THE UNION BANK COMPANY ANNOUNCES BOARD DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBOH)

Columbus Grove, OH – The Union Bank Company Board of Directors appointed Bluffton University President Dr. Jane Wood to the Board of Directors effective after the annual meeting on April 28, 2021.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Wood has agreed to join our Board,” said Brian D. Young, President and CEO of The Union Bank Company. “In addition to being an incredible individual with impeccable integrity and compassion, she leads a successful team at the university with high energy and an entrepreneurial spirit. With her experiences, breadth of knowledge and sincere passion for all those associated with the university and her community, she will make our board even stronger.”

Dr. Wood has been the President of Bluffton University since 2018. She earned her Ph.D. and master’s degree in English literature from the University of Kansas and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Missouri. Dr. Wood is very involved in the local community as a Board Member of the following organizations: Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, Activate Allen County, Bluffton Pathways, Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges and Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Ohio. She also serves on the Leadership Team for Pastor/Staff-Parish Relations at First United Methodist Church of Bluffton.

“I joined the Board of the Union Bank to support and further relationship-building between key stakeholders who are invested in rural communities,” said Dr. Wood.

Dr. Wood and her husband, Wayne McGaugh, live in Bluffton. They have two adult daughters who live in Brooklyn, NY and Kansas City, MO.

Contact: Brian D. Young, President and CEO 419.659.2141