BROADCAST INFORMATION: Governor Cooper to Give State of the State Address Tonight at 7PM

Tonight, Governor Roy Cooper will give his third State of the State address at 7:01 pm. The State of the State will be livestreamed online at pbsnc.org.

The live broadcast will begin at 7:01:30 PM, when the Governor enters the House Chamber. The Governor’s Address is expected to run approx. 30 minutes.

PBS NC has given consent for TV stations and radio stations to access the broadcast by satellite or by rebroadcasting the signal of PBS NC. 

Satellite Feed Information

  • Satellite Feed Information
  • Test window: 6:30 PM – 7 PM
  • Broadcast: 7 PM – 8 PM
  • Satellite Coordinates:
  • Satellite Galaxy 17 (Ku-band)
  • Transponder 16K-3
  • Location: 91 deg  West
  • Downlink Frequency 12017.0
  • Downlink Polarity Vertical
  • Modulation: DVB-S2   8PSK, MPEG4
  • FEC: 3/4
  • Symbol Rate: 4.622723 Msps
  • Format (HD/SD): HD 1080i
  • English Language Audio- Service 1
  • Spanish language Audio- Service 2
  • English captions Serv 1 and CC1 
  • Spanish captions Serv 2 and CC3
  • Support numbers for Greg Grissom with PBS North Carolina: 919-549-7249 or 919-801-1206

PBS NC will have two streaming feeds available for media distribution. The embed and preview links are below.

English Embed Code

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src=https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/SOState style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

English Preview Link

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/SOState?preview=1

Spanish Embed Code

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src=https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/State_oS_SP style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

Spanish Preview Link

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/State_oS_SP?preview=1

Reach out to the PBS NC contacts for more information.

