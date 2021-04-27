Road Closure - Intersection Vt Rt 14 Depot / Garden St Williamstown
The intersection of Vermont Route 14 and Depot Street / Garden Street in Williamstown will be closed due to an ongoing fire incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorist should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.