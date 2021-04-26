Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, MI, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its first quarter results for 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total revenues increased $131.7 million, or 42.4 percent, to approximately $442.0 million compared to $310.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $24.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $16.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") (1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $1.26 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.22 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 3.3 percent increase.





for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $1.26 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.22 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 3.3 percent increase. Same Community (2) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) increased by 2.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.





increased by 2.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Same Community (2) Occupancy increased by 190 basis points to 98.8 percent, as compared to 96.9 percent at March 31, 2020.





increased by 190 basis points to 98.8 percent, as compared to 96.9 percent at March 31, 2020. MH and Annual RV Revenue Producing Sites increased by 514 sites in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, as compared to an increase of 300 sites in the corresponding period in 2020 and total portfolio occupancy of 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020.





increased by 514 sites in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, as compared to an increase of 300 sites in the corresponding period in 2020 and total portfolio occupancy of 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020. Home Sales Volume increased 9.4 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.





increased 9.4 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. Acquisitions totaled $183.0 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including 2 MH communities, 6 RV resorts and 4 marinas.





Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Sun delivered a strong start to the year, as we continued to benefit from both the stability of our portfolio and the contribution of our growth initiatives across manufactured housing, RV resorts and marinas. Sustained demand for affordable housing and the desire for RV vacations are providing strong tailwinds, while marinas continue to exhibit durable customer retention and growth. With increased rates of vaccination and the beginning of a return to normalcy, we are seeing higher forward RV bookings providing better visibility into a stronger year ahead. Accordingly, we have increased our earnings guidance to reflect this confidence. To enhance our growth, we delivered approximately 350 ground-up development and expansion sites, and deployed $183.0 million into the acquisition of irreplaceable assets. As we execute on our investment strategies and further reinforce the high quality of our brand and offerings to our residents and guests, we are well positioned to continue to deliver industry-leading results."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020, an increase of 60 basis points.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 514 sites, as compared to an increase of 300 revenue producing sites during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 407 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, NOI(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased 2.7 percent over the same period in 2020, driven by a 3.5 percent increase in revenues. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.8 percent at March 31, 2021 from 96.9 percent at March 31, 2020.

For the MH same community properties, NOI(1) increased by 4.9 percent in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by a 5.1 percent increase in revenues and offset by a 5.7 percent increase in property operating expenses.

For the RV same community properties, NOI(1) declined by 4.0 percent in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by a 0.2 percent decline in revenues and a 5.3 percent increase in property operating expenses. RV same community revenues were impacted by the continued Canadian border closure and the California shelter-in-place order that ran through early February 2021.

Home Sales

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company sold 835 homes as compared to 763 homes in the same period in 2020. The Company sold 149 and 119 new homes for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 25.2 percent. Pre-owned home sales were 686 in the first quarter 2021 as compared to 644 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6.5 percent.

Marina Results

Marina NOI was $31.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Refer to page 14 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired the following communities, resorts and marinas:

Property Name Property Type Sites,

Wet Slips and

Dry Storage Spaces State / Providence Total

Purchase Price

(in millions) Month Acquired Association Island KOA RV 294 NY $ 15.0 January Blue Water Beach Resort RV 177 UT 9.0 February Tranquility MHC MH 25 FL 1.3 February Islamorada and Angler House(a) Marina 251 FL 18.0 February Prime Martha’s Vineyard(a) Marina 390 MA 22.2 March Pleasant Beach Campground RV 102 ON 1.6 March Cherrystone Family Camping Resort RV 669 VA 59.9 March Beachwood Resort RV 672 WA 7.0 March Subtotal 2,580 134.0 Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end Themeworld RV Resort RV 148 FL 25.0 April Sylvan Glen Estates(b) MH 476 MI 24.0 April Subtotal 624 49.0 Total acquisitions 3,204 $ 183.0

(a) Includes two marinas.

(b) In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company issued 240,000 Series J preferred OP units.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of nearly 250 sites in its newly opened ground-up development in San Diego, California, and over 100 expansion sites in a Texas MH community.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $4.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.4 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.5 years. The Company had $105.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At March 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 6.1 times.

