First Bank Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $9.7 Million

For the First Quarter 2021: Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth, Stable and Solid Asset Quality Metrics Continued Effective Expense Management with an Improved Efficiency Ratio

HAMILTON, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021. Net income for first quarter 2021 was $9.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the first quarter of 2021 were 1.66%, 16.21% and 17.52%, respectively, compared to first quarter 2020 return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity of 0.63%, 5.69% and 6.19%, respectively.

First Quarter 2021 Performance Highlights:

  • Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) of $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 grew $5.3 million, or 30.8%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Total loans were $2.02 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $263.8 million, or 15.0%, compared with March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $25.4 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits of $1.97 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $244.9 million, or 14.2%, from March 31, 2020, and increased $66.9 million, or 3.5%, from December 31, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits at March 31, 2021 of $500.0 million, increased $208.1 million, or 71.3%, from March 31, 2020, and increased $75.9 million, or 17.9%, from December 31, 2020.
  • Continued effective non-interest expense management was reflected in the first quarter 2021 efficiency ratioii of 47.66%, compared to 58.03% for first quarter 2020 and 52.54% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Asset quality metrics remained solid and stable during the quarter, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with net recoveries of $5,000 for first quarter 2021 and nonperforming loans of $10.7 million at March 31, 2021, or 0.53% of total loans at quarter-end.
  • First quarter 2021 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.60% increased by 30 basis points compared to first quarter 2020 and 4 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The effort and focus of our team produced strong results for first quarter 2021, with record quarterly earnings of nearly $9.7 million, along with best ever return on assets and return on tangible common equity,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total net revenue was up more than 30% compared to first quarter 2020, reflecting strong growth in net interest income and non-interest income. While we had modest growth in interest and dividend income as a result of downward pressure on interest rates for interest earning assets, we were able to successfully manage a significant reduction in interest expense compared to first quarter 2020, resulting in a 30-basis point improvement in our net interest margin year-over-year.”

“We continued to actively participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to support local businesses. In addition to supporting existing customers, we found PPP to be an effective platform for attracting new customers and introducing them to the quality and strength of our relationship banking model. New PPP loans originated during first quarter 2021 totaled more than $100 million, and our ending balance was $193.9 million at March 31, 2021. While first quarter year-over-year loan growth was a very solid 15%, loan balances declined by $25.4 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2020, primarily a result of paydowns on loans in our commercial real estate investor portfolio. While core loan balances were down on a linked-quarter basis, we have a strong backlog in our pipeline and we expect to experience healthy loan growth over the next few quarters. As you may recall, Q4 2020 saw stronger than expected loan growth, and we see the modest decline in Q1 as largely a timing issue, not a sign of reduced demand in our markets.”

“Our focus on gathering lower cost deposits remains an operating strength, as illustrated by our ability to grow non-interest bearing deposits by $75.9 million during the first quarter and $208.1 million year-over-year. In addition, we have effectively managed the pricing of our interest bearing deposits. During the last 12 months, our average rate for these deposits dropped by 105 basis points to 0.51%, with most of the reduction coming in the form of lower rates for time and money market deposits. Better access to reasonably priced deposits has been another positive offshoot of our decision to actively participate in the PPP. With our continued success attracting new deposits, our balance sheet is highly liquid, enabling us to fund organic growth activities as appropriate.”

“During the first quarter we consolidated our Mercerville and Hamilton Square branches into other nearby locations and we also reduced leased corporate office space. While this action contributed to higher occupancy and equipment expense during the first quarter, it will benefit our non-interest expense line moving forward.”

“We’re pleased that despite the many challenges our customers have faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, asset quality has remained solid. Although it’s premature to declare the effects of the pandemic over, we’re excited about the opportunities for a great 2021 and beyond. Obviously, we got off to a great start this quarter.”

