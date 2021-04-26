FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

East Capitol Street Safety and Mobility Project Virtual Public Meeting

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to present the East Capitol Street Safety and Mobility Project, which will provide upgrades to intersections and streets to improve safety and access for all users of East Capitol Street, including the Benning Road intersection, the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, the Central Avenue intersection, and the Maryland border at Southern Avenue. The total length of this segment of East Capitol Street from Burns Street at its west terminus to Southern Avenue at its east terminus is about 2.1 miles.

Proposed safety improvements include more than 4 miles of designated bike lanes including 1 mile of protected bike lanes, curb extensions and high-visibility pedestrian crosswalks, floating bus stops offset from the curb, new pedestrian crossing signals/HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) beacons, enhanced traffic signal timing, and full-time designated vehicle parking. The project also includes safer geometric reconfigurations of the Benning Road intersection and Central Avenue intersection to provide safer and more efficient mobility for all roadway users.

This public meeting will provide residents and stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about the project and will kick-off the public comment period. For more information about the project, please visit the project webpage at ddot.dc.gov/eastcapitolsafety or email DDOT Project Manager Samuel Olatunji at [email protected].

WHAT: East Capitol Street Safety and Mobility Project Virtual Public Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm

WHERE: Join online at rebrand.ly/EastCapitolSafety (Event password: DDOTmay4!) or dial-in at 1-202-860-2110 (audio only, access code 160 325 5750)

An Attendee ID is not required to log-on to the WebEx system. Press the # key to join the meeting.

This project builds on DDOT’s collaborative processes with communities, government agencies, and stakeholders, which started with the 2011 Far Northeast Livability Study and continued with the 2013 East Capitol Street’s Pedestrian Safety Study collection of safety data, evaluation of existing conditions, and development of conceptual recommendations. This segment of East Capitol Street accounted for the fifth highest pedestrian and bicyclist fatality rate of all arterial roads from 2010 to 2014, and therefore was prioritized for safety improvements in Mayor Bowser’s 2015 Vision Zero Action Plan. The preliminary design of the East Capitol Street Safety and Mobility Project is now nearing completion.

Having difficulties joining the meeting? If you need technical support during the meeting, please dial (202) 643-3489.

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available on the project website within 24 hours of meeting conclusion. Those who would like to leave a comment about the materials can do so by leaving a comment on the website or emailing or calling Samuel Olatunji at [email protected] at 202-672-4637. You can also follow us on Facebook.com/DDOTDC and Twitter @DDOTDC.

Do you need assistance to participate?

If you need special accommodations, please contact Cesar Barreto at (202) 671-2829 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at (202) 671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes.

In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination, which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination in a violation of the Act will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

