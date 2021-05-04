Los Angeles Apparel Manufacturer Offers Expert Production to Small Designers
The Evans Group, a full-service fashion production house, is employing fashion development to help independent designers break into the fashion industry.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With various works featured in chain stores like Banana Republic and pieces making appearances in New York Fashion Week, Jennifer Evans has fostered an environment of creativity and innovation.
Humble Beginnings for The Evans Group
Jennifer Evans, an International Academy of Irvine alumnus, has provided an invaluable resource for independent designers and the development of smaller clothing lines. Through a simple fundraising drive for her school, Jennifer Evans was soon swamped with independent fashion orders. This unexpected result fueled her desire to deliver results for independent fashion designers. Incidentally, it also made The Evans Group one of the most notable fashion and production houses in Los Angeles.
Starting her shop in a space the size of a standard shipping container, Evans quickly built up her business to service thousands of distinct brands and fashion designers. With the hiring of 30 industry jobs (all with a living wage, to boot), Evans is primed and ready for coaching designers through the nuanced fashion design process.
The L.A. clothing manufacturer deals in a multitude of different services, styles, and designs. No matter the style or material, The Evans Group has experience with wovens, outerwear, denim, cut and sew knits, athletic wear, and more. The Evans Group specializes in cut and sew services in Los Angeles's Arts District.
How Do Independent Designers Build Their Brand?
Independent fashion designers can utilize The Evans Group's award-winning method of fashion design: bringing something unique to the market, building awareness of your specific audience wants or needs, and maintaining a base of loyal customers.
The process is straightforward and fully transparent. Designers will consult with Evans and her team to determine the size and scope of the fashion line. What are the goals? The designer and The Evans Group work out these details in full before the real work begins.
After laying the groundwork, unique specification plans, mood boards, and drawings spur on the team of textile workers and sewing experts to develop the fashion line. The turnaround time on a clothing line can take around four to six weeks, depending on the pricing plan.
Designers pair up with dedicated project managers, all of whom create robust schedules, timelines, and goals for clothing production. The central tenet of Jennifer Evans’ philosophy is transparency and communication with clients.
Pricing
Independent designers have a few options to work with when dealing with financing their line of clothes. If you’re a new designer and you’re not sure if you’re prepared to commit to over 50 pieces of clothing, The Test Drive may be the best plan. Depending on the sizer and scope of the clothing line, different prices, services, and optional consultations can occur.
In Good Company
The Evans Group, through ethical, best business practices, built up its portfolio with thousands of clients. These range from first-time designers to brands like Guess and Greg Lauren. The Evans Group has diverse relationships with various designers with a wide range of styles, like those with wedding wear, denim, and even art collections.
What Does This Mean?
The Evans Group's focus on up-and-coming and independent designers opens up doors for those who would otherwise struggle to make a mark in the fashion world. For many designers, it can take years to establish yourself in the fast-paced world of fashion. Jennifer Evans wants to minimize that timeline for ambitious designers.
With her team of talented textile workers, Jennifer Evans has assisted notable designers like Kate McDonald and Greg Lauren. The Evans Group has close ties to more prominent brands like Guess. With a small yet talented team of former factory workers, patternists, and cut and sew manufacturers, this L.A. fashion and production house creates realistic and creative ways to propel small designers to the limelight.
The Evans Group offers both small volume and factory-level production in the following areas:
Ready-to-wear
High-end contemporary
Luxury market
Childrenswear
Streetwear/Activewear
Lingerie
Swimwear
Denim
Couture
Bridalwear
Accessories
Leather goods
Art installation
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
email us here