Income Statement

Net interest income for first quarter 2021 was $20.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 26.3%, compared to $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily the result of a $3.5 million decrease in total interest expense compared to first quarter 2020, coupled with an increase of $637,000 in interest and dividend income. The decrease in total interest expense for first quarter 2021 was driven by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits across all interest bearing deposit types in a significantly lower interest rate environment. Primarily contributing to the decline in interest expense was a $151.8 million decrease in average time deposits combined with a 123-basis-point reduction in the interest rate paid on these deposits, along with a 99-basis point decline in the rate paid on money market deposits. First quarter 2021 interest income on loans increased by $994,000, compared to first quarter 2020, reflecting an increase in the average loan balance of $294.5 million, partially offset by a 47-basis point decline in the average yield. The yield on the loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by a lower interest rate environment and lower rates paid on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, partially offset by a comparatively higher amount of prepayment fees received on the early pay-off of loans and the amortization of deferred PPP loan fees.           

The first quarter 2021 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.60% increased by 30 basis points compared to 3.30% for the prior-year quarter and increased by 4 basis points from the linked fourth quarter 2021.

The increase in the 2021 first quarter margin compared to the 2020 first quarter was primarily the result of lower average rates paid for interest-bearing liabilities, comprised primarily of time and money market deposits, in addition to a significant decline in the average balance of higher-cost time deposits. The increase in the net interest margin compared to fourth quarter 2020 was a result of a $19.8 million increase in average loan balances, along with a 13-basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

First Bank reported a credit to the provision for loan losses of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loan loss provision of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, and a loan loss provision of $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision credit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was reflective of continued stable and solid asset quality metrics, along with elevated loan prepayment activity which occurred during the quarter. The elevated level of loan prepayment activity contributed to the decline in the Bank’s loan portfolio of $82.1 million, excluding PPP loan activity, during the first quarter of 2021. As loans declined in the quarter, so did the levels of reserves, but it should be noted that the overall level of reserves to total loans remained relatively stable.

First quarter 2021 non-interest income was $2.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to $1.2 million in first quarter 2020. The increase was primarily the result of a $436,000 increase in gains on sale of loans, primarily U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, a $415,000 increase in loan fees (primarily loan swap fees), as well as a $189,000 increase in gains on recovery of acquired loans. The increase in SBA loan fees was directly related to a strategic initiative to increase SBA lending through the creation of a centralized SBA Lending Team.

Non-interest expense for first quarter 2021 totaled $10.7 million, an increase of $735,000 compared to $9.9 million for the prior-year quarter and a decrease of $402,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in non-interest expense, compared to first quarter 2020, was primarily a result of increased occupancy and equipment fees, and salaries and employee benefits. Higher occupancy and equipment costs were impacted by a $312,000 write off of leasehold improvements remaining from the administrative office space which was closed during the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits also contributed to the rise in non-interest expense, reflecting higher employee benefit costs and merit-based salary and bonus increases.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 47.66%, significantly improved in comparison to 58.03% in the first quarter of 2020 and 52.54% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due to a combination of increases in net interest income and non-interest income and effectively managed increases in non-interest expense.

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.1 million with an effective tax rate of 24.2%, compared to $1.0 million and an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the first quarter of 2020 and $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 25.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $2.41 billion, an increase of $313.1 million, or 15.0%, compared to $2.09 billion at March 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and commercial real estate loan growth. Total assets grew $59.3 million, or 2.5%, from year end 2020 due primarily to an increase in interest bearing deposits with banks. Total loans were $2.02 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $263.8 million, or 15.0%, compared to $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $25.4 million, or 1.2%, from $2.05 billion at end of the linked fourth quarter of 2020. First Bank originated $101.3 million in new PPP loans during the first quarter, while $44.6 million in PPP loans were forgiven. At March 31, 2021 PPP loans outstanding totaled $193.9 million. Early commercial real estate loan payoff activity, coupled with normal loan principal amortization, reduced non-PPP loan balances by approximately $82.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Total deposits were $1.97 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $66.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $500.0 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $75.9 million, or 17.9%, from December 31, 2020, primarily a result of the Bank’s participation in the PPP and continued growth from commercial banking relationships. Borrowings at March 31, 2021 were $141.6 million, a decrease of $19.5 million, or 12.1%, compared to year end 2020. During the first quarter of 2021 we paid off PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) borrowings of $15.3 million with the remaining reduction in borrowings due to the payoff of certain FHLB advances. At March 31, 2021 we had no borrowings from the PPPLF outstanding. Projected liquidity is expected to support commercial loan growth over the next several months. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, total deposits grew $244.9 million, or 14.2%.