Equity Transaction

In March 2021, the Company completed a $1.1 billion underwritten public offering of an aggregate 8,050,000 shares at a public offering price of $140.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consisted of 4,000,000 shares offered directly by the Company and 4,050,000 shares offered under a forward equity sales agreement. The Company sold the 4,000,000 shares on March 9, 2021 and received net proceeds of $537.6 million which it used to pay down revolving debt. The Company expects to settle the remaining forward equity sales agreement by March 2022.

Reporting Changes

Refer to the Summary of 2021 Reporting Changes document, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, for additional information regarding updated and expanded reporting implemented during the quarter.

2021 GUIDANCE

The Company is revising its 2021 guidance for the following metrics:

Previous Range Revised Range FY 2021E FY 2021E 2Q 2021E Basic earnings per share $1.66 - $1.82 $1.68 - $1.84 $0.53 - $0.57 Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share $5.79 - $5.95 $5.92 - $6.08 $1.57 - $1.63 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share 21.0 % 26.6 % 32.1 % 20.3 %

Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share is based off of the midpoint of full year guidance.

Previous Range Revised Range FY 2021E FY 2021E 2Q 2021E Same Community NOI(1) growth 5.6% - 6.6% 7.5% - 8.5% 16.4% - 17.4%

Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release and exclude any prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity. The settlement of the remaining 4,050,000 shares offered under the March 2021 forward equity sales agreement, is not included in guidance.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay at home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;

the Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

the Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;

the Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities;

availability of capital;

changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian and Australian dollars;

the Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires;

general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;

the Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;

changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

litigation, judgments or settlements;

competitive market forces;

ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

level of repossessions by manufactured home and lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Portfolio Overview

(As of March 31, 2021)





Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)





Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Financial Information Total revenues $ 442,015 $ 384,265 $ 400,514 $ 303,266 $ 310,302 Net income / (loss) $ 27,941 $ 9,818 $ 89,756 $ 63,355 $ (15,478 ) Net income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 24,782 $ 7,586 $ 81,204 $ 58,910 $ (16,086 ) Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.23 $ 0.07 $ 0.83 $ 0.61 $ (0.17 ) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.23 $ 0.07 $ 0.83 $ 0.61 $ (0.17 ) Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 190,830 $ 168,527 $ 199,321 $ 148,650 $ 156,552 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$ 135,925 $ 110,849 $ 165,209 $ 118,092 $ 95,046 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$ 141,036 $ 124,872 $ 162,624 $ 110,325 $ 117,267 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.22 $ 1.03 $ 1.63 $ 1.20 $ 0.98 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.26 $ 1.16 $ 1.60 $ 1.12 $ 1.22 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 11,454,209 $ 11,206,586 $ 8,335,717 $ 8,348,659 $ 8,209,047 Total debt $ 4,417,935 $ 4,757,076 $ 3,340,613 $ 3,390,771 $ 3,926,494 Total liabilities $ 5,101,512 $ 5,314,879 $ 3,791,922 $ 3,845,308 $ 4,346,127





Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Operating Information* Properties 562 552 432 426 424 Manufactured home sites 96,876 96,688 95,209 94,232 93,834 Annual RV sites 28,441 27,564 26,817 26,240 26,148 Transient RV sites 26,295 25,043 23,728 22,360 21,880 Total sites 151,612 149,295 145,754 142,832 141,862 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces 38,753 38,152 N/A N/A N/A MH occupancy 96.5 % 96.6 % 96.4 % 96.5 % 95.8 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.3 % 97.3 % 97.2 % 97.3 % 96.7 % New home sales 149 156 155 140 119 Pre-owned home sales 686 626 555 471 644 Total home sales 835 782 710 611 763





Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Revenue Producing Site Gains(5) MH net leased sites 127 247 349 759 287 RV net leased sites 387 331 427 92 13 Total net leased sites 514 578 776 851 300

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)





