Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, MI, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its first quarter results for 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total revenues increased $131.7 million, or 42.4 percent, to approximately $442.0 million compared to $310.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $24.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $16.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $1.26 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.22 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 3.3 percent increase.

  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 2.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

  • Same Community(2) Occupancy increased by 190 basis points to 98.8 percent, as compared to 96.9 percent at March 31, 2020.

  • MH and Annual RV Revenue Producing Sites increased by 514 sites in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, as compared to an increase of 300 sites in the corresponding period in 2020 and total portfolio occupancy of 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020.

  • Home Sales Volume increased 9.4 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.

  • Acquisitions totaled $183.0 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including 2 MH communities, 6 RV resorts and 4 marinas.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Sun delivered a strong start to the year, as we continued to benefit from both the stability of our portfolio and the contribution of our growth initiatives across manufactured housing, RV resorts and marinas. Sustained demand for affordable housing and the desire for RV vacations are providing strong tailwinds, while marinas continue to exhibit durable customer retention and growth. With increased rates of vaccination and the beginning of a return to normalcy, we are seeing higher forward RV bookings providing better visibility into a stronger year ahead. Accordingly, we have increased our earnings guidance to reflect this confidence. To enhance our growth, we delivered approximately 350 ground-up development and expansion sites, and deployed $183.0 million into the acquisition of irreplaceable assets. As we execute on our investment strategies and further reinforce the high quality of our brand and offerings to our residents and guests, we are well positioned to continue to deliver industry-leading results."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020, an increase of 60 basis points.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 514 sites, as compared to an increase of 300 revenue producing sites during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 407 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, NOI(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased 2.7 percent over the same period in 2020, driven by a 3.5 percent increase in revenues. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.8 percent at March 31, 2021 from 96.9 percent at March 31, 2020.

For the MH same community properties, NOI(1) increased by 4.9 percent in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by a 5.1 percent increase in revenues and offset by a 5.7 percent increase in property operating expenses.

For the RV same community properties, NOI(1) declined by 4.0 percent in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by a 0.2 percent decline in revenues and a 5.3 percent increase in property operating expenses. RV same community revenues were impacted by the continued Canadian border closure and the California shelter-in-place order that ran through early February 2021.

Home Sales

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company sold 835 homes as compared to 763 homes in the same period in 2020. The Company sold 149 and 119 new homes for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 25.2 percent. Pre-owned home sales were 686 in the first quarter 2021 as compared to 644 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6.5 percent.

Marina Results

Marina NOI was $31.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Refer to page 14 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired the following communities, resorts and marinas:

Property Name   Property Type   Sites,
Wet Slips and
Dry Storage Spaces 		  State / Providence   Total
Purchase Price
(in millions) 		  Month Acquired
Association Island KOA   RV   294      NY   $ 15.0      January
Blue Water Beach Resort   RV   177      UT   9.0      February
Tranquility MHC   MH   25      FL   1.3      February
Islamorada and Angler House(a)   Marina   251      FL   18.0      February
Prime Martha’s Vineyard(a)   Marina   390      MA   22.2      March
Pleasant Beach Campground   RV   102      ON   1.6      March
Cherrystone Family Camping Resort   RV   669      VA   59.9      March
Beachwood Resort   RV   672      WA   7.0      March
Subtotal       2,580          134.0       
                     
Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end                    
Themeworld RV Resort   RV   148      FL   25.0      April
Sylvan Glen Estates(b)   MH   476      MI   24.0      April
Subtotal       624          49.0       
Total acquisitions       3,204          $ 183.0       

(a) Includes two marinas.

(b) In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company issued 240,000 Series J preferred OP units.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of nearly 250 sites in its newly opened ground-up development in San Diego, California, and over 100 expansion sites in a Texas MH community.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $4.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.4 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.5 years. The Company had $105.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At March 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 6.1 times.

Equity Transaction

In March 2021, the Company completed a $1.1 billion underwritten public offering of an aggregate 8,050,000 shares at a public offering price of $140.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consisted of 4,000,000 shares offered directly by the Company and 4,050,000 shares offered under a forward equity sales agreement. The Company sold the 4,000,000 shares on March 9, 2021 and received net proceeds of $537.6 million which it used to pay down revolving debt. The Company expects to settle the remaining forward equity sales agreement by March 2022.

