Stifel Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

  • Record net revenues of $1.1 billion, increased 24.3% with the year-ago quarter.
  • Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group segments.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $164.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $176.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share.
  • Record client assets of $378.6 billion, increased 36.9% compared with the year-ago quarter and 5.9% sequentially.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 26.5%.
  • Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 28.4%.
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 36% from the prior quarter.

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $164.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share,(2) on net revenues of $913.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $176.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“I am pleased with our first quarter results as we generated record net revenue and the second highest earnings per share in Stifel’s history,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel. “The strength of our performance was driven by record revenue in both our operating segments, Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group. The operating environment in 2021 has been a tailwind to our business as the equity markets are up, client engagement is strong, credit remains solid, and investment banking activity surged. Our results in the quarter again illustrate the benefits of our diverse business as the investments we have made have enabled us to participate in these robust market conditions to a far greater magnitude than we could have in years past. Looking forward, Stifel is well positioned for another strong year.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP
3/31/21		     GAAP
3/31/20		     %
Change		     GAAP
12/31/20		     %
Change		       Non-GAAP (3)
3/31/21 		    Non-GAAP (3)
3/31/20		     %
Change		  
Net revenues   $ 1,134,789     $ 913,034       24.3     $ 1,059,910       7.1       $ 1,134,980     $ 913,213       24.3  
Net income   $ 173,015     $ 86,589       99.8     $ 188,469       (8.2 )     $ 184,714     $ 96,777       90.9  
Preferred dividends     8,289       4,844       71.1       7,677       8.0         8,289       4,844       71.1  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 164,726     $ 81,745       101.5     $ 180,792       (8.9 )     $ 176,425     $ 91,933       91.9  
Earnings per diluted common share (2)   $ 1.47     $ 0.75       96.0     $ 1.61       (8.7 )     $ 1.57     $ 0.84       86.9  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (2)   $ 1.40     $ 0.71       97.2     $ 1.55       (9.7 )     $ 1.50     $ 0.80       87.5  
Compensation ratio     61.5 %     63.2 %             58.6 %               60.9 %     62.5 %        
Non-compensation ratio     18.4 %     24.2 %             19.3 %               17.7 %     23.4 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (4)     20.1 %     12.6 %             22.1 %               21.4 %     14.1 %        

Net Revenues

Net revenues were a record $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021, a 24.3% increase from the first quarter of 2020 and a 7.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected significantly higher investment banking revenues, asset management and service fees, and increased brokerage revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income. Net revenues, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, reflected increased capital raising revenues, growth in brokerage revenues and asset management and services fees, as well as higher net interest income, partially offset by lower advisory fee revenues.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $378.6 million, an 8.3% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 10.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Global Wealth Management   $ 201,104     $ 179,879       11.8     $ 185,719       8.3  
Institutional brokerage:                                        
Equity capital markets     79,121       70,195       12.7       69,201       14.3  
Fixed income capital markets     98,395       99,688       (1.3 )     87,664       12.2  
Total institutional brokerage     177,516       169,883       4.5       156,865       13.2  
Total brokerage revenues (5)   $ 378,620     $ 349,762       8.3     $ 342,584       10.5  
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $201.1 million, an 11.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and an 8.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $79.1 million, a 12.7% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 14.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $98.4 million, a 1.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 12.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were a record $339.3 million, an 89.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 0.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

     Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Capital raising:                                        
Global Wealth Management   $ 13,549     $ 10,314       31.4     $ 9,562       41.7  
                                         
Equity capital markets     147,419       60,195       144.9       104,097       41.6  
Fixed income capital markets     47,838       32,887       45.5       50,613       (5.5 )
Institutional Group     195,257       93,082       109.8       154,710       26.2  
Total capital raising (5)     208,806       103,396       101.9       164,272       27.1  
Advisory fees     130,482       76,072       71.5       173,395       (24.7 )
Total investment banking (5)   $ 339,288     $ 179,468       89.1     $ 337,667       0.5  
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $13.5 million, a 31.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 41.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $147.4 million, a 144.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 41.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $47.8 million, a 45.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 5.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $130.5 million, a 71.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 24.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $278.1 million, a 17.0% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and an 11.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the comparative period in 2020 is primarily attributable to higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows. Please refer to the Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table for additional details.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $113.1 million, a 17.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 7.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the impact of lower interest rates. Please refer to the Net Interest Income Analysis table for additional details.