March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Land $ 2,190,762 $ 2,119,364 Land improvements and buildings 8,664,199 8,480,597 Rental homes and improvements 652,559 637,603 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 491,735 447,039 Investment property 11,999,255 11,684,603 Accumulated depreciation (2,088,105 ) (1,968,812 ) Investment property, net 9,911,150 9,715,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 120,174 92,641 Marketable securities 127,821 124,726 Inventory of manufactured homes 43,242 46,643 Notes and other receivables, net 249,009 221,650 Goodwill 438,842 428,833 Other intangible assets, net 300,554 305,611 Other assets, net 263,417 270,691 Total Assets $ 11,454,209 $ 11,206,586 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,430,420 $ 3,444,967 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 Lines of credit and other debt 917,603 1,242,197 Distributions payable 95,076 86,988 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 280,301 187,730 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 160,072 148,435 Other liabilities 148,128 134,650 Total Liabilities 5,101,512 5,314,879 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 261,059 264,379 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,118 1,076 Additional paid-in capital 7,618,128 7,087,658 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,033 3,178 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,631,044 ) (1,566,636 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 5,992,235 5,525,276 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 82,502 85,968 Consolidated variable interest entities 16,901 16,084 Total noncontrolling interests 99,403 102,052 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,091,638 5,627,328 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,454,209 $ 11,206,586

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 298,077 $ 228,002 $ 70,075 30.7 % Real property - transient 32,536 30,347 2,189 7.2 % Home sales 52,199 40,587 11,612 28.6 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 50,612 5,103 45,509 891.8 % Interest 2,631 2,350 281 12.0 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 5,960 3,913 2,047 52.3 % Total Revenues 442,015 310,302 131,713 42.4 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 103,553 69,834 33,719 48.3 % Real estate tax 22,408 17,176 5,232 30.5 % Home costs and selling 41,590 34,039 7,551 22.2 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 45,431 6,682 38,749 579.9 % General and administrative 38,203 25,349 12,854 50.7 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414 606 1,808 298.3 % Business combination 1,232 — 1,232 N/A Depreciation and amortization 123,304 83,689 39,615 47.3 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,279 (3,279 ) (100.0 ) % Interest 39,517 32,416 7,101 21.9 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,036 1,041 (5 ) (0.5 ) % Total Expenses 418,688 274,111 144,577 52.7 % Income Before Other Items 23,327 36,191 (12,864 ) (35.5 ) % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities 3,661 (28,647 ) 32,308 112.8 % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation 25 (17,479 ) 17,504 100.1 % Other expense, net(6) (1,099 ) (972 ) (127 ) (13.1 ) % Income / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable 376 (2,112 ) 2,488 117.8 % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 1,171 52 1,119 N/M Income / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 104 (2,191 ) 2,295 104.7 % Current tax benefit / (expense) 229 (450 ) 679 150.9 % Deferred tax benefit 147 130 17 13.1 % Net Income / (Loss) 27,941 (15,478 ) 43,419 280.5 % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 2,864 1,570 1,294 82.4 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 295 (962 ) 1,257 130.7 % Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782 $ (16,086 ) $ 40,868 254.1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 107,932 92,410 15,522 16.8 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 108,161 92,411 15,750 17.0 % Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.40 235.3 % Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.40 235.3 %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Outstanding Securities - As of March 31, 2021 Number of Units / Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted(1) Issuance Price Per Unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible Securities Common shares 111,835 N/A N/A N/A $3.32^ Convertible Securities Common OP units 2,582 1.0000 2,582 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions Series A-1 preferred OP units 290 2.4390 708 $ 100 6.00 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.50 % Series C preferred OP units 306 1.1100 340 $ 100 5.00 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 4.00 % Series E preferred OP units 90 0.6897 62 $ 100 5.25 % Series F preferred OP units 90 0.6250 56 $ 100 3.00 % Series G preferred OP units 241 0.6452 155 $ 100 3.20 % Series H preferred OP units 581 0.6098 355 $ 100 3.00 % Series I preferred OP units 922 0.6098 562 $ 100 3.00 %

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(1) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.





Capitalization - As of March 31, 2021 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 111,835 $ 150.04 $ 16,779,723 Common OP units 2,582 $ 150.04 387,403 Subtotal 114,417 $ 17,167,126 Preferred OP units as converted 2,704 $ 150.04 $ 405,708 Total diluted shares outstanding 117,121 17,572,834 Debt Mortgage loans payable $ 3,430,420 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 Lines of credit and other debt 917,603 Total debt $ 4,417,935 Total Capitalization $ 21,990,769

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782 $ (16,086 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 123,076 83,752 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 30 — (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (3,661 ) 28,647 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (104 ) 2,191 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (376 ) 2,112 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (147 ) (882 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units 480 874 Gain on disposition of assets, net (8,155 ) (5,562 ) FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 135,925 $ 95,046 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7) 1,953 385 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,279 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414 606 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related 200 300 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (25 ) 17,479 Other expense, net(6) 716 302 Deferred tax benefits (147 ) (130 ) Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 141,036 $ 117,267 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 107,932 92,410 Add Common shares dilutive effect: March 2021 forward equity offering 229 — Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options — 1 Restricted stock 191 524 Common OP units 2,596 2,412 Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 791 1,166 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 111,739 96,513 FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)