Reporting Changes

Refer to the Summary of 2021 Reporting Changes document, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, for additional information regarding updated and expanded reporting implemented during the quarter.

2021 GUIDANCE

The Company is revising its 2021 guidance for the following metrics:

      Previous Range   Revised Range    
      FY 2021E   FY 2021E   2Q 2021E
Basic earnings per share     $1.66 - $1.82   $1.68 - $1.84   $0.53 - $0.57
Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share     $5.79 - $5.95   $5.92 - $6.08   $1.57 - $1.63
               
  1Q21   2Q21   3Q21   4Q21
Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share 21.0 %   26.6 %   32.1 %   20.3 %

Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share is based off of the midpoint of full year guidance.

      Previous Range   Revised Range    
      FY 2021E   FY 2021E   2Q 2021E
Same Community NOI(1) growth     5.6% - 6.6%   7.5% - 8.5%   16.4% - 17.4%

Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release and exclude any prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity. The settlement of the remaining 4,050,000 shares offered under the March 2021 forward equity sales agreement, is not included in guidance.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss first quarter results will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through May 11, 2021 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13717209. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

  • outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay at home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
  • changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;
  • difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
  • the Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
  • the Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
  • the Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities;
  • availability of capital;
  • changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian and Australian dollars;
  • the Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
  • the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
  • increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
  • risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires;
  • general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
  • the Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
  • changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
  • litigation, judgments or settlements;
  • competitive market forces;
  • ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
  • level of repossessions by manufactured home and lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investor Information

 


Portfolio Overview
(As of March 31, 2021)

 


Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in thousands, except for *)

 


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Financial Information                  
Total revenues $ 442,015      $ 384,265      $ 400,514      $ 303,266      $ 310,302     
Net income / (loss) $ 27,941      $ 9,818      $ 89,756      $ 63,355      $ (15,478 )  
Net income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 24,782      $ 7,586      $ 81,204      $ 58,910      $ (16,086 )  
Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.23      $ 0.07      $ 0.83      $ 0.61      $ (0.17 )  
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.23      $ 0.07      $ 0.83      $ 0.61      $ (0.17 )  
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.83      $ 0.79      $ 0.79      $ 0.79      $ 0.79     
                   
Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 190,830      $ 168,527      $ 199,321      $ 148,650      $ 156,552     
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
 $ 135,925      $ 110,849      $ 165,209      $ 118,092      $ 95,046     
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
 $ 141,036      $ 124,872      $ 162,624      $ 110,325      $ 117,267     
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.22      $ 1.03      $ 1.63      $ 1.20      $ 0.98     
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.26      $ 1.16      $ 1.60      $ 1.12      $ 1.22     
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets $ 11,454,209      $ 11,206,586      $ 8,335,717      $ 8,348,659      $ 8,209,047     
Total debt $ 4,417,935      $ 4,757,076      $ 3,340,613      $ 3,390,771      $ 3,926,494     
Total liabilities $ 5,101,512      $ 5,314,879      $ 3,791,922      $ 3,845,308      $ 4,346,127     


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Operating Information*                  
Properties 562      552      432      426      424   
                   
Manufactured home sites 96,876      96,688      95,209      94,232      93,834   
Annual RV sites 28,441      27,564      26,817      26,240      26,148   
Transient RV sites 26,295      25,043      23,728      22,360      21,880   
Total sites 151,612      149,295      145,754      142,832      141,862   
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces 38,753      38,152   N/A   N/A   N/A
                   
MH occupancy 96.5  %   96.6  %   96.4  %   96.5  %   95.8  %
Annual RV occupancy 100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %
Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.3  %   97.3  %   97.2  %   97.3  %   96.7  %
                   
New home sales 149      156      155      140      119   
Pre-owned home sales 686      626      555      471      644   
Total home sales 835      782      710      611      763   


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Revenue Producing Site Gains(5)                  
MH net leased sites 127      247      349      759      287   
RV net leased sites 387      331      427      92      13   
Total net leased sites 514      578      776      851      300   

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)

 


