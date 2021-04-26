DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published April 26, 2021)

Webinar for women focuses on learn to fish

Women interested in learning more about fishing are invited to join a webinar hosted by the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The free webinar is at noon on Wednesday, April 28, and is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities.

Join Linda Bylander, DNR Becoming an Outdoors Woman program coordinator, to learn about the program’s fishing classes and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, which is Saturday, May 8, to Sunday, May 9. Bylander will be joined by Women Anglers of Minnesota President Michelle Morey and pro angler and bait shop owner Nancy Koep to discuss fishing opportunities in Minnesota. Registration and more information are available online.

Removing lake plants could require a permit

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds lakeshore property owners that a permit may be required to remove aquatic plants. Aquatic plants provide food and shelter for fish, ducks and other wildlife. They also stabilize the lake bottom, which helps maintain water clarity, and protect shorelines from erosion by absorbing energy from waves and ice.

Additionally, the DNR frequently receives questions about devices that generate water current to wash muck and plants away. They have various trade names, but the DNR refers to these devices generically as hydraulic jets. Even though you can buy one in Minnesota, they cannot be used in any way that disturbs the bottom of the lake or uproots plants.

Specific regulations govern what situations require permits for aquatic plant removal. Regulations and a guide to aquatic plants can be found on the DNR website. To apply for a permit, visit the DNR’s permitting and reporting system.

Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage

Anglers looking to get fishing questions answered can find answers at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page at mndnr.gov/fishing. The page answers questions like: What species can I fish for? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find a links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota.

The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations plus an online version of the 2021 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.

Boaters: renew your watercraft registration early, use online renewal

Boaters, remember to give yourself enough time to renew your watercraft registration if it has expired. As a result of COVID-19 and an increase in volume, the DNR License Center currently is taking up to nine weeks to process mail-in boat registration renewals. Additional staff have been pulled in to process renewals and help with the backlog.

To avoid the wait, the DNR is encouraging boaters to renew boat registrations online or at a local deputy registrar’s office rather than by mail. If you renew online, you can print out the confirmation page to use as your temporary permit. You also may write down your temporary authorization number from the confirmation page. Your registration card and expiration decals will then be mailed to you.

To renew online, visit the DNR's online license sales web page, click on “Get Started” and follow the prompts. To renew in person, visit a deputy registrar. Deputy registrar locations are available on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.