Per Share - Fully Diluted

$ 1.22 $ 0.98 Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted

$ 1.26 $ 1.22

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI(1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782 $ (16,086 ) Interest income (2,631 ) (2,350 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (5,960 ) (3,913 ) General and administrative expense 38,203 25,349 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414 606 Business combination expense 1,232 — Depreciation and amortization 123,304 83,689 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,279 Interest expense 39,517 32,416 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,036 1,041 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (3,661 ) 28,647 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (25 ) 17,479 Other expense, net(6) 1,099 972 (Income) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (376 ) 2,112 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,171 ) (52 ) (Income) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (104 ) 2,191 Current tax (benefit) / expense (229 ) 450 Deferred tax benefit (147 ) (130 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 2,864 1,570 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 295 (962 ) NOI(1) $ 220,442 $ 176,308





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Real Property NOI(1) $ 204,652 $ 171,339 Home Sales NOI(1) 10,609 6,548 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 5,181 (1,579 ) NOI(1) $ 220,442 $ 176,308

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782 $ (16,086 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 123,304 83,689 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,279 Interest expense 39,517 32,416 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,036 1,041 Current tax expense / (benefit) (229 ) 450 Deferred tax benefit (147 ) (130 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,171 ) (52 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (8,155 ) (5,562 ) EBITDAre(1) $ 178,937 $ 99,045 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414 606 Business combination expense 1,232 — (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (3,661 ) 28,647 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (25 ) 17,479 Other expense, net(6) 1,099 972 (Income) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (376 ) 2,112 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (104 ) 2,191 Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 2,864 1,570 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 295 (962 ) Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 8,155 5,562 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 190,830 $ 157,222

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)





Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Debt Outstanding Mortgage loans payable $ 3,430,420 $ 3,444,967 $ 3,191,380 $ 3,205,507 $ 3,273,808 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 Lines of credit and other debt 917,603 1,242,197 79,321 115,352 582,774 Total debt $ 4,417,935 $ 4,757,076 $ 3,340,613 $ 3,390,771 $ 3,926,494 % Fixed / Floating Fixed 79.3 % 74.0 % 97.6 % 96.6 % 85.2 % Floating 20.7 % 26.0 % 2.4 % 3.4 % 14.8 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates Mortgage loans payable 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.88 % 3.88 % 3.91 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % Lines of credit and other debt(8) 1.75 % 2.08 % 1.32 % 2.03 % 1.85 % Total average 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.86 % 3.86 % 3.64 % Debt Ratios Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 6.1 6.9 5.0 4.8 5.6 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 19.7 % 21.4 % 18.3 % 17.8 % 22.6 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 31.8 % 35.5 % 31.6 % 29.7 % 35.6 % Coverage Ratios Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.0 4.9 4.8 4.5 4.5 Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.8 4.8 4.6 4.4 4.3





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Mortgage loans payable Maturities $ — $ 82,155 $ 185,618 $ 315,330 $ 50,528 Principal amortization 44,810 61,364 60,739 57,293 53,879 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — — 33,428 1,821 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — — 27,373 — Lines of credit and other debt 7,494 13,233 377,876 519,000 — Total $ 52,304 $ 156,752 $ 624,233 $ 952,424 $ 106,228 Weighted average rate of maturities — % 4.46 % 4.08 % 4.47 % 4.04 %

Same Community(2)

(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)





Three Months Ended Total Same Community MH RV March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding Transient) $ 215,471 $ 205,218 $ 10,253 5.0 % $ 172,741 $ 164,828 $ 7,913 4.8 % $ 42,729 $ 40,390 $ 2,339 5.8 % Real property - transient 25,907 28,870 (2,963 ) (10.3 ) % 601 928 (327 ) (35.2 ) % 25,306 27,942 (2,636 ) (9.4 ) % Other 7,047 5,895 1,152 19.5 % 4,826 3,810 1,016 26.7 % 2,222 2,085 137 6.6 % Total Operating 248,425 239,983 8,442 3.5 % 178,168 169,566 8,602 5.1 % 70,257 70,417 (160 ) (0.2 ) % Expense Property Operating (9)(10) 73,015 69,189 3,826 5.5 % 43,005 40,685 2,320 5.7 % 30,010 28,504 1,506 5.3 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 175,410 $ 170,794 $ 4,616 2.7 % $ 135,163 $ 128,881 $ 6,282 4.9 % $ 40,247 $ 41,913 $ (1,666 ) (4.0 ) %





