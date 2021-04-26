RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on April 26, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021. This is the Company’s 309th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.