  • Interest income was $127.5 million, a 20.9% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 6.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Interest expense was $14.4 million, a 40.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 0.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compensation and benefits expenses were $697.9 million, which included $6.2 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $577.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $621.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 60.9% in the first quarter of 2021 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2020, is primarily attributable to revenue growth, as well as the change in the composition of revenues.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20  
GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 697,914     $ 577,179  
As a percentage of net revenues     61.5 %     63.2 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                
Merger-related and severance     (6,174 )     (6,427 )
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 691,740     $ 570,752  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     60.9 %     62.5 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, non-compensation operating expenses were $209.0 million, which included $9.1 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $220.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $203.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 17.7% (non-GAAP measure).

The decrease in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2020, is primarily attributable to the release of the allowance for credit losses driven by improvements in the outlook for macroeconomic conditions, and lower travel, entertainment, and conference-related expenses. In addition, the net provisions for litigation matters were lower. These decreases were partially offset by higher volume-related expenses, including investment banking transaction expenses, reflecting an increase in activity levels. In addition, occupancy expense and professional fees were higher. In addition, non-compensation operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were impacted by an increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20  
GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 208,983     $ 220,749  
As a percentage of net revenues     18.4 %     24.2 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                
Merger-related     (9,064 )     (6,904 )
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 199,919     $ 213,845  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     17.7 %     23.4 %

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 24.1%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 24.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 19.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 24.1%.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20  
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 54,877     $ 28,517  
GAAP effective tax rate     24.1 %     24.8 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                
Merger-related and severance     3,670       3,300  
Other     60       22  
      3,730       3,322  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 58,607     $ 31,839  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     24.1 %     24.8 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 7880334. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that c        ould affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share amounts)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Revenues:                                        
Commissions   $ 213,614     $ 211,098       1.2     $ 199,847       6.9  
Principal transactions     165,006       138,666       19.0       142,737       15.6  
Brokerage revenues     378,620       349,764       8.3       342,584       10.5  
                                         
Capital raising     208,806       103,396       101.9       164,276       27.1  
Advisory fees     130,482       76,072       71.5       173,395       (24.7 )
Investment banking     339,288       179,468       89.1       337,671       0.5  
Asset management and service fees     278,147       237,775       17.0       249,928       11.3  
Other income     25,634       9,207       178.4       24,366       5.2  
Operating revenues     1,021,689       776,214       31.6       954,549       7.0  
Interest revenue     127,540       161,177       (20.9 )     119,876       6.4  
Total revenues     1,149,229       937,391       22.6       1,074,425       7.0  
Interest expense     14,440       24,357       (40.7 )     14,515       (0.5 )
Net revenues     1,134,789       913,034       24.3       1,059,910       7.1  
                                         
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Compensation and benefits     697,914       577,179       20.9       621,344       12.3  
Occupancy and equipment rental     72,032       66,073       9.0       73,729       (2.3 )
Communication and office supplies     41,825       41,124       1.7       40,443       3.4  
Commissions and floor brokerage     15,703       14,842       5.8       12,687       23.8  
Provision for credit losses     (5,252 )     16,068       (132.7 )         n/m  
Other operating expenses     84,675       82,642       2.5       77,006       10.0  
Total non-interest expenses     906,897       797,928       13.7       825,209       9.9  
Income before income taxes     227,892       115,106       98.0       234,701       (2.9 )
Provision for income taxes     54,877       28,517       92.4       46,232       18.7  
Net income     173,015       86,589       99.8       188,469       (8.2 )
Preferred dividends     8,289       4,844       71.1       7,677       8.0  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 164,726     $ 81,745       101.5     $ 180,792       (8.9 )
Earnings per common share: (2)                                        
Basic   $ 1.53     $ 0.76       101.3     $ 1.70       (10.0 )
Diluted   $ 1.40     $ 0.71       97.2     $ 1.55       (9.7 )
                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share (2)   $ 0.15     $ 0.11       36.4     $ 0.11       36.4  
                                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (2)                                        
Basic     107,746       106,929       0.8       106,041       1.6  
Diluted     117,875       114,929       2.6       116,828       0.9  


Summary Segment Results (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Net revenues:                                        
Global Wealth Management   $ 631,495     $ 582,956       8.3     $ 575,252       9.8  
Institutional Group     506,081       332,238       52.3       489,448       3.4  
Other     (2,787 )     (2,160 )   n/m       (4,790 )   n/m  
Total net revenues   $ 1,134,789     $ 913,034       24.3     $ 1,059,910       7.1  
                                         
Operating expenses:                                        
Global Wealth Management   $ 408,264     $ 388,789       5.0     $ 378,790       7.8  
Institutional Group     388,893       290,498       33.9       365,793       6.3  
Other     109,740       118,641       (7.5 )     80,626       36.1  
Total operating expenses   $ 906,897     $ 797,928       13.7     $ 825,209       9.9  
                                         