As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 407 407 — MH occupancy 97.3 % RV occupancy 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 97.9 % Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.4 % Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.8 % 96.9 % 1.9 % Sites available for development 7,373 6,975 398 Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 599 $ 580 $ 19 3.2%(12) Monthly base rent per site - RV(11) $ 524 $ 499 $ 25 5.0%(12) Monthly base rent per site - Total(11) $ 582 $ 562 $ 20 3.5%(12)

Marina Summary

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding Transient) $ 46,106 Real property - transient 868 Other 1,649 Total Operating 48,623 Expenses Property Operating 23,575 Real Property NOI 25,048 Service, retail, dining and entertainment Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenue 44,354 Service, retail, dining and entertainment expense 38,009 Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI 6,345 Marina NOI $ 31,393 Other Information - Marinas March 31, 2021 Number of properties(a) 110 Total wet slips and dry storage 38,753

(a) Marina properties comprised of four properties acquired in 2021 and 106 properties acquired in 2020.

MH and RV Acquisitions and Other Summary(13)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 7,189 Real property - transient 5,761 Other income 302 Total Operating 13,252 Expenses Property Operating 9,058 Real Property NOI $ 4,194 Other Information - MH and RVs March 31, 2021 Number of properties 45 Occupied sites 4,864 Developed sites 5,730 Occupancy % 84.9 % Transient sites 6,598

Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information New Homes New home sales $ 22,972 $ 15,596 $ 7,376 47.3 % New home cost of sales 18,674 12,610 6,064 48.1 % Gross Profit – new homes 4,298 2,986 1,312 43.9 % Gross margin % – new homes 18.7 % 19.1 % (0.4 ) % Average selling price – new homes* $ 154,174 $ 131,059 $ 23,115 17.6 % Pre-owned Homes Pre-owned home sales $ 29,227 $ 24,991 $ 4,236 17.0 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 18,584 17,422 1,162 6.7 % Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 10,643 7,569 3,074 40.6 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 36.4 % 30.3 % 6.1 % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 42,605 $ 38,806 $ 3,799 9.8 % Total Home Sales Revenue from home sales $ 52,199 $ 40,587 $ 11,612 28.6 % Cost of home sales 37,258 30,032 7,226 24.1 % Home selling expenses 4,332 4,007 325 8.1 % NOI(1) – home sales $ 10,609 $ 6,548 $ 4,061 62.0 % Statistical Information New home sales volume* 149 119 30 25.2 % Pre-owned home sales volume* 686 644 42 6.5 % Total home sales volume* 835 763 72 9.4 %

Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Home rent $ 17,022 $ 15,469 $ 1,553 10.0 % Site rent 19,117 18,007 1,110 6.2 % Total 36,139 33,476 2,663 8.0 % Expenses Rental Program operating and maintenance 5,224 4,823 401 8.3 % Rental Program NOI(1) $ 30,915 $ 28,653 $ 2,262 7.9 % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 211 234 (23 ) (9.8 ) % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,473 11,431 42 0.4 % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 621,869 $ 596,319 $ 25,550 4.3 % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,055 $ 1,009 $ 46 4.6 %

The Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. The Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations.

