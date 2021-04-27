LGI Homes Opens New Section at Terrata Homes Community in Phoenix

New Section is Now Open at Estrella™ by Newland Communities

/EIN News/ -- GOODYEAR, Ariz., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling brand-new luxury homes in a newly released section of Segovia at Estrella™ by Newland. This is Terrata Homes’ third section of meticulously designed, move-in ready homes within this amenity-rich community.



At Segovia, Terrata Homes is offering a carefully-curated collection of innovative designs that combine a luxury aesthetic with everyday functionality to meet the needs of homebuyers. This collection includes five single-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,112 square feet to 2,777 square feet. Open floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three baths showcase centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, game rooms, private offices, formal dining rooms, outdoor living spaces and professionally landscaped front yards. Each of these five floor plans is equipped with the upgrades today’s homebuyers are searching for. These luxuriously designed, upgraded homes include features such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, fantastic storage space and finished two to three-car garages. Pricing for these brand-new homes starts from the $390s.

At Estrella homeowners will enjoy convenient access to highly rated schools, fantastic shopping, a plethora of dining options and Phoenix’s best entertainment destinations. Additionally, this resort-style community is home to a variety of incredible amenities including StarSplash WaterPark, two state-of-the-art amenity centers, Golf Club of Estrella, Estrella Yacht Club, over 40 community and neighborhood parks, 50+ miles of paths and trails, stunning pools and a fitness center.

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Segovia at Estrella information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 968-3688 ext 516 to schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