    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets        
Land   $ 2,190,762        $ 2,119,364     
Land improvements and buildings   8,664,199        8,480,597     
Rental homes and improvements   652,559        637,603     
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   491,735        447,039     
Investment property   11,999,255        11,684,603     
Accumulated depreciation   (2,088,105 )     (1,968,812 )  
Investment property, net   9,911,150        9,715,791     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   120,174        92,641     
Marketable securities   127,821        124,726     
Inventory of manufactured homes   43,242        46,643     
Notes and other receivables, net   249,009        221,650     
Goodwill   438,842        428,833     
Other intangible assets, net   300,554        305,611     
Other assets, net   263,417        270,691     
Total Assets   $ 11,454,209        $ 11,206,586     
Liabilities        
Mortgage loans payable   $ 3,430,420        $ 3,444,967     
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable   35,249        35,249     
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable   34,663        34,663     
Lines of credit and other debt   917,603        1,242,197     
Distributions payable   95,076        86,988     
Advanced reservation deposits and rent   280,301        187,730     
Accrued expenses and accounts payable   160,072        148,435     
Other liabilities   148,128        134,650     
Total Liabilities   5,101,512        5,314,879     
Commitments and contingencies        
Temporary equity   261,059        264,379     
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   1,118        1,076     
Additional paid-in capital   7,618,128        7,087,658     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   4,033        3,178     
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings   (1,631,044 )     (1,566,636 )  
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity   5,992,235        5,525,276     
Noncontrolling interests        
Common and preferred OP units   82,502        85,968     
Consolidated variable interest entities   16,901        16,084     
Total noncontrolling interests   99,403        102,052     
Total Stockholders' Equity   6,091,638        5,627,328     
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity   $ 11,454,209        $ 11,206,586     

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change
Revenues              
Real property (excluding transient) $ 298,077        $ 228,002        $ 70,075        30.7    %
Real property - transient 32,536        30,347        2,189        7.2    %
Home sales 52,199        40,587        11,612        28.6    %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment 50,612        5,103        45,509        891.8    %
Interest 2,631        2,350        281        12.0    %
Brokerage commissions and other, net 5,960        3,913        2,047        52.3    %
Total Revenues 442,015        310,302        131,713        42.4    %
Expenses              
Property operating and maintenance 103,553        69,834        33,719        48.3    %
Real estate tax 22,408        17,176        5,232        30.5    %
Home costs and selling 41,590        34,039        7,551        22.2    %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment 45,431        6,682        38,749        579.9    %
General and administrative 38,203        25,349        12,854        50.7    %
Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414        606        1,808        298.3    %
Business combination 1,232        —        1,232        N/A
Depreciation and amortization 123,304        83,689        39,615        47.3    %
Loss on extinguishment of debt —        3,279        (3,279 )     (100.0 ) %
Interest 39,517        32,416        7,101        21.9    %
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,036        1,041        (5 )     (0.5 ) %
Total Expenses 418,688        274,111        144,577        52.7    %
Income Before Other Items 23,327        36,191        (12,864 )     (35.5 ) %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities 3,661        (28,647 )     32,308        112.8    %
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation 25        (17,479 )     17,504        100.1    %
Other expense, net(6) (1,099 )     (972 )     (127 )     (13.1 ) %
Income / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable 376        (2,112 )     2,488        117.8    %
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 1,171        52        1,119        N/M
Income / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 104        (2,191 )     2,295        104.7    %
Current tax benefit / (expense) 229        (450 )     679        150.9    %
Deferred tax benefit 147        130        17        13.1    %
Net Income / (Loss) 27,941        (15,478 )     43,419        280.5    %
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 2,864        1,570        1,294        82.4    %
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 295        (962 )     1,257        130.7    %
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782        $ (16,086 )     $ 40,868        254.1    %
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 107,932        92,410        15,522        16.8    %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 108,161        92,411        15,750        17.0    %
               
Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.23        $ (0.17 )     $ 0.40        235.3    %
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.23        $ (0.17 )     $ 0.40        235.3    %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)

 


Outstanding Securities - As of March 31, 2021
                   
  Number of Units / Shares Outstanding   Conversion Rate*   If Converted(1)   Issuance Price Per Unit*   Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible Securities                  
Common shares 111,835   N/A   N/A   N/A   $3.32^
                   
Convertible Securities                  
Common OP units 2,582   1.0000   2,582   N/A   Mirrors common shares distributions
                   
Series A-1 preferred OP units 290   2.4390   708   $ 100   6.00 %
Series A-3 preferred OP units 40   1.8605   75   $ 100   4.50 %
Series C preferred OP units 306   1.1100   340   $ 100   5.00 %
Series D preferred OP units 489   0.8000   391   $ 100   4.00 %
Series E preferred OP units 90   0.6897   62   $ 100   5.25 %
Series F preferred OP units 90   0.6250   56   $ 100   3.00 %
Series G preferred OP units 241   0.6452   155   $ 100   3.20 %
Series H preferred OP units 581   0.6098   355   $ 100   3.00 %
Series I preferred OP units 922   0.6098   562   $ 100   3.00 %

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(1)  Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.

