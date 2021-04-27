Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,338 in the last 365 days.

Excitement mounts ahead of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021(TM) draw

Ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ (www.FIFA.com) draw on Tuesday, 27 April (21:00 local time), the qualifying matches for the tournament have been decided.

Of the 23 nations involved, the 14 lowest-ranked teams according to the April edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking (https://fifa.fans/3sVOCXB) will participate in single-leg play-offs ahead of the tournament, which will be held later this year.

The play-offs were decided according to the rankings, as follows:

  • Oman (FIFA World Ranking: 80) vs Somalia (197)
  • Lebanon (93) vs Djibouti (183)
  • Jordan (95) vs South Sudan (169)
  • Bahrain (99) vs Kuwait (148)
  • Mauritania (101) vs Yemen (145)
  • Palestine (104) vs Comoros (131)
  • Libya (119) vs Sudan (123)

The seven winning teams will join the nine highest-ranked teams who have already qualified for the tournament: host nation Qatar (58), Tunisia (26), Algeria (33), Morocco (34), Egypt (46), Saudi Arabia (65), Iraq (68), the United Arab Emirates (73) and Syria (79).

The tournament will consist of a group stage and knockout rounds. The 16 teams will be split into four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals. Matches will be played at six FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament venues.

Tuesday’s draw will be made by four FIFA legends: Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Nawaf Al Temyat (Saudi Arabia), Haytham Mustafa (Sudan) and Younus Mahmood (Iraq), along with FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Manolo Zubiria. Click here to read the procedures for Tuesday’s draw (https://fifa.fans/3gICmXF).

A limited number of officials will attend the draw, in line with Qatar’s COVID-19 protocols. Information on broadcasting the draw will follow tomorrow.

The FIFA Arab Cup™ is seen as an important opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of Qatar 2022. Both tournaments will take place in a similar timeslot, with the finals of each scheduled to take place exactly one year apart – on 18 December, Qatar’s National Day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Contact for African Media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

You just read:

Excitement mounts ahead of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021(TM) draw

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.