Operating contribution:                                        
Global Wealth Management   $ 223,231     $ 194,167       15.0     $ 196,462       13.6  
Institutional Group     117,188       41,740       180.8       123,655       (5.2 )
Other     (112,527 )     (120,801 )     (6.8 )     (85,416 )     31.7  
Income before income taxes   $ 227,892     $ 115,106       98.0     $ 234,701       (2.9 )
                                         
As a percentage of net revenues:                                      
Compensation and benefits                                        
Global Wealth Management     53.3       51.2               52.8          
Institutional Group     59.6       62.0               58.1          
Non-comp. operating expenses                                        
Global Wealth Management     11.4       15.5               13.0          
Institutional Group     17.2       25.4               16.6          
Income before income taxes                                        
Global Wealth Management     35.3       33.3               34.2          
Institutional Group     23.2       12.6               25.3          
Consolidated pre-tax margin     20.1       12.6               22.1          


Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 3/31/21   3/31/20   12/31/20  
Total assets $ 28,141,581   $ 25,896,006   $ 26,604,254  
Total shareholders' equity $ 4,318,872   $ 3,470,326   $ 4,238,766  
Book value per common share (2) (7) $ 35.96   $ 30.75   $ 35.91  
Return on common equity (8)   17.6 %   10.0 %   20.0 %
Non-GAAP return on common equity (3) (8)   18.8 %   11.2 %   21.6 %
Return on tangible common equity (1)   26.5 %   16.6 %   30.8 %
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (3)   28.4 %   18.6 %   33.3 %
Tier 1 common capital ratio (9)   16.0 %   14.3 %   16.5 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9)   19.4 %   16.6 %   20.2 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9)   11.5 %   9.6 %   11.9 %
Pre-tax margin on net revenues   20.1 %   12.6 %   22.1 %
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (3) (4)   21.4 %   14.1 %   23.8 %
Effective tax rate   24.1 %   24.8 %   19.7 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3)   24.1 %   24.8 %   19.7 %


Statistical Information (unaudited):   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Financial advisors     2,182       2,130       2.4       2,187       (0.2 )
Independent contractors     92       94       (2.1 )     93       (1.1 )
Total financial advisors     2,274       2,224       2.2       2,280       (0.3 )
Locations     446       447       (0.2 )     450       (0.9 )
Total client assets   $ 378,615,000     $ 276,627,000       36.9     $ 357,429,000       5.9  
Fee-based client assets   $ 137,804,000     $ 93,633,000       47.2     $ 129,372,000       6.5  
Client money market and insured product   $ 23,616,000     $ 17,234,000       37.0     $ 22,837,000       3.4  
Secured client lending (10)   $ 3,124,545     $ 3,148,790       (0.8 )   $ 2,816,973       10.9  

  

     Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)  
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Private Client Group (11)   $ 233,805     $ 193,260       21.0     $ 208,238       12.3  
Asset Management     30,114       29,762       1.2       28,298       6.4  
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     2,102       3,308       (36.5 )     2,782       (24.4 )
Other (12)     12,126       11,445       6.0       10,610       14.3  
Total asset management and service fee revenues   $ 278,147     $ 237,775       17.0     $ 249,928       11.3  
                                         
Fee-based Assets:   Three Months Ended  
($ in millions)   3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Private Client Group (11)   $ 119,836     $ 80,617       48.6     $ 111,995       7.0  
Asset Management     31,115       22,752       36.8       29,864       4.2  
Elimination (13)     (13,147 )     (9,736 )     35.0       (12,487 )     5.3  
Total fee-based assets   $ 137,804     $ 93,633       47.2     $ 129,372       6.5  
                                         
Third-party Bank Sweep Program   $ 6,455     $ 1,491       332.9     $ 6,555       (1.5 )
                                         
ROA (bps) (14)                                        
Private Client Group (11)     83.5       83.9               83.8          
Asset Management     38.7       38.0               37.9          
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     12.3       95.0               18.9          


Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021     March 31, 2020     December 31, 2020  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 1,812.2     $ 0.9       0.20 %   $ 931.8     $ 3.7       1.58 %   $ 1,545.2     $ 1.1       0.28 %
Financial instruments owned     807.8       2.9       1.43       1,076.6       4.6       1.70       670.9       2.2       1.33  
Margin balances     961.6       6.1       2.53       1,231.7       10.1       3.29       869.0       5.9       2.70  
Investments:                                                                        
Asset-backed securities     4,724.6       21.3       1.80       4,538.5       37.0       3.26       4,826.6       21.5       1.78  
Mortgage-backed securities     905.9       3.3       1.44       1,094.2       6.0       2.18       758.8       2.6       1.38  
Corporate fixed income securities     639.8       5.4       3.37       732.8       5.0       2.76       602.8       4.1       2.74  
Other     6.4             2.06       22.3       0.1       2.14       6.8       0.1       2.10  
Total Investments     6,276.7       30.0       1.91       6,387.8       48.1       3.01       6,195.0       28.3       1.83  
Loans:                                                                        
Commercial and industrial     4,573.6       39.5       3.45       3,560.3       38.0       4.27       4,206.7       32.7       3.11  
Residential real estate     3,994.5       27.0       2.71       3,416.1       25.3       2.96       3,820.8       27.7       2.90  
Securities-based loans     2,002.3       9.7       1.94       2,063.8       16.5       3.19       1,899.7       9.6       2.03  
Commercial real estate     371.0       3.3       3.51       445.0       5.8       5.22       379.1       3.3       3.52  
Loans held for sale     534.4       2.8       2.09       374.5       4.0       4.26       489.1       3.0       2.45  
Other     639.9       4.9       3.07       500.1       5.6       4.46       649.3       4.9       3.02  
Total Loans     12,115.7       87.2       2.88       10,359.8       95.2       3.67       11,444.7       81.2       2.84  
Other interest-bearing assets     596.2       0.4       0.32       607.9       (0.5 )     (0.30 )     469.6       1.2       1.00  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     22,570.2       127.5       2.26       20,595.6       161.2       3.13       21,194.4       119.9       2.26  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Senior notes     1,112.5       12.1       4.35       1,017.1       11.2       4.40       1,311.0       14.4       4.39  
Deposits     17,629.6       1.3       0.03       15,377.9       9.6       0.25       16,429.1       1.2       0.03  
FHLB     15.8             0.29       590.5       2.4       1.59       137.0       0.1       0.34  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1,209.6       1.0       0.34       1,719.4       1.2       0.29       513.9       (1.2 )     (0.94 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 19,967.5     $ 14.4       0.29 %   $ 18,704.9     $ 24.4       0.52 %   $ 18,391.0     $ 14.5       0.32 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 113.1       2.00 %           $ 136.8       2.66 %           $ 105.4       1.99 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021     March 31, 2020     December 31, 2020  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 962.3     $ 0.3       0.12 %   $ 446.0     $ 1.2       1.10 %   $ 546.7     $ 0.2       0.15 %
Investments     6,276.7       30.0       1.91       6,387.8       48.1       3.01       6,195.0       28.3       1.83  
Loans     12,115.7       87.2       2.88       10,359.8       95.2       3.67       11,444.7       81.2       2.84  
Other interest-bearing assets     40.7       0.2       2.23       59.6       0.6       4.02       42.8       0.4       3.20  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     19,395.4       117.7       2.43       17,253.2       145.1       3.36       18,229.2       110.1       2.42  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits     17,629.6       1.3       0.03       15,377.9       9.6       0.25       16,429.1       1.2       0.03  
FHLB     15.8             0.29       590.5       2.4       1.59       137.0       0.1       0.34  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1.4             7.92       1.6             7.09       1.4       0.1       9.87  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 17,646.8       1.3       0.03 %   $ 15,970.0       12.0       0.30 %   $ 16,567.5       1.4       0.03 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 116.4       2.40 %           $ 133.1       3.09 %           $ 108.7       2.39 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) - a component of Global Wealth Management  
   
Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/21     3/31/20     % Change     12/31/20     % Change  
Net interest income $ 116,387     $ 133,131       (12.6 )   $ 108,699       7.1  
Credit loss provision/(release)   (5,252 )     16,068       (132.7 )         n/m  
Charge-offs   934       20     n/m           n/m  
Net interest margin   2.40 %     3.09 %   (69) bps       2.39 %   1 bps  


Financial Metrics (unaudited):   As of  
($ in 000s, except percentages)   3/31/21     3/31/20     12/31/20  
Total assets   $ 20,500,414     $ 18,442,914     $ 18,867,133  
Total shareholders' equity     1,474,473       1,224,307       1,399,382  
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)     12,422,234       10,565,287       11,558,008  
Total deposits     18,715,133       16,880,933       17,396,497  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     2,189,664       3,363,961       2,229,878  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     4,758,910       3,083,065       4,114,840  
Commercial and industrial     4,923,494       3,813,862       4,296,089  
Residential real estate     4,158,033       3,495,136       3,956,670  
Securities-based loans     2,089,747       1,945,371       1,933,974  
Commercial real estate     374,736       399,732       366,485  
Loans held for sale     330,521       570,787       551,248  
Stifel Bank & Trust:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)     11.1 %     11.7 %     11.4 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)     11.1 %     11.7 %     11.4 %
Total capital ratio (9)     12.4 %     13.0 %     12.7 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)     7.1 %     7.1 %     7.1 %
Stifel Bank:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)     18.5 %     15.6 %     16.5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)     18.5 %     15.6 %     16.5 %
Total capital ratio (9)     19.2 %     16.5 %     17.7 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)     7.3 %     7.3 %     7.3 %
                         