Capitalization - As of March 31, 2021            
             
Equity   Shares   Share Price*   Total
Common shares   111,835      $ 150.04      $ 16,779,723   
Common OP units   2,582      $ 150.04      387,403   
Subtotal   114,417          $ 17,167,126   
             
Preferred OP units as converted   2,704      $ 150.04      $ 405,708   
Total diluted shares outstanding   117,121          17,572,834   
             
Debt            
Mortgage loans payable           $ 3,430,420   
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable           35,249   
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable           34,663   
Lines of credit and other debt           917,603   
Total debt           $ 4,417,935   
             
Total Capitalization           $ 21,990,769   

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)

 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782        $ (16,086 )  
Adjustments      
Depreciation and amortization 123,076        83,752     
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 30        —     
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (3,661 )     28,647     
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (104 )     2,191     
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (376 )     2,112     
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (147 )     (882 )  
Preferred return to preferred OP units 480        874     
Gain on disposition of assets, net (8,155 )     (5,562 )  
FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 135,925        $ 95,046     
       
Adjustments      
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7) 1,953        385     
Loss on extinguishment of debt —        3,279     
Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414        606     
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related 200        300     
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (25 )     17,479     
Other expense, net(6) 716        302     
Deferred tax benefits (147 )     (130 )  
Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 141,036        $ 117,267     
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 107,932        92,410     
Add      
Common shares dilutive effect: March 2021 forward equity offering 229        —     
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options —           
Restricted stock 191        524     
Common OP units 2,596        2,412     
Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 791        1,166     
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 111,739        96,513     
       
FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
Per Share - Fully Diluted
 $ 1.22        $ 0.98     
       
Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
 $ 1.26        $ 1.22     

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI(1)
(amounts in thousands)

 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782        $ (16,086 )  
Interest income (2,631 )     (2,350 )  
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (5,960 )     (3,913 )  
General and administrative expense 38,203        25,349     
Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414        606     
Business combination expense 1,232        —     
Depreciation and amortization 123,304        83,689     
Loss on extinguishment of debt —        3,279     
Interest expense 39,517        32,416     
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,036        1,041     
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (3,661 )     28,647     
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (25 )     17,479     
Other expense, net(6) 1,099        972     
(Income) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (376 )     2,112     
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,171 )     (52 )  
(Income) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (104 )     2,191     
Current tax (benefit) / expense (229 )     450     
Deferred tax benefit (147 )     (130 )  
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 2,864        1,570     
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 295        (962 )  
NOI(1) $ 220,442        $ 176,308     


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
Real Property NOI(1) $ 204,652      $ 171,339     
Home Sales NOI(1) 10,609      6,548     
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 5,181      (1,579 )  
NOI(1) $ 220,442      $ 176,308     

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)
(amounts in thousands)

 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 24,782        $ (16,086 )  
Adjustments      
Depreciation and amortization 123,304        83,689     
Loss on extinguishment of debt —        3,279     
Interest expense 39,517        32,416     
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,036        1,041     
Current tax expense / (benefit) (229 )     450     
Deferred tax benefit (147 )     (130 )  
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,171 )     (52 )  
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (8,155 )     (5,562 )  
EBITDAre(1) $ 178,937        $ 99,045     
Adjustments      
Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2,414        606     
Business combination expense 1,232        —     
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (3,661 )     28,647     
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (25 )     17,479     
Other expense, net(6) 1,099        972     
(Income) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (376 )     2,112     
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (104 )     2,191     
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 2,864        1,570     
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 295        (962 )  
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 8,155        5,562     
Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 190,830        $ 157,222     

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)

 


