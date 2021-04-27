Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Full Year Results

27 April 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$11 million at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2020 dated 26 April 2021, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 26 April 2021 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended

31 December 2020

$’000 Year Ended

31 December 2019

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 5 5 5 5 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (159) (233) Production and operating expenses (12) (13) General and administrative expenses (1,871) (1,780) Share based compensation - (12) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 105 (70) (1,937) (2,108) Results from operating activities (1,932) (2,103) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant 110 369 Finance income 224 221 Finance expense (231) (226) Net finance expense (7) (5) Loss before tax (1,829) (1,739) Taxation - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (1,829) (1,739) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (1,830) (1,739) Non-controlling interests 1 - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (1,829) (1,739) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.002 cent) (0.002 cent)





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December

2020

$’000 At 31 December

2019

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,444 40,246 Property, plant and equipment 4 1 Trade and other receivables 23 30 Restricted cash 2,429 2,241 42,900 42,518 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11,036 13,066 Trade and other receivables 117 141 11,153 13,207 Total assets 54,053 55,725 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 392,170 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,075 Deficit (395,173) (393,343) 42,072 43,902 Non-controlling interests 701 700 Total equity 42,773 44,602 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,563 10,331 10,563 10,331 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 717 682 Derivative financial liabilities - 110 717 792 Total liabilities 11,280 11,123 Total equity and liabilities 54,053 55,725





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended 31 December 2020

$’000 2019

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (1,829) (1,739) Adjustments for: Share based compensation - 12 Depreciation - 1 Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (110) (369) Net finance loss 7 5 Foreign exchange (gain) / loss (105) 70 Change in non-cash working capital: Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 31 (41) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (145) 88 Net cash used in operating activities (2,151) (1,973) Cash flows from investing activities Interest Received 16 136 Exploration and evaluation assets (48) (541) Property plant and equipment (3) - Net cash used in investing activities (35) (405) Cash flows from financing activities Raised Equity - 8,433 Net cash generated by financing activities - 8,433 Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,186) 6,055 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 156 44 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13,066 6,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 11,036 13,066

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.





For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com