MH and RV Property Summary 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 FLORIDA Properties 128 128 127 125 125 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 40,011 39,803 39,517 39,241 39,380 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 39,283 39,063 38,743 38,453 38,526 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 98.2 % 98.1 % 98.0 % 98.0 % 97.8 % Transient RV sites 5,823 6,011 5,993 5,547 5,311 Sites for development 1,497 1,497 1,427 1,427 1,527 MICHIGAN Properties 74 74 74 72 72 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 29,092 29,086 29,086 27,901 27,883 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 28,145 28,109 28,033 27,191 26,863 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.4 % 97.5 % 96.3 % Transient RV sites 541 546 546 572 590 Sites for development 1,182 1,182 1,182 1,182 1,115 CALIFORNIA Properties 36 35 34 32 31 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 6,734 6,675 6,372 6,364 5,986 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 6,609 6,602 6,290 6,272 5,948 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 98.1 % 98.9 % 98.7 % 98.6 % 99.4 % Transient RV sites 2,418 2,231 2,236 1,978 1,947 Sites for development 127 373 373 264 302 TEXAS Properties 24 24 24 23 23 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 7,928 7,766 7,659 7,641 7,627 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 7,671 7,572 7,427 7,289 7,076 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 96.8 % 97.5 % 97.0 % 95.4 % 92.8 % Transient RV sites 1,773 1,810 1,917 1,590 1,612 Sites for development 1,275 1,378 1,378 565 555 ONTARIO, CANADA Properties 16 15 15 15 15 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 4,199 4,090 4,067 3,980 3,977 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 4,199 4,090 4,067 3,980 3,977 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 964 966 920 1,007 1,009 Sites for development 1,525 1,525 1,593 1,593 1,608 CONNECTICUT Properties 16 16 16 16 16 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 1,897 1,897 1,898 1,898 1,892 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 1,746 1,739 1,736 1,735 1,721 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 92.0 % 91.7 % 91.5 % 91.4 % 91.0 % Transient RV sites 108 108 107 107 113 Sites for development — — — — — ARIZONA Properties 14 14 13 13 13 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 4,391 4,323 4,274 4,259 4,268 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 4,101 4,030 3,957 3,932 3,923 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 93.4 % 93.2 % 92.6 % 92.3 % 91.9 % Transient RV sites 1,270 1,337 1,386 1,401 1,392 Sites for development — — — — — MAINE Properties 13 13 7 7 7 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 2,190 2,190 1,092 1,074 1,083 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 2,119 2,121 1,089 1,069 1,079 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 96.8 % 96.8 % 99.7 % 99.5 % 99.6 % Transient RV sites 805 805 819 837 828 Sites for development 30 30 30 30 30 INDIANA Properties 12 12 11 11 11 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 3,087 3,087 3,087 3,087 3,087 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 2,961 2,950 2,957 2,961 2,914 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 95.9 % 95.6 % 95.8 % 95.9 % 94.4 % Transient RV sites 1,089 1,089 534 534 534 Sites for development 277 277 277 277 277 COLORADO Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 2,453 2,453 2,453 2,441 2,423 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 2,395 2,380 2,365 2,327 2,318 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 97.6 % 97.0 % 96.4 % 95.3 % 95.7 % Transient RV sites 962 962 930 574 291 Sites for development 1,250 1,250 1,282 1,566 1,867 NEW HAMPSHIRE Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 1,776 1,777 1,833 1,827 1,816 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 1,769 1,767 1,822 1,816 1,806 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 99.6 % 99.4 % 99.4 % 99.4 % 99.4 % Transient RV sites 456 460 404 410 421 Sites for development 151 151 151 151 151 NEW YORK Properties 10 9 9 9 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 1,452 1,419 1,414 1,403 1,400 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 1,415 1,380 1,371 1,358 1,355 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 97.5 % 97.3 % 97.0 % 96.8 % 96.8 % Transient RV sites 1,689 1,422 900 911 916 Sites for development 371 371 371 371 371 OHIO Properties 9 9 9 9 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 2,797 2,790 2,790 2,778 2,768 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 2,760 2,755 2,758 2,736 2,702 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 98.7 % 98.7 % 98.9 % 98.5 % 97.6 % Transient RV sites 128 135 135 147 152 Sites for development 22 22 22 22 59 OTHER STATES Properties 80 77 73 74 73 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 17,310 16,896 16,484 16,578 16,392 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 16,796 16,394 15,977 16,046 15,788 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 97.0 % 97.0 % 96.9 % 96.8 % 96.3 % Transient RV sites 8,269 7,161 6,901 6,745 6,764 Sites for development 1,969 1,969 2,044 2,294 2,428 TOTAL - MH AND ANNUAL RV PORTFOLIO Properties 452 446 432 426 424 MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14) 125,317 124,252 122,026 120,472 119,982 Occupied MH & Annual RV(14) 121,969 120,952 118,592 117,165 115,996 MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14) 97.3 % (15) 97.3 % 97.2 % 97.3 % 96.7 % Transient RV sites 26,295 25,043 23,728 22,360 21,880 Sites for development(16) 9,676 10,025 10,130 9,742 10,290 % Communities age restricted 32.7 % 33.2 % 33.6 % 34.0 % 34.0 %