Stockholders’ equity was $246.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $238.1 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity of $7.9 million was primarily due to net income of $9.7 million, partially offset by shares purchased under First Bank’s stock repurchase program of $1.0 million and cash dividends paid of $588,000 during the first quarter.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

During the first quarter 2021 First Bank realized $5,000 in net recoveries, compared to net charge-offs of $699,000 for first quarter 2020 and net charge-offs of $465,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net recoveries as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.00% in first quarter 2021 compared to net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans of 0.16% for first quarter 2020 and 0.09% for the linked fourth quarter 2020. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2021 were 0.53%, compared with 0.79% at March 31, 2020 and 0.50% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 214.74% at March 31, 2021, compared with 140.99% at March 31, 2020 and 234.26% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.24% at 3/31/21. The number increases to 1.59% if you add back purchase accounting credit marks on acquired loans.

As of March 31, 2021, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.67%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.98%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.98%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 13.58%.

COVID-19 Response

First Bank participated in the PPP, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The PPP is a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the SBA. The PPP provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover compensation-related business operating costs. As of March 31, 2021, First Bank had 1,200 PPP loans with a balance of $193.9 million. During the first quarter of 2021, First Bank originated 645 new PPP loans totaling $101.3 million and PPP loans totaling $44.6 million were forgiven. During the first quarter of 2021, the Bank realized $1.6 million in fee income on these loans as any deferred fees remaining on the forgiven loans were accelerated. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank had $4.8 million in remaining unamortized fees associated with these loans.

First Bank continues to monitor and analyze its COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals (COVID-19 deferrals) based on asset class and borrower type. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank’s population of COVID-19 deferrals was $22.1 million, or 1.1% of total loans, down from $35.9 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.8% of total loans.

Cash Dividend Declared

On April 20, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021, payable on May 21, 2021.

Conference Call

First Bank will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the call is 844-825-9784. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 877-344-7529 (access code 10154313) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 28, 2021. Replay information will also be available on our website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay information for the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 16 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material.  Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of disease pandemics, including COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

____________________________________

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

CONTACT: Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com

 
 
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
 
       
  March 31, 2021    
  (unaudited)   December 31, 2020
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 23,719     $ 24,203  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   144,547       71,270  
Cash and cash equivalents   168,266       95,473  
Interest bearing time deposits with banks   2,657       4,371  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   71,050       61,731  
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $40,429      
at March 31, 2021 and $38,319 at December 31, 2020)   40,132       37,593  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   8,403       8,545  
Other investments   6,513       6,498  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   2,022,187       2,047,572  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   22,926       23,974  
Net loans   1,999,261       2,023,598  
Premises and equipment, net   10,139       10,736  
Other real estate owned, net   575       575  
Accrued interest receivable   6,461       6,806  
Bank-owned life insurance   50,526       50,197  
Goodwill   16,253       16,253  
Other intangible assets, net   1,771       1,745  
Deferred income taxes   11,539       11,394  
Other assets   12,030       10,755  
Total assets $ 2,405,576     $ 2,346,270  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 500,008     $ 424,119  
Interest bearing deposits   1,470,483       1,479,498  
Total deposits   1,970,491       1,903,617  
Borrowings   141,617       161,135  
Subordinated debentures   29,536       29,508  
Accrued interest payable   952       561  
Other liabilities   16,983       13,341  
Total liabilities   2,159,579       2,108,162  
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;      
no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,804,733    
shares issued and 19,663,065 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and      
20,742,158 shares issued and 19,707,474 outstanding at December 31, 2020   103,330       103,135  
Additional paid-in capital   78,974       78,887  
Retained earnings   72,504       63,431  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   410       839  
Treasury stock, 1,141,668 at March 31, 2021 and 1,034,684 shares at      
December 31, 2020   (9,221 )     (8,184 )
Total stockholders' equity   245,997       238,108  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,405,576     $ 2,346,270  
       


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
   2021    2020
Interest and Dividend Income      
Investment securities—taxable $ 475     $ 550  
Investment securities—tax-exempt   48       78  
Interest bearing deposits with banks,      
Federal funds sold and other   171       423  
Loans, including fees   22,157       21,163  
Total interest and dividend income   22,851       22,214  
       
