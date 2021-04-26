Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,240 in the last 365 days.

J & J Snack Foods Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the second quarter ended March 27th, 2021.

Sales decreased 6% to $256.2 million from $272.0 million in last year’s second quarter. Net earnings were $6.1 million in the current quarter down from $7.3 million last year. Earnings per diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter down from $0.38 last year. Operating income decreased 34% to $7.2 million in the current quarter from $11.0 million last year. Operating income was impacted by approximately $0.7 million of Covid-19 related costs as we remain focused on the safety and protection of our associates.

For the six months ended March 27, 2021, sales were $497.2 million, a 10% decline from the same period last year when sales were $554.9 million. Net earnings decreased 68% to $7.8 million for the six months compared to $24.4 million last year. Earnings per diluted share decreased 68% to $0.41 from $1.28 last year. Operating income decreased 76% to $7.8 million this year from $32.7 million last year. Operating income was impacted by $1.5 million of Covid-19 related costs during this six-month period.

Sales consistently improved throughout the quarter led by venue openings, accessibility to the Covid-19 vaccine, improving consumer confidence and the spring season. This year's Q2 sales decline was only 6% versus the prior year compared to a decline of 15% in our recently reported Q1 results. For the quarter, Food Service fell just 1% below prior year moving closer to pre-Covid sales performance, and Retail remained strong at 17% growth even as our food service business started to rebound. The Frozen Beverages business was 32% below prior year for the quarter which was a significant improvement when compared to Q1 of this year where sales were 41% below the prior year. Improved sales volume and a strong focus on cost efficiencies helped drive improved gross margins and profitability.

Dan Fachner, J&J’s President, commented, “I am starting to see some momentum in our business as key venues like theaters, amusement parks, sports arenas and schools start to open and increase capacity. Consumers are starting to get out of their homes with more confidence and enjoying experiences they have missed over the last year. Our products are well positioned for these encouraging trends, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  March 27,     March 28,     March 27,     March 28,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
                       
Net Sales $ 256,178     $ 272,042     $ 497,175     $ 554,939  
                       
Cost of goods sold 195,282     202,599     386,154     407,635  
Gross Profit 60,896     69,443     111,021     147,304  
                       
Operating expenses                      
Marketing 19,192     23,848     36,493     46,580  
Distribution 25,443     24,834     48,332     48,376  
Administrative 9,216     10,174     18,656     19,792  
Other general (income) expense (185 )   (395 )   (268 )   (129 )
Total Operating Expenses 53,666     58,461     103,213     114,619  
                       
Operating Income 7,230     10,982     7,808     32,685  
                       
Other (expense) income                      
Investment (loss) income 579     (413 )   1,949     1,373  
Interest (expense) & other 4     (27 )   (11 )   (53 )
                       
Earnings before                      
income taxes 7,813     10,542     9,746     34,005  
                       
Income taxes 1,752     3,233     1,907     9,637  
                       
NET EARNINGS $ 6,061     $ 7,309     $ 7,839     $ 24,368  
                       
Earnings per diluted share $ 0.32     $ 0.38     $ 0.41     $ 1.28  
                       
Weighted average number                      
of diluted shares 19,130     19,014     19,081     19,079  
                       
Earnings per basic share $ 0.32     $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 1.29  
                       
Weighted average number of                      
basic shares 19,006     18,921     18,971     18,910  
                       
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.                      
                       


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
       
  March 27,    
    2021     September 26,
  (unaudited)     2020  
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,386     $ 195,809  
Marketable securities held to maturity   21,379       51,151  
Accounts receivable, net   137,683       126,587  
Inventories   115,590       108,923  
Prepaid expenses and other   17,231       17,087  
Total current assets   530,269       499,557  
       
Property, plant and equipment, at cost      
Land   2,494       2,494  
Buildings   26,582       26,582  
Plant machinery and equipment   337,763       330,168  
Marketing equipment   248,461       250,914  
Transportation equipment   9,942       9,966  
Office equipment   34,186       33,878  
Improvements   44,797       43,264  
Construction in progress   23,484       19,995  
Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost   727,709       717,261  
Less accumulated depreciation      
and amortization   472,012       455,645  
Property, plant and equipment, net   255,697       261,616  
       