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Debt Outstanding                  
Mortgage loans payable $ 3,430,420      $ 3,444,967      $ 3,191,380      $ 3,205,507      $ 3,273,808   
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249      35,249      35,249      35,249      35,249   
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663      34,663      34,663      34,663      34,663   
Lines of credit and other debt 917,603      1,242,197      79,321      115,352      582,774   
Total debt $ 4,417,935      $ 4,757,076      $ 3,340,613      $ 3,390,771      $ 3,926,494   
                   
% Fixed / Floating                  
Fixed 79.3  %   74.0  %   97.6  %   96.6  %   85.2  %
Floating 20.7  %   26.0  %   2.4  %   3.4  %   14.8  %
Total 100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %
                   
Weighted Average Interest Rates                  
Mortgage loans payable 3.78  %   3.78  %   3.88  %   3.88  %   3.91  %
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00  %   6.00  %   6.00  %   6.00  %   6.00  %
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93  %   5.93  %   5.93  %   5.93  %   5.93  %
Lines of credit and other debt(8) 1.75  %   2.08  %   1.32  %   2.03  %   1.85  %
Total average 3.39  %   3.37  %   3.86  %   3.86  %   3.64  %
                   
Debt Ratios                  
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 6.1      6.9      5.0      4.8      5.6   
Net Debt / Enterprise Value 19.7  %   21.4  %   18.3  %   17.8  %   22.6  %
Net Debt / Gross Assets 31.8  %   35.5  %   31.6  %   29.7  %   35.6  %
                   
Coverage Ratios                  
Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.0   4.9   4.8   4.5   4.5
Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.8   4.8   4.6   4.4   4.3


Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2021   2022   2023   2024   2025
Mortgage loans payable                  
Maturities $ —      $ 82,155      $ 185,618      $ 315,330      $ 50,528   
Principal amortization 44,810      61,364      60,739      57,293      53,879   
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable —      —      —      33,428      1,821   
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable —      —      —      27,373      —   
Lines of credit and other debt 7,494      13,233      377,876      519,000      —   
Total $ 52,304      $ 156,752      $ 624,233      $ 952,424      $ 106,228   
                   
Weighted average rate of maturities —  %   4.46  %   4.08  %   4.47  %   4.04  %

Same Community(2)
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

 


                                               
  Three Months Ended
  Total Same Community   MH   RV
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change   March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change   March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change
Financial Information                                              
Revenue                                              
Real property (excluding Transient) $ 215,471      $ 205,218      $ 10,253        5.0    %   $ 172,741      $ 164,828      $ 7,913        4.8    %   $ 42,729      $ 40,390      $ 2,339        5.8    %
Real property - transient 25,907      28,870      (2,963 )     (10.3 ) %   601      928      (327 )     (35.2 ) %   25,306      27,942      (2,636 )     (9.4 ) %
Other 7,047      5,895      1,152        19.5    %   4,826      3,810      1,016        26.7    %   2,222      2,085      137        6.6    %
Total Operating 248,425      239,983      8,442        3.5    %   178,168      169,566      8,602        5.1    %   70,257      70,417      (160 )     (0.2 ) %
Expense                                              
Property Operating (9)(10) 73,015      69,189      3,826        5.5    %   43,005      40,685      2,320        5.7    %   30,010      28,504      1,506        5.3    %
Real Property NOI(1) $ 175,410      $ 170,794      $ 4,616        2.7    %   $ 135,163      $ 128,881      $ 6,282        4.9    %   $ 40,247      $ 41,913      $ (1,666 )     (4.0 ) %


  As of        
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change
Other Information              
Number of properties 407      407      —       
               
MH occupancy 97.3  %            
RV occupancy 100.0  %            
MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 97.9  %            
               
Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.4  %            
Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0  %            
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.8  %   96.9  %   1.9  %    
               
Sites available for development 7,373      6,975      398       
               
Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 599      $ 580      $ 19      3.2%(12)
Monthly base rent per site - RV(11) $ 524      $ 499      $ 25      5.0%(12)
Monthly base rent per site - Total(11) $ 582      $ 562      $ 20      3.5%(12)

Marina Summary
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)

 


     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2021
Financial Information    
Revenues    
Real property (excluding Transient)   $ 46,106   
Real property - transient   868   
Other   1,649   
Total Operating   48,623   
Expenses    
Property Operating   23,575   
Real Property NOI   25,048   
Service, retail, dining and entertainment    
Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenue   44,354   
Service, retail, dining and entertainment expense   38,009   
Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI   6,345   
     
Marina NOI   $ 31,393   
     
Other Information - Marinas   March 31, 2021
Number of properties(a)   110
Total wet slips and dry storage   38,753

(a) Marina properties comprised of four properties acquired in 2021 and 106 properties acquired in 2020.

