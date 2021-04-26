Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,117 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including PlantX Life, FPX Nickel, Safe -T Group and PsyBio Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • FPX Nickel Corp (CVE:FPX) launches metallurgical pilot test program at Baptiste nickel project in British Columbia click here
  • ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) appoints former Rogers Media president Rick Brace to its board of directors click here
  • Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) selects drill targets from IP survey for North Birch Project in Ontario click here
  • Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) announces exploration drill results showing mineralization at Scarlet in Nevada click here
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SEFT) (TASE:SFET) says its ZoneZero cybersecurity solution approved for federal government purchase by US General Services Administration click here
  • PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1)  to sell more than 2,000 of its products online at Hudson's Bay Marketplace click here
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) enters into $15M registered direct offering with single institutional investor click here
  • BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (FRA:2P4) launches search for new CFO following Ole Larsen's resignation click here
  • Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) expands and optimizes pilot ponds at its 3Q lithium brine project in Argentina click here
  • Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) CEO outlines successful first quarter for company and notes recent M&A in the Abitibi click here
  • PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) (FRA:PSYB) and Miami University broaden partnership agreement to advance its neuropsychiatric drug discovery platform click here
  • DGTL Holdings Hashoff subsidiary inks software service deal with the world’s third-largest alcohol maker click here
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) files end of Phase 2 meeting request with FDA for its coronavirus trial of Ifenprodil click here
  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) hits high-grade silver with drilling at second vein at Robinson Zone project click here
  • Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) marks major step with closing of Campo Morado royalty purchase; construction accelerated at Tahuehueto click here
  • Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) inks binding LOI to invest in renewable energy company Stardust Solar click here
  • Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMTS:AZASF) (FRA:A9J) continues to hit good gold and silver values in Philadelphia project drilling click here
  • Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) OTCQB:RACMF) venue management platform enjoys successful deployment at PGA tournament in Las Vegas click here
  • Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) (FRA:LR23) announces Phase 1 clinical trial of Psilocybin extraction click here


 

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including PlantX Life, FPX Nickel, Safe -T Group and PsyBio Therapeutics

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.