Credit Metrics:                        
Allowance for credit losses   $ 129,109     $ 121,017     $ 135,295  
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans     1.06 %     1.20 %     1.22 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 13,756     $ 14,616     $ 13,925  
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.07 %     0.08 %     0.07 %


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     %
Change		     12/31/20     %
Change		  
Revenues:                                        
Commissions   $ 147,505     $ 136,897       7.7     $ 139,594       5.7  
Principal transactions     53,599       42,982       24.7       46,125       16.2  
Brokerage revenues     201,104       179,879       11.8       185,719       8.3  
                                         
Asset management and service fees     278,109       237,760       17.0       249,907       11.3  
Net interest     117,775       138,682       (15.1 )     110,521       6.6  
Investment banking (16)     13,549       10,333       31.1       9,562       41.7  
Other income     20,958       16,302       28.6       19,543       7.2  
Net revenues     631,495       582,956       8.3       575,252       9.8  
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Compensation and benefits     336,721       298,370       12.9       303,961       10.8  
Non-compensation operating expenses     71,543       90,419       (20.9 )     74,829       (4.4 )
Total non-interest expenses     408,264       388,789       5.0       378,790       7.8  
Income before income taxes   $ 223,231     $ 194,167       15.0     $ 196,462       13.6  
                                         
As a percentage of net revenues:                                        
Compensation and benefits     53.3       51.2               52.8          
Non-compensation operating expenses     11.4       15.5               13.0          
Income before income taxes     35.3       33.3               34.2          


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     %
Change		     12/31/20     %
Change		  
Revenues:                                        
Commissions   $ 66,109     $ 74,198       (10.9 )   $ 60,253       9.7  
Principal transactions     111,407       95,685       16.4       96,612       15.3  
Brokerage revenues     177,516       169,883       4.5       156,865       13.2  
Capital raising     195,257       93,082       109.8       154,710       26.2  
Advisory fees     130,482       76,053       71.6       173,399       (24.8 )
Investment banking     325,739       169,135       92.6       328,109       (0.7 )
Other (17)     2,826       (6,780 )   n/m       4,474       (36.8 )
Net revenues     506,081       332,238       52.3       489,448       3.4  
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Compensation and benefits     301,624       205,988       46.4       284,607       6.0  
Non-compensation operating expenses     87,269       84,510       3.3       81,186       7.5  
Total non-interest expenses     388,893       290,498       33.9       365,793       6.3  
Income before income taxes   $ 117,188     $ 41,740       180.8     $ 123,655       (5.2 )
                                         
As a percentage of net revenues:                                        
Compensation and benefits     59.6       62.0               58.1          
Non-compensation operating expenses     17.2       25.4               16.6          
Income before income taxes     23.2       12.6               25.3          


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/21     3/31/20     12/31/20  
GAAP net income   $ 173,015     $ 86,589     $ 188,469  
Preferred dividend     8,289       4,844       7,677  
Net income available to common shareholders     164,726       81,745       180,792  
                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Merger-related and severance (18)     15,429       13,510       17,706  
Provision for income taxes (19)     (3,730 )     (3,322 )     (3,444 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments     11,699       10,188       14,262  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders   $ 176,425     $ 91,933     $ 195,054  
                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2)     117,875       114,929       116,828  
                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share (2)   $ 1.47     $ 0.75     $ 1.61  
Non-GAAP adjustments (2)     0.10       0.09       0.13  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share (2)   $ 1.57     $ 0.84     $ 1.74  
                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (2)   $ 1.40     $ 0.71     $ 1.55  
Non-GAAP adjustments (2)     0.10       0.09       0.12  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (2)   $ 1.50     $ 0.80     $ 1.67  

Footnotes

(1) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $51.7 million, $47.2 million, and $50.7 million, as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the December 2020 three-for-two stock split.
(3) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of 21.4% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $15.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $227.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $1.1 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(5) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(6) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(8) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.
(9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(10) Includes client margin balances held by the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at the Company’s bank subsidiaries.
(11) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(12) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(13) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(14) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(15) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.
(16) Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(17) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(18) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(19) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations

 