MH and RV Acquisitions and Other Summary(13)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)

 


     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2021
Financial Information    
Revenues    
Real property (excluding transient)   $ 7,189   
Real property - transient   5,761   
Other income   302   
Total Operating   13,252   
Expenses    
Property Operating   9,058   
Real Property NOI   $ 4,194   
     
Other Information - MH and RVs   March 31, 2021
Number of properties   45   
Occupied sites   4,864   
Developed sites   5,730   
Occupancy %   84.9  %
Transient sites   6,598   

Home Sales Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)

 


               
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change
Financial Information              
New Homes              
New home sales $ 22,972      $ 15,596      $ 7,376        47.3  %
New home cost of sales 18,674      12,610      6,064        48.1  %
Gross Profit – new homes 4,298      2,986      1,312        43.9  %
Gross margin % – new homes 18.7  %   19.1  %   (0.4 ) %    
Average selling price – new homes* $ 154,174      $ 131,059      $ 23,115        17.6  %
               
Pre-owned Homes              
Pre-owned home sales $ 29,227      $ 24,991      $ 4,236        17.0  %
Pre-owned home cost of sales 18,584      17,422      1,162        6.7  %
Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 10,643      7,569      3,074        40.6  %
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 36.4  %   30.3  %   6.1    %    
Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 42,605      $ 38,806      $ 3,799        9.8  %
               
Total Home Sales              
Revenue from home sales $ 52,199      $ 40,587      $ 11,612        28.6  %
Cost of home sales 37,258      30,032      7,226        24.1  %
Home selling expenses 4,332      4,007      325        8.1  %
NOI(1) – home sales $ 10,609      $ 6,548      $ 4,061        62.0  %
               
Statistical Information              
New home sales volume* 149      119      30        25.2  %
Pre-owned home sales volume* 686      644      42        6.5  %
Total home sales volume* 835      763      72        9.4  %

Rental Program Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)

 


               
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   Change   % Change
Financial Information              
Revenues              
Home rent $ 17,022      $ 15,469      $ 1,553        10.0    %
Site rent 19,117      18,007      1,110        6.2    %
Total 36,139      33,476      2,663        8.0    %
               
Expenses              
Rental Program operating and maintenance 5,224      4,823      401        8.3    %
Rental Program NOI(1) $ 30,915      $ 28,653      $ 2,262        7.9    %
               
Other Information              
Number of sold rental homes* 211      234      (23 )     (9.8 ) %
Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,473      11,431      42        0.4    %
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 621,869      $ 596,319      $ 25,550        4.3    %
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,055      $ 1,009      $ 46        4.6    %

The Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. The Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations.

MH and RV Property Summary                
                     
                     
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
FLORIDA                    
Properties   128      128      127      125      125   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   40,011      39,803      39,517      39,241      39,380   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   39,283      39,063      38,743      38,453      38,526   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   98.2  %   98.1  %   98.0  %   98.0  %   97.8  %
Transient RV sites   5,823      6,011      5,993      5,547      5,311   
Sites for development   1,497      1,497      1,427      1,427      1,527   
MICHIGAN                    
Properties   74      74      74      72      72   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   29,092      29,086      29,086      27,901      27,883   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   28,145      28,109      28,033      27,191      26,863   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   96.7  %   96.6  %   96.4  %   97.5  %   96.3  %
Transient RV sites   541      546      546      572      590   
Sites for development   1,182      1,182      1,182      1,182      1,115   
CALIFORNIA                    
Properties   36      35      34      32      31   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   6,734      6,675      6,372      6,364      5,986   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   6,609      6,602      6,290      6,272      5,948   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   98.1  %   98.9  %   98.7  %   98.6  %   99.4  %
Transient RV sites   2,418      2,231      2,236      1,978      1,947   
Sites for development   127      373      373      264      302   
TEXAS                    
Properties   24      24      24      23      23   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   7,928      7,766      7,659      7,641      7,627   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   7,671      7,572      7,427      7,289      7,076   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   96.8  %   97.5  %   97.0  %   95.4  %   92.8  %
Transient RV sites   1,773      1,810      1,917      1,590      1,612   
Sites for development   1,275      1,378      1,378      565      555   
ONTARIO, CANADA                    
Properties   16      15      15      15      15   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   4,199      4,090      4,067      3,980      3,977   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   4,199      4,090      4,067      3,980      3,977   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %   100.0  %
Transient RV sites   964      966      920      1,007      1,009   
Sites for development   1,525      1,525      1,593      1,593      1,608   
CONNECTICUT                    
Properties   16      16      16      16      16   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   1,897      1,897      1,898      1,898      1,892   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   1,746      1,739      1,736      1,735      1,721   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   92.0  %   91.7  %   91.5  %   91.4  %   91.0  %
Transient RV sites   108      108      107      107      113   
Sites for development   —      —      —      —      —   
ARIZONA                    
Properties   14      14      13      13      13   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   4,391      4,323      4,274      4,259      4,268   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   4,101      4,030      3,957      3,932      3,923   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   93.4  %   93.2  %   92.6  %   92.3  %   91.9  %
Transient RV sites   1,270      1,337      1,386      1,401      1,392   
Sites for development   —      —      —      —      —   
                     