Interest Expense      
Deposits   1,850       5,386  
Borrowings   514       559  
Subordinated debentures   440       398  
Total interest expense   2,804       6,343  
Net interest income   20,047       15,871  
Provision for loan losses   (1,053 )     2,932  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   21,100       12,939  
       
Non-Interest Income      
Service fees on deposit accounts   176       171  
Loan fees   681       266  
Income from bank-owned life insurance   329       344  
Gains on sale of loans   534       98  
Gains on recovery of acquired loans   370       181  
Other non-interest income   210       154  
Total non-interest income   2,300       1,214  
       
Non-Interest Expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   5,768       5,384  
Occupancy and equipment   1,938       1,416  
Legal fees   247       220  
Other professional fees   531       456  
Regulatory fees   268       233  
Directors' fees   216       215  
Data processing   535       564  
Marketing and advertising   188       144  
Travel and entertainment   15       101  
Insurance   154       196  
Other real estate owned expense, net   51       117  
Other expense   739       869  
Total non-interest expense   10,650       9,915  
Income Before Income Taxes   12,750       4,238  
Income tax expense   3,089       1,005  
Net Income $ 9,661     $ 3,233  
       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49     $ 0.16  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49     $ 0.16  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.03     $ 0.03  
       
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   19,672,017       20,317,585  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   19,834,319       20,565,867  
       


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2021    2020
       
  Average       Average   Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                      
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 97,756     $ 533     2.21 %   $ 91,858     $ 644     2.82 %
Loans (3)   2,037,318       22,157     4.41 %     1,742,812       21,163     4.88 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                      
Federal funds sold and other   108,793       69     0.26 %     91,288       270     1.19 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks   8,447       87     4.18 %     6,515       110     6.79 %
Other investments   6,510       15     0.93 %     6,420       43     2.69 %
Total interest earning assets (2)   2,258,824       22,861     4.10 %     1,938,893       22,230     4.61 %
Allowance for loan losses   (24,600 )             (17,522 )        
Non-interest earning assets   132,193               127,858          
Total assets $ 2,366,417             $ 2,049,229          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 201,247     $ 65     0.13 %   $ 160,962     $ 162     0.40 %
Money market deposits   591,752       520     0.36 %     443,565       1,490     1.35 %
Savings deposits   168,993       204     0.49 %     126,625       322     1.02 %
Time deposits   507,949       1,061     0.85 %     659,767       3,412     2.08 %
Total interest bearing deposits   1,469,941       1,850     0.51 %     1,390,919       5,386     1.56 %
Borrowings   145,632       514     1.43 %     102,428       559     2.19 %
Subordinated debentures   29,519       440     5.96 %     21,974       398     7.24 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,645,092       2,804     0.69 %     1,515,321       6,343     1.68 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   464,157               288,580          
Other liabilities   15,494               16,857          
Stockholders' equity   241,674               228,471          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,366,417             $ 2,049,229          
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)       20,057     3.41 %         15,887     2.93 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)         3.60 %           3.30 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)       (10 )             (16 )    
Net interest income     $ 20,047             $ 15,871      
                       
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.      
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.    
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.          
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.        
(5) Annualized.           
                       


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
                   
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
EARNINGS                  
Net interest income $ 20,047     $ 19,724     $ 17,630     $ 16,328     $ 15,871  
Provision for loan losses   (1,053 )     1,633       1,997       2,977       2,932  
Non-interest income   2,300       1,312       1,946       1,880       1,214  
Non-interest expense   10,650       11,052       9,653       9,767       9,915  
Income tax expense   3,089       2,156       2,023       1,347       1,005  
Net income   9,661       6,195       5,903       4,117       3,233  
                   
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Return on average assets (1)   1.66 %     1.06 %     1.03 %     0.74 %     0.63 %
Return on average equity (1)   16.21 %     10.44 %     10.20 %     7.33 %     5.69 %
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)   17.52 %     11.30 %     11.08 %     7.97 %     6.19 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   3.60 %     3.56 %     3.23 %     3.07 %     3.30 %
Total cost of deposits (1)   0.39 %     0.50 %     0.70 %     0.98 %     1.29 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   47.66 %     52.54 %     49.31 %     53.64 %     58.03 %
                   