Marina Property Summary(a) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 FLORIDA Properties 16 14 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,796 3,564 CONNECTICUT Properties 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,257 3,254 RHODE ISLAND Properties 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,676 2,656 MASSACHUSETTS Properties 9 7 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,613 2,193 NEW YORK Properties 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,524 2,524 MARYLAND Properties 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,104 2,106 OTHER STATES Properties 47 47 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 21,783 21,855 TOTAL - MARINA PORTFOLIO Properties 110 106 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 38,753 38,152

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on sites configuration and usability.

Capital Improvements, Development and Acquisitions

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Recurring

Capital Expenditures

Average / MH & RV Site* Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Marina Site* Recurring

Capital Expenditures - MH / RV(17) Recurring Capital Expenditures - Marina(17) Lot

Modifications(18) Acquisitions(19) Expansion

and

Development(20) Growth Projects(21) YTD 2021 $ 86 $ 79 $ 10,544 $ 3,144 $ 7,260 $ 173,307 $ 46,859 $ 18,051 2020 $ 265 N/A $ 31,398 $ 2,074 $ 29,789 $ 3,105,296 $ 248,146 $ 28,315 2019 $ 345 N/A $ 30,382 N/A $ 31,135 $ 930,668 $ 281,808 $ 9,638

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Locations Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales Florida 505 212 59 48 448 Michigan 140 36 11 351 48 Ontario, Canada 325 18 11 — 64 Texas 82 99 14 86 18 Arizona 20 71 11 8 60 Indiana 17 11 2 68 5 Ohio 38 5 — 19 3 California 32 7 6 3 34 Colorado — 15 12 6 9 Connecticut 11 7 9 — 9 New York 54 8 — 1 4 New Hampshire — 2 3 — 10 Maine 54 (2 ) 1 4 — Other states 510 25 10 92 46 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 1,788 514 149 686 758





Total For Year Ended Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2020 5,365 2,505 570 2,296 2,557 2019 4,139 2,674 571 2,868 2,231





Percentage Trends Resident Move-outs Resident

Re-sales 2021 TTM 3.2 % 7.2 % 2020 3.3 % 6.9 % 2019 2.6 % 6.6 %

Footnotes and Definitions

(1) Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, real estate related impairments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2021 average exchange rates.

(3) The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 119,587 developed sites, of which 117,105 were occupied. The adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2020 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from newly rented expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2021 is derived from 118,526 developed sites, of which 117,105 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and over 1,050 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

(4) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(5) Revenue producing site gains do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

(6) Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Foreign currency remeasurement loss $ (20 ) $ (220 ) Contingent consideration expense (71 ) (82 ) GTSC repair reserve (383 ) (670 ) Non-cash lease amortization expense (625 ) — Other expense, net $ (1,099 ) $ (972 )

(7) Other acquisition related costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy. These costs also include nonrecurring integration expenses associated with a new acquisition.

(8) Lines of credit and other debt includes the Company's MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 6.0 percent for the quarters ended December 31, September 30 and June 30, 2020, and 7.0 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(9) Same Community results net $16.5 million and $14.8 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(10) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.

(11) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(12) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(13) MH and RV acquisitions and other is comprised of six properties acquired and three properties that the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2021, 23 properties acquired in 2020, two Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, six recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, four properties previously classified as held for sale and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(14) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(15) As of March 31, 2021, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.5 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(16) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 77.3 percent for expansion, 20.4 percent for greenfield development and 2.3 percent for redevelopment.

(17) Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the communities, resorts and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at our MH and RV properties include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at our marinas include items such as: dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades.The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(18) MH lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer's installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(19) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating properties (including marinas) and land parcels to develop expansions or new properties. These costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include $16.1 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company's operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, these costs were $40.6 million and $50.7 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(20) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home and RV site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping at our MH communities and RV resorts.

(21) Growth projects consist of revenue generating or expense reducing activities at MH communities, RV resorts and marinas. This includes, but is not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, slip or amenity upgrades such as the addition of a garage, shed or boat lift, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.





Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