                     
MAINE                    
Properties   13      13               
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   2,190      2,190      1,092      1,074      1,083   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   2,119      2,121      1,089      1,069      1,079   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   96.8  %   96.8  %   99.7  %   99.5  %   99.6  %
Transient RV sites   805      805      819      837      828   
Sites for development   30      30      30      30      30   
INDIANA                    
Properties   12      12      11      11      11   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   3,087      3,087      3,087      3,087      3,087   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   2,961      2,950      2,957      2,961      2,914   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   95.9  %   95.6  %   95.8  %   95.9  %   94.4  %
Transient RV sites   1,089      1,089      534      534      534   
Sites for development   277      277      277      277      277   
COLORADO                    
Properties   10      10      10      10      10   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   2,453      2,453      2,453      2,441      2,423   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   2,395      2,380      2,365      2,327      2,318   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   97.6  %   97.0  %   96.4  %   95.3  %   95.7  %
Transient RV sites   962      962      930      574      291   
Sites for development   1,250      1,250      1,282      1,566      1,867   
NEW HAMPSHIRE                    
Properties   10      10      10      10      10   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   1,776      1,777      1,833      1,827      1,816   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   1,769      1,767      1,822      1,816      1,806   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   99.6  %   99.4  %   99.4  %   99.4  %   99.4  %
Transient RV sites   456      460      404      410      421   
Sites for development   151      151      151      151      151   
NEW YORK                    
Properties   10                   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   1,452      1,419      1,414      1,403      1,400   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   1,415      1,380      1,371      1,358      1,355   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   97.5  %   97.3  %   97.0  %   96.8  %   96.8  %
Transient RV sites   1,689      1,422      900      911      916   
Sites for development   371      371      371      371      371   
OHIO                    
Properties                    
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   2,797      2,790      2,790      2,778      2,768   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   2,760      2,755      2,758      2,736      2,702   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   98.7  %   98.7  %   98.9  %   98.5  %   97.6  %
Transient RV sites   128      135      135      147      152   
Sites for development   22      22      22      22      59   
OTHER STATES                    
Properties   80      77      73      74      73   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   17,310      16,896      16,484      16,578      16,392   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   16,796      16,394      15,977      16,046      15,788   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   97.0  %   97.0  %   96.9  %   96.8  %   96.3  %
Transient RV sites   8,269      7,161      6,901      6,745      6,764   
Sites for development   1,969      1,969      2,044      2,294      2,428   
                     
TOTAL - MH AND ANNUAL RV PORTFOLIO                    
Properties   452      446      432      426      424   
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(14)   125,317      124,252      122,026      120,472      119,982   
Occupied MH & Annual RV(14)   121,969      120,952      118,592      117,165      115,996   
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(14)   97.3  % (15) 97.3  %   97.2  %   97.3  %   96.7  %
Transient RV sites   26,295      25,043      23,728      22,360      21,880   
Sites for development(16)   9,676      10,025      10,130      9,742      10,290   
% Communities age restricted   32.7  %   33.2  %   33.6  %   34.0  %   34.0  %


Marina Property Summary(a)        
         
         
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020
FLORIDA        
Properties   16      14   
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   3,796      3,564   
CONNECTICUT        
Properties   11      11   
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   3,257      3,254   
RHODE ISLAND        
Properties   11      11   
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   2,676      2,656   
MASSACHUSETTS        
Properties        
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   2,613      2,193   
NEW YORK        
Properties        
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   2,524      2,524   
MARYLAND        
Properties        
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   2,104      2,106   
OTHER STATES        
Properties   47      47   
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   21,783      21,855   
TOTAL - MARINA PORTFOLIO        
Properties   110      106   
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces   38,753      38,152   

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on sites configuration and usability.