SHARE DATA                  
Common shares outstanding   19,663,065       19,707,474       19,694,892       19,629,892       20,141,204  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.49     $ 0.31     $ 0.30     $ 0.21     $ 0.16  
Diluted earnings per share   0.49       0.31       0.30       0.21       0.16  
Tangible book value per share (2)   11.59       11.17       10.88       10.61       10.33  
Book value per share   12.51       12.08       11.79       11.54       11.23  
                   
MARKET DATA                  
Market value per share $ 12.17     $ 9.38     $ 6.20     $ 6.52     $ 6.94  
Market value / Tangible book value   104.97 %     83.98 %     57.01 %     61.46 %     67.20 %
Market capitalization $ 239,300     $ 184,856     $ 122,108     $ 127,987     $ 139,780  
                   
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                  
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)   9.55 %     9.45 %     9.35 %     9.12 %     10.03 %
Stockholders' equity / assets   10.23 %     10.15 %     10.06 %     9.84 %     10.81 %
Loans / deposits   102.62 %     107.56 %     109.22 %     101.65 %     101.90 %
                   
ASSET QUALITY                  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (5 )   $ 465     $ 633     $ 1,013     $ 699  
Nonperforming loans   10,676       10,234       12,694       14,082       13,815  
Nonperforming assets   11,251       10,809       13,397       15,224       14,976  
Net charge offs / average loans (1)   0.00 %     0.09 %     0.13 %     0.21 %     0.16 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.53 %     0.50 %     0.63 %     0.72 %     0.79 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.47 %     0.46 %     0.58 %     0.66 %     0.72 %
Allowance for loan losses / total loans   1.13 %     1.17 %     1.14 %     1.10 %     1.11 %
Allowance for loan losses / total loans (excluding PPP loans)   1.24 %     1.25 %     1.25 %     1.20 %     1.11 %
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans   214.74 %     234.26 %     179.66 %     152.26 %     140.99 %
                   
OTHER DATA                  
Total assets $ 2,405,576     $ 2,346,270     $ 2,309,897     $ 2,300,594     $ 2,092,444  
Total loans   2,022,187       2,047,572       2,004,650       1,955,007       1,758,364  
Total deposits   1,970,491       1,903,617       1,835,427       1,923,266       1,725,547  
Total stockholders' equity   245,997       238,108       232,300       226,450       226,259  
Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)   211       204       204       209       208  
                   
(1) Annualized.          
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation. 
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.          
(4) Includes 4 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2020.         
                   


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                   
  As of the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
LOAN COMPOSITION                  
Commercial and industrial $ 432,869     $ 388,886     $ 430,722     $ 428,494     $ 247,654  
Commercial real estate:                  
Owner-occupied   399,042       407,089       402,147       392,096       387,217  
Investor   771,599       778,958       721,029       689,891       678,568  
Construction and development   123,930       149,284       146,057       131,791       124,496  
Multi-family   125,493       144,527       133,778       132,942       131,566  
Total commercial real estate   1,420,064       1,479,858       1,403,011       1,346,720       1,321,847  
Residential real estate:                  
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans   117,756       120,018       117,530       117,796       118,020  
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit   29,306       33,575       27,600       29,371       33,764  
Total residential real estate   147,062       153,593       145,130       147,167       151,784  
Consumer and other   29,213       30,368       32,531       40,230       38,902  
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs   2,029,208       2,052,705       2,011,394       1,962,611       1,760,187  
Net deferred loan fees and costs   (7,021 )     (5,133 )     (6,744 )     (7,604 )     (1,823 )
Total loans $ 2,022,187     $ 2,047,572     $ 2,004,650     $ 1,955,007     $ 1,758,364  
                   
LOAN MIX                  
Commercial and industrial   21.4 %     19.0 %     21.5 %     21.9 %     14.1 %
Commercial real estate:                  
Owner-occupied   19.7 %     19.9 %     20.1 %     20.1 %     22.0 %
Investor   38.2 %     38.0 %     36.0 %     35.3 %     38.6 %
Construction and development   6.1 %     7.3 %     7.3 %     6.7 %     7.1 %
Multi-family   6.2 %     7.0 %     6.6 %     6.8 %     7.5 %
Total commercial real estate   70.2 %     72.2 %     70.0 %     68.9 %     75.2 %
Residential real estate:                  
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans   5.8 %     5.9 %     5.8 %     6.0 %     6.7 %
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit   1.4 %     1.6 %     1.4 %     1.5 %     1.9 %
Total residential real estate   7.2 %     7.5 %     7.2 %     7.5 %     8.6 %
Consumer and other   1.5 %     1.6 %     1.6 %     2.1 %     2.2 %
Net deferred loan fees and costs   (0.3 %)     (0.3 %)     (0.3 %)     (0.4 %)     (0.1 %)
Total loans   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                   


