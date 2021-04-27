BOARD MEMBER AND CHIEF RISK OFFICER, PETER BINETTER, FIRST IN AUSTRALIA AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Peter Binetter

Chief Risk Officer and Board Director for Investec Australia Ltd. & Investec Bank plc Australia Branch is the first in Australia to achieve this designation.

Peter has a 30-year career across risk, finance, strategy, and more, bringing to light the quality of the candidates in our Certificate in Risk Governance program.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, USA, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Mr. Peter M. Binetter B.D.S., MComm (Finance), GAICD, of Sydney, Australia.Peter serves as Chief Risk Officer and Board Director for Investec Australia Ltd. & Investec Bank plc Australia Branch and is the first professional in Australia to achieve this designation.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“Peter has a 30-year career across risk, finance, strategy, and more, bringing to light the quality of the candidates in our Certificate in Risk Governance program,” said David R. Koenig, President, and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “He extends his board-level capabilities with this credential and will surely add even more value to risk and strategy discussions wherever he serves,” he continued.“This program broadens the mind and plants informational seeds of growth about how we can view our uncertain world and manage and adapt to it for the benefit of our organisations, our stakeholders, ourselves, and our communities.,” said Mr. Binetter. “I highly recommend it for all Directors and Chief Risk Officers.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