Capital Improvements, Development and Acquisitions
(amounts in thousands except for *)

 


  Recurring
Capital Expenditures
Average / MH & RV Site* 		Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Marina Site* Recurring
Capital Expenditures - MH / RV(17) 		Recurring Capital Expenditures - Marina(17) Lot
Modifications(18) 		Acquisitions(19) Expansion
and
Development(20) 		Growth Projects(21)
YTD 2021 $ 86    $ 79    $ 10,544    $ 3,144    $ 7,260    $ 173,307    $ 46,859    $ 18,051   
2020 $ 265    N/A $ 31,398    $ 2,074    $ 29,789    $ 3,105,296    $ 248,146    $ 28,315   
2019 $ 345    N/A $ 30,382    N/A $ 31,135    $ 930,668    $ 281,808    $ 9,638   

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs

 


Locations   Resident Move-outs   Net Leased Sites(5)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered
Re-sales
Florida   505      212        59      48      448   
Michigan   140      36        11      351      48   
Ontario, Canada   325      18        11      —      64   
Texas   82      99        14      86      18   
Arizona   20      71        11          60   
Indiana   17      11            68       
Ohio   38            —      19       
California   32                    34   
Colorado   —      15        12           
Connecticut   11                —       
New York   54            —           
New Hampshire   —                —      10   
Maine   54      (2 )             —   
Other states   510      25        10      92      46   
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021   1,788      514        149      686      758   


Total For Year Ended   Resident Move-outs   Net Leased Sites(5)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered
Re-sales
2020   5,365      2,505      570      2,296      2,557   
2019   4,139      2,674      571      2,868      2,231   


Percentage Trends   Resident Move-outs   Resident
Re-sales
2021 TTM   3.2  %   7.2  %
2020   3.3  %   6.9  %
2019   2.6  %   6.6  %

Footnotes and Definitions

 

(1)   Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

  • FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.
  • NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.
  • EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, real estate related impairments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2)   Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2021 average exchange rates.

(3)   The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 119,587 developed sites, of which 117,105 were occupied. The adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2020 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from newly rented expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2021 is derived from 118,526 developed sites, of which 117,105 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and over 1,050 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

(4)   The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(5)   Revenue producing site gains do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

(6)   Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
Foreign currency remeasurement loss $ (20 )     $ (220 )  
Contingent consideration expense (71 )     (82 )  
GTSC repair reserve (383 )     (670 )  
Non-cash lease amortization expense (625 )     —     
Other expense, net $ (1,099 )     $ (972 )  

(7)   Other acquisition related costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy. These costs also include nonrecurring integration expenses associated with a new acquisition.

(8)   Lines of credit and other debt includes the Company's MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 6.0 percent for the quarters ended December 31, September 30 and June 30, 2020, and 7.0 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(9)   Same Community results net $16.5 million and $14.8 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(10)   Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.

(11)   Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(12)   Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(13)   MH and RV acquisitions and other is comprised of six properties acquired and three properties that the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2021, 23 properties acquired in 2020, two Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, six recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, four properties previously classified as held for sale and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(14)   Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(15)   As of March 31, 2021, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.5 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(16)   Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 77.3 percent for expansion, 20.4 percent for greenfield development and 2.3 percent for redevelopment.

(17)   Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the communities, resorts and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at our MH and RV properties include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at our marinas include items such as: dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades.The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(18)   MH lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer's installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(19)   Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating properties (including marinas) and land parcels to develop expansions or new properties. These costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include $16.1 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company's operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, these costs were $40.6 million and $50.7 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(20)   Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home and RV site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping at our MH communities and RV resorts.

(21)   Growth projects consist of revenue generating or expense reducing activities at MH communities, RV resorts and marinas. This includes, but is not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, slip or amenity upgrades such as the addition of a garage, shed or boat lift, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.

Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

