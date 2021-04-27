Investigation And Security Services Industry Trends Include Implementation Of Machine Learning

Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Investigation and security services are increasingly using machine learning technology for security purposes. Machine learning is an application that provides a system with the ability to automatically learn and improve from data collected and experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning enables investigation and security companies to analyze threats and responds to attacks swiftly. For instance, French insurance and financial services company AXA IT uses cyber security software from Darktrace to deal with online threats. The cyber security from Darktrace learns how network normally behaves and eliminates potentially dangerous anomalies and threats.

The investigation and security services market consists of sales of investigation and security services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide investigation, guard, and armored car services, sell security systems, such as burglar and fire alarms and locking devices, along with installation, repair, or monitoring services, or provide remote monitoring of electronic security alarm systems.

The global investigation and security services market is segmented by type into investigation, guard, and armored car services, security systems services. Subsegments covered into investigation services, security guards and patrol services, armored car services, security systems services (except locksmiths), locksmiths.

The global investigation and security services market is expected to grow from $288.5 billion in 2020 to $303.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The investigation services market is expected to reach $417.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global investigation and security services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 26% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global investigation and security services market.

Major companies in the market include G4S, Securitas AB, ADT Corporation, Allied Universal, ICTS Europe.

Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides investigation and security services market overview, forecast investigation and security services market size and growth for the whole market, investigation and security services market segments, and geographies, investigation and security services market trends, investigation and security services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

