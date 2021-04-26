May Fish and Game Commission Meeting Location Change

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 April 26, 2021

CONCORD, NH — The NH Fish and Game Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club, 295 Beede Road, Holderness, NH. This represents a change of venue for the meeting.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.