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                   
  As of the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION                  
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 500,008     $ 424,119     $ 445,514     $ 459,123     $ 291,949  
Interest bearing demand deposits   208,443       201,881       156,059       165,081       161,726  
Money market and savings deposits   767,603       753,640       695,224       703,365       611,098  
Time deposits   494,437       523,977       538,630       595,697       660,774  
Total Deposits $ 1,970,491     $ 1,903,617     $ 1,835,427     $ 1,923,266     $ 1,725,547  
                   
DEPOSIT MIX                  
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   25.4 %     22.3 %     24.3 %     23.9 %     16.9 %
Interest bearing demand deposits   10.6 %     10.6 %     8.5 %     8.6 %     9.4 %
Money market and savings deposits   38.9 %     39.6 %     37.9 %     36.5 %     35.4 %
Time deposits   25.1 %     27.5 %     29.3 %     31.0 %     38.3 %
Total Deposits   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                   


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
                   
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Return on Average Tangible Equity                  
Net income (numerator) $ 9,661     $ 6,195     $ 5,903     $ 4,117     $ 3,233  
                   
Average stockholders' equity $ 241,674     $ 236,099     $ 230,122     $ 225,905     $ 228,471  
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,023       18,062       18,156       18,236       18,309  
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 223,651     $ 218,037     $ 211,966     $ 207,669     $ 210,162  
                   
Return on Average Tangible equity   17.52 %     11.30 %     11.08 %     7.97 %     6.19 %
                   
Tangible Book Value Per Share                  
Stockholders' equity $ 245,997     $ 238,108     $ 232,300     $ 226,450     $ 226,259  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,024       17,998       18,108       18,192       18,245  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 227,973     $ 220,110     $ 214,192     $ 208,258     $ 208,014  
                   
Common shares outstanding (denominator)   19,663,065       19,707,474       19,694,892       19,629,892       20,141,204  
                   
Tangible book value per share $ 11.59     $ 11.17     $ 10.88     $ 10.61     $ 10.33  
                   
                   
Tangible Equity / Assets                  
Stockholders' equity $ 245,997     $ 238,108     $ 232,300     $ 226,450     $ 226,259  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,024       17,998       18,108       18,192       18,245  
Tangible equity (numerator) $ 227,973     $ 220,110     $ 214,192     $ 208,258     $ 208,014  
                   
Total assets $ 2,405,576     $ 2,346,270     $ 2,309,897     $ 2,300,594     $ 2,092,444  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,024       17,998       18,108       18,192       18,245  
Adjusted total assets (denominator) $ 2,387,552     $ 2,328,272     $ 2,291,789     $ 2,282,402     $ 2,074,199  
                   
Tangible equity / assets   9.55 %     9.45 %     9.35 %     9.12 %     10.03 %
                   
                   
Efficiency Ratio (1)                  
Non-interest expense $ 10,650     $ 11,052     $ 9,653     $ 9,767     $ 9,915  
                   
Net interest income $ 20,047     $ 19,724     $ 17,630     $ 16,328     $ 15,871  
Non-interest income   2,300       1,312       1,946       1,880       1,214  
Total revenue $ 22,347     $ 21,036     $ 19,576     $ 18,208     $ 17,085  
                   
Efficiency ratio   47.66 %     52.54 %     49.31 %     53.64 %     58.03 %
                   
(1) During the quarter ended 6/30/2020 the efficiency ratio calculation was changed from the way these amounts were calculated in previous period reports. The prior quarter numbers above have been adjusted accordingly. Gains on recovery of acquired loans are no longer removed from the revenue numbers as management has determined that these amounts have become part of our core operations and should not be removed in our adjusted totals.
                   

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


