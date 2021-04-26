Irish-Company Plans to Launch 100 Percent Organic and Plant-Based Aloe Vera Fruit Juices in America

Veganic’s Aloe Vera With Apple Fruit Juice Contains No Added Water or Artificial Ingredients.

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ireland’s 100 percent organic and 100 percent plant-based Aloe Vera fruit juices are coming to the United States.

“We are launching this year our 100 percent organic and plant-based Aloe Vera With Apple juice in America,” said a spokesperson for the Dublin-based company, Veganic.

Aloe Vera fruit juices date back to ancient Egypt where it was called, the “plant of immortality.”

Veganic’s Aloe Vera With Apple Juice contains 100 percent organic Aloe Vera pulp with no added water or artificial ingredients. Veganic Aloe Vera juices are pure organic beverages.

“Organic food does not contain the chemicals and pesticides often used in regular farming. We do not spray spray our crops with chemicals or pesticides or feed them artificial fertilizers,” a spokesperson said, adding that Veganic has a range of tasty, refreshing and pure organic plant-based juices arriving in the USA from Europe this year.

What separates Veganic fruit juices from competitors is its high-quality ingredients and its commitment to developing only 100 percent organic and plant-based beverages.

“We also only use the highest-quality ingredients,” a spokesperson said. “Our Aloe Vera comes from our organic crops in Andalusia, Spain and the organic apples are juicy and fresh with the pulp of the apple providing an intense identifying fragrance.”

Aloe Vera With Apple has a sweet taste and unmistakable aroma, which enhances the texture of the Aloe Vera juices by adding a slight hint of acidity. Veganic is excited about entering the U.S. market.

“America is seen globally as a welcoming and inviting market for new products, ideas and being a country who takes their personal health and well-being very seriously,” a spokesperson said. “We believe American consumers will welcome Veganic’s organic and plant-based products.”

In addition to being healthy for consumers who drink Veganic’s Aloe Vera’s fruit juices, Veganic is committed to making the world healthier, as well.

“Our fruit juices are produced from nature within a certified organic food system and without the damaging effect of toxic sprays and fertilizers,” a spokesperson said. “Organic farming is more eco-friendly than conventional agricultural methods.

“Our farms produce less pollution and soil erosion,” a spokesperson said. “Birds, animals, and people are safer because we don’t use pesticides.”

Consumers today appreciate and want organic and plant-based foods.

“Many people in America are looking for products that are made by socially-responsible companies like Veganic,” a spokesperson added

“When we roll-out Veganic fruit juices in the next few months, American consumers will have a healthy, great-tasting new beverage,” a spokesperson said. ‘Consumers in Ireland love our fruit juices. We are sure Americans will love it, as well.”