Other assets      
Goodwill   121,833       121,833  
Other intangible assets, net   80,305       81,622  
Marketable securities held to maturity   7,580       16,927  
Marketable securities available for sale   12,518       13,976  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   53,994       58,110  
Other   2,719       2,912  
Total other assets   278,949       295,380  
Total Assets $ 1,064,915     $ 1,056,553  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Current finance lease liabilities $ 288     $ 349  
Accounts payable   83,460       73,135  
Accrued insurance liability   14,136       13,039  
Accrued liabilities   7,272       7,420  
Current operating lease liabilities   12,978       13,173  
Accrued compensation expense   14,120       16,134  
Dividends payable   10,943       10,876  
Total current liabilities   143,197       134,126  
       
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   256       368  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   43,609       47,688  
Deferred income taxes   64,449       64,413  
Other long-term liabilities   404       460  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized      
10,000,000 shares; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized,      
50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding      
19,034,000 and 18,915,000 respectively   65,026       49,268  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,839 )     (15,587 )
Retained Earnings   761,813       775,817  
Total stockholders' equity   813,000       809,498  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,064,915     $ 1,056,553  
       
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.    
     


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
       
  Six Months Ended
  March 27,   March 28,
    2021       2020  
Operating activities:    
Net earnings $ 7,839     $ 24,368  
Adjustments to reconcile net      
earnings to net cash      
provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation of fixed assets   24,253       24,810  
Amortization of intangibles      
and deferred costs   1,457       1,677  
Share-based compensation   2,270       2,432  
Deferred income taxes   (4 )     (298 )
(Gain) loss on marketable securities   (768 )     2,070  
Other   (163 )     (286 )
Changes in assets and liabilities      
net of effects from purchase of companies      
  (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable   (10,884 )     6,343  
  Increase in inventories   (6,432 )     (11,328 )
  Increase in prepaid expenses   (118 )     (1,598 )
  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable      
    and accrued liabilities   9,331       (5,920 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   26,781       42,270  
Investing activities:      
Payments for purchases of companies,      
net of cash acquired   -       (57,197 )
Purchases of property, plant      
and equipment   (18,829 )     (36,985 )
Purchases of marketable securities   -       (6,103 )
Proceeds from redemption and sales of      
marketable securities   41,337       30,938  
Proceeds from disposal of property and      
equipment   1,262       1,853  
Other   18       (63 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   23,788       (67,557 )
Financing activities:    
Payments to repurchase common stock   -       (8,972 )
Proceeds from issuance of stock   13,582       6,300  
Payments on capitalized lease obligations   (173 )     (168 )
Payment of cash dividend   (21,776 )     (20,314 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (8,367 )     (23,154 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash    
and cash equivalents   375       (985 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash    
and cash equivalents   42,577       (49,426 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning    
of period   195,809       192,395  
Cash and cash equivalents at end    
of period $ 238,386     $ 142,969  
     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.  
   


  Three months ended   Six months ended
  March 27,   March 28,   March 27,   March 28,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
           
Sales to External Customers:              
Food Service              
Soft pretzels $ 36,776     $ 45,660     $ 69,463     $ 95,601  
Frozen juices and ices   10,590       9,491       16,885       16,534  
Churros   14,720       14,754       26,262       31,145  
Handhelds   19,992       7,447       37,603       14,636  
Bakery   82,910       89,407       171,874       185,779  
Other   4,336       4,573       7,662       11,085  
Total Food Service $ 169,324     $ 171,332     $ 329,749     $ 354,780  
               
Retail Supermarket              
Soft pretzels $ 15,789     $ 12,332     $ 29,677     $ 22,158  
Frozen juices and ices   19,386       15,864       34,702       25,957  
Biscuits   6,495       6,630       14,155       13,608  
Handhelds   2,243       3,117       5,023       5,878  
Coupon redemption   (608 )     (866 )     (1,683 )     (1,409 )
Other   601       494       1,126       805  
Total Retail Supermarket $ 43,906     $ 37,571     $ 83,000     $ 66,997  
               
Frozen Beverages              
Beverages $ 18,529     $ 31,895     $ 34,384     $ 67,150  
Repair and              
maintenance service   18,218       21,779       37,114       44,265  
Machines revenue   5,663       8,910       12,152       20,891  
Other   538       555       776       856  
Total Frozen Beverages $ 42,948     $ 63,139     $ 84,426     $ 133,162  
               
Consolidated Sales $ 256,178     $ 272,042     $ 497,175     $ 554,939  
               
Depreciation and Amortization:              
Food Service $ 7,116     $ 7,240     $ 13,902     $ 14,158  
Retail Supermarket   384       329       770       688  
Frozen Beverages   5,648       6,188       11,424       11,641  
Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 13,148     $ 13,757     $ 26,096     $ 26,487  
               
