Secretary Gorbea Statement on Census Bureau Data Release

Today is a prime example of why community advocacy matters. Not only has Rhode Island retained our representation in Congress and our four Electoral College votes – we have also ensured our share of billions of dollars in federal funding each year.

Thank you to the Rhode Island Complete Count Committee, including my Deputy Secretary of State Melissa Husband who was a member. This would not have happened without the tireless effort of community and good government groups like Common Cause Rhode Island who encouraged all Rhode Islanders to fill out their census.

The fight for fair representation for Rhode Islanders does not end here. The redistricting process begins later this year and will greatly affect the voting rights of our citizens. We must ensure that the redistricting process is fair and transparent, so Rhode Islanders have representation that reflects their community.

-Nellie M. Gorbea, Rhode Island Secretary of State ###