q1 2020 $ 83.9   $ 28.2   $ 38.2   $ 13.8   $ 164.1   $ 55.3   $ 60.4   ($13.0) $ 266.8  
Q1 2021 $ 101.3   $ 31.7   $ 44.4   $ 20.2   $ 197.6   $ 56.8   $ 95.7   ($17.1) $ 333.0  
Change $ 17.4   $ 3.5   $ 6.2   $ 6.4   $ 33.5   $ 1.5   $ 35.3   ($4.1) $ 66.2  
% Change 21 % 12 % 16 % 46 % 20 % 3 % 58 %   25 %
                                   
Foreign currency translation $ 1.0   ($5.7)   $ 0.2   $ 0.8   ($3.7)   $ 0.8   $ 0.0        
% Change 1 % -20 1 % 6 % -2 1 % 0 %      
                                   
Acquisitions $ 7.2   $ 0.0   $ 0.0   $ 0.0   $ 7.2   $ 0.0   $ 16.3        
                                   
Volume/Price $ 9.2   $ 9.2   $ 6.0   $ 5.6   $ 30.0   $ 0.7   $ 19.0        
% Change 11 % 33 % 16 % 41 % 18 % 1 % 31 %      
                                   

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins     
(in millions)   For the First Quarter 2021
    Water   Fueling   Distribution   Other/Elims   Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss)   $   31.3   $    14.9   $              2.0   $          (14.4 ) $              33.8  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   15.8 % 26.2 % 2.1 %     10.2 %
                       
Restructuring   $     0.1    $ -   $              0.1    $ -   $                0.2  
                       
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring   $   31.4   $    14.9   $              2.1   $          (14.4 ) $              34.0  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring   15.9 % 26.2 % 2.2 %     10.2 %
                       
                       
Operating Income and Margins     
(in millions)   For the First Quarter 2020
    Water   Fueling   Distribution   Other/Elims   Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss)   $   18.8   $    12.1   $            (2.2 ) $          (14.9 ) $              13.8  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   11.5 % 21.9 % -3.6     5.2 %
                       
Restructuring   $     0.6   $      0.2   $              0.1    $ -   $                0.9  
                       
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring   $   19.4   $    12.3   $            (2.1 ) $          (14.9 ) $              14.7  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring   11.8 % 22.2 % -3.5     5.5 %
                       

Primary Logo

You just read:

Franklin Electric Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.