Operating Income :              
Food Service $ 6,055     $ 7,951     $ 12,235     $ 25,985  
Retail Supermarket   6,364       4,337       11,087       6,554  
Frozen Beverages   (5,189 )     (1,306 )     (15,514 )     146  
Total Operating Income $ 7,230     $ 10,982     $ 7,808     $ 32,685  
               
Capital Expenditures:              
Food Service $ 7,246     $ 10,331     $ 15,532     $ 18,734  
Retail Supermarket   80       275       101       1,235  
Frozen Beverages   1,827       8,774       3,196       17,016  
Total Capital Expenditures $ 9,153     $ 19,380     $ 18,829     $ 36,985  
               
Assets:              
Food Service $ 760,557     $ 740,318     $ 760,557     $ 740,318  
Retail Supermarket   33,395       31,636       33,395       31,636  
Frozen Beverages   270,963       305,983       270,963       305,983  
Total Assets $ 1,064,915     $ 1,077,937     $ 1,064,915     $ 1,077,937  
           

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated J&J Snack Foods net sales decreased $15.9 million or 6% to $256.2 million for the three months ended March 27th, 2021.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $2.0 million or 1% in the second quarter to $169.3 million. Traffic across our food service customers continues to improve as theatres re-open, more schools open their doors, entertainment and amusement venues increase capacity and stronger growth across QSR and casual dining restaurants. Soft pretzel sales to food service decreased 19% to $36.8 million. Frozen juices and ices sales increased 12% to $10.6 million and Churro sales were relatively flat in the quarter at $14.7 million.

Sales of bakery products decreased $6.5 million or 7% in the second quarter to $82.9 million.

Sales of handhelds increased $12.5 million or 168% in the quarter led by the continued success of a new product developed for one of our larger wholesale club customers.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $14.9 million in this quarter led by the previously noted handheld item. Price increases had a marginal impact on results in the quarter as traffic and volume drove almost all the sales decline compared to last year.

Operating income in our Food Service segment decreased $1.9 million in the quarter to $6.1 million driven by lower sales. This is an improving trend as profit margins improved throughout the quarter due to improved mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $6.3 million or 17% to $43.9 million in the second quarter. Our SUPERPRETZEL brand performed well in the quarter driving an increase in soft pretzel sales of 28% to $15.8 million. Sales of frozen juices and ices were up 22% to $19.4 million, and sales of biscuits declined 2% to $6.5 million. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers decreased 28% in the quarter. Sales from new products were approximately $0.2 million in the quarter driven by frozen novelty items.

Price increases had minimum impact on growth in the quarter as sales were driven by increased consumer traffic and volume in retail outlets.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased $2.0 million or 47% to $6.4 million in this year’s second quarter driven by sales increases and operating income margins of approaching 15%, approximately 300 basis points better than last year.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Frozen beverage and related product sales decreased $20.2 million or 32% to $42.9 million in the second quarter. Beverage related sales declined 42% to $18.5 million. Gallon sales were down 40% for the three months which was a significant improvement from the first quarter when gallons were down 56% compared with prior year. This improvement was led by theaters and entertainment/amusement venues which opened across the country, and traffic at mass merchandisers continued to improve as more consumers got out of the house. Service revenue decreased 16% to $18.2 million which was primarily related to the cancellation of a key customer’s planned maintenance program. Machine revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) was $5.7 million, a decrease of 36% due mainly from slower customer expansion and replacement during the period.

Our Frozen Beverage segment incurred an operating loss for the quarter of $5.2 million compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million last year. Profits improved significantly in comparison to the first quarter’s loss of $10.3 million led by stronger sales and profit margins.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 23.8% in the three-month period this year and 25.5% last year but did improve every month throughout the quarter. Covid-19 is still impacting our business, but we are encouraged by the improving trends in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses decreased $4.8 million in the second quarter as we leveraged expenses by 54 bps. Marketing expenses decreased to 7.5% of sales in this year’s quarter from 8.8% last year. Distribution expenses were 9.9% of sales in this year’s quarter compared to 9.1% of sales last year. Administrative expenses were 3.6% of sales this quarter compared to 3.7% last year.

Operating income decreased $3.8 million or 34% to $7.2 million in the second quarter as a result of the aforementioned items.

Our investments generated before tax income of $0.6 million this quarter, an increase of $1.0 million compared to last year due to improved market conditions.

Net earnings decreased $1.2 million, or 17%, in the current three-month period to $6.1 million. Our effective tax rate was 22% in this year’s quarter.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:  Ken Plunk
Senior Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 587-4374

Primary Logo

You just read:

J & J Snack Foods Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.