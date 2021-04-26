Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,251 in the last 365 days.

Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company. For over 70 years, we have crafted design-driven furnishings that help our customers shape ordinary spaces into vibrant places that spark collaboration, relaxation, wellness, and discovery. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Kimball International For additional information contact:
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546-2256 Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Telephone 812.482.1600 Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com




Primary Logo

You just read:

Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.