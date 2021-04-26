Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,283 in the last 365 days.

Meristem Inc. to resell APImetrics' service in Japan

APImetrics The API Intelligence Platform

APImetrics Logo

Meristem APImetrics reseller

Meristem

Meristem Inc. to resell and provide APImetrics API monitoring to clients in Japan

Japan’s technology sector is highly focused on quality and need assurance that their critical API based services work as expected. We can provide that assurance.”
— David O'Neill
TOKYO, JAPAN, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meristem Inc. to resell APImetrics' service in Japan

Meristem Inc.
Meristem Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hiroshi Morita, CEO) has signed a reseller agreement with APImetrics, Inc. (headquartered in Washington, USA; David O'Neill, Founder and CEO), and has begun providing APImetrics services to its clients.

Enabling confidence in the API economy
APIs are becoming necessary in every business field. Without APIs, sites, services, and apps would be rendered useless. APIs can also be packaged to add value to the systems that developers build.

APImetrics delivers real-time insight and analysis into the performance of the mission-critical APIs that companies run and provide to ensure that they are performing as expected. It also gives its own KPIs to compare the quality of different APIs.

APImetrics patented technology allows clients in banking, IT, telecoms, and IoT to measure, monitor, compare and analyze APIs in their industry seeing where they rank with their competition and providing independent assurance of quality and performance. Whether it is telling customers that services are running flawlessly, or reporting to regulators - APImetrics has the tech industry covered.

APImetrics solves the challenges of using APIs in all business areas
“As more clients use our service across Japan, we are excited by our partnership with Meristem which will allow us to provide a better service with local Japanese support with Meristem,” said David O’Neill, CEO of APImetrics. “Japan’s technology sector is highly focused on quality and need assurance that their critical API based services work as expected. We can provide that assurance.”


About using APImetrics in Japan
APImetrics is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with offices in the UK and New Zealand. Meristem Inc. is the leading distributor for APImetrics in Japan providing Japan billing in Yen, local Japanese support, and more.

For inquiries from customers regarding this matter, please contact below.
Meristem Inc. https://www.meristem.jp
E-Mail： Info@meristem.jp

David O'Neill
APImetrics Inc.
+1 206-972-1140
email us here

You just read:

Meristem Inc. to resell APImetrics' service in Japan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.