Meristem Inc. to resell APImetrics' service in Japan
Meristem Inc. to resell and provide APImetrics API monitoring to clients in Japan
Japan's technology sector is highly focused on quality and need assurance that their critical API based services work as expected. We can provide that assurance."
Meristem Inc.
Meristem Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hiroshi Morita, CEO) has signed a reseller agreement with APImetrics, Inc. (headquartered in Washington, USA; David O'Neill, Founder and CEO), and has begun providing APImetrics services to its clients.
Enabling confidence in the API economy
APIs are becoming necessary in every business field. Without APIs, sites, services, and apps would be rendered useless. APIs can also be packaged to add value to the systems that developers build.
APImetrics delivers real-time insight and analysis into the performance of the mission-critical APIs that companies run and provide to ensure that they are performing as expected. It also gives its own KPIs to compare the quality of different APIs.
APImetrics patented technology allows clients in banking, IT, telecoms, and IoT to measure, monitor, compare and analyze APIs in their industry seeing where they rank with their competition and providing independent assurance of quality and performance. Whether it is telling customers that services are running flawlessly, or reporting to regulators - APImetrics has the tech industry covered.
APImetrics solves the challenges of using APIs in all business areas
“As more clients use our service across Japan, we are excited by our partnership with Meristem which will allow us to provide a better service with local Japanese support with Meristem,” said David O’Neill, CEO of APImetrics. “Japan’s technology sector is highly focused on quality and need assurance that their critical API based services work as expected. We can provide that assurance.”
About using APImetrics in Japan
APImetrics is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with offices in the UK and New Zealand. Meristem Inc. is the leading distributor for APImetrics in Japan providing Japan billing in Yen, local Japanese support, and more.
For inquiries from customers regarding this matter, please contact below.
Meristem Inc. https://www.meristem.jp
E-Mail： Info@meristem.jp
David O'Neill
APImetrics Inc.
+1 206-972-1140
email us here