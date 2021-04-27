Searchspring Renewed as Shopify Plus Certified App Partner

Strategic Partnership Recognizes The Importance That Search, Merchandising, And Personalization Play In Growing Successful Ecommerce Retailers

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce search and merchandising, today announced its renewed participation as a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner. Using Searchspring’s complete suite of Search and Merchandising solutions, Shopify Plus merchants can start capitalizing on the rapidly growing ecommerce market now by automating fast, relevant, and scalable product discovery experiences without programming background.

"We are excited to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program,” said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Commercial Revenue. “Searchspring has demonstrated a high level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support in Search, Content and Visual Merchandising and plays a critical role in the growth and success of Shopify Plus merchants globally. We're looking forward to another big year ahead."

The Shopify Plus Certified App Program is for best-in-class technology solutions chosen for their quality and alignment with Plus merchant needs. Each app is formally reviewed by the Shopify App Review and Quality Assurance Team, to ensure it meets advanced requirements in the areas of performance, security, privacy, and support.

“We are proud to continue to be a part of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program alongside 53 of the biggest game changers in the industry,” said Peter Messana, CEO at Searchspring. “This program is a reflection of our continued commitment to revolutionize both the merchant and consumer’s journeys by delivering hyper-relevant shopping experiences at every touchpoint.”

Merchants using Searchspring, a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, experienced the highest ecommerce sales to date in 2020, with a 349% year-over-year revenue growth, or $72.47B in total revenue. Using Searchspring’s proprietary algorithm for delivering hyper-relevant results, it's never been easier for online retailers to deliver the right product, at the right time, and the right place. This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s latest product releases, including Personalized Recommendations, Geographic Merchandising, and A/B Testing capabilities.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

