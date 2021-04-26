MediWound to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide corporate update, and to answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details Toll-Free: 877-602-7189 Israel Toll-Free: 1 809 315 362 International: 678-894-3057 Conference ID: 3496059 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7zehu5pu

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.



About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy is centered around our validated enzymatic platform technology, focused on next-generation bio-active therapies for burn and wound care and biological medicinal products for tissue repair.

NexoBrid®, our first commercialized biological product for non-surgical and rapid eschar removal of deep, partial and full-thickness thermal burns without harming viable tissue, is currently marketed in the European Union and other International markets. On June 29, 2020, a biologics license application (BLA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. NexoBrid is supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx®, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MediWound’s third innovative product candidate, MWPC005, is a topical drug under development for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.