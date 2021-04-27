Catchpoint Announces Native Support for Google’s Core Web Vitals

Offering the most accurate, actionable and comprehensive metrics for digital experience management; improving user experience and search ranking

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced full support of Google’s Core Web Vitals, giving companies actionable metrics for delivering the best possible user experience on the web. Combined with Catchpoint’s superior set of digital experience metrics and expansive monitoring vantage points, support for Core Web Vitals provides IT teams with the most accurate, simple and comprehensive metrics for optimizing web performance and subsequently, search ranking.



With this new addition and the existing Core Web Vitals support in WebPageTest, Catchpoint now offers the fullest suite of Core Web Vitals insights. The full gamut of stakeholders responsible for web performance, ranging from front-end developers to cloud architects, network engineers, SREs and IT operations practitioners, can leverage Catchpoint’s platform to deliver optimal website and web application performance, delight users and drive positive business outcomes.

“Core Web Vitals will become increasingly important for anyone that is doing business over the web. Over the summer, the ‘signal’ produced by a website’s Core Web Vitals score will play a much bigger role in the Google search algorithm,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “Teams can leverage a set of actionable metrics to deliver a better experience to their users while improving their business performance. It’s exciting to see that we finally have a set of metrics that will allow businesses to align IT and business performance.”

Core Web Vitals are made up of three specific page speed and user interaction measurements: Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). These metrics are a subset of factors that will be part of Google’s “page experience” score, an official Google search engine ranking factor, starting this year. This is critical for business visibility, web traffic, and, ultimately, sales.

What makes these metrics easy and actionable is the measurement of time. LCP is the time from when users click on a link to when they see the main content on-screen. Many other page speed metrics don’t represent what it’s like for a user to open up a webpage. FID is the time it takes for a user to actually interact with your page. This is critical, as it takes into account how quickly webpages can begin to respond to users. CLS is the stability of a page as it loads. Users don’t have to re-learn where links are located when the page is fully loaded.

In addition to displaying measured LCP, Total Blocking Time (TBT is the lab complement of FID), and CLS values, WebPageTest provides “Filmstrip View,” an animated preview of page loading with the option to highlight layout shifts.

“The most important aspect of our web performance monitoring program is how fast our website or application is presented to our customers,” said Robin Schenck, QA and Release Manager at Blue Nile. “Catchpoint offers us the most comprehensive set of metrics for measuring that performance and taking immediate action.”

The support for Core Web Vitals is included in Catchpoint’s Digital Experience Monitoring platform and it is available immediately.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

