Proactive news headlines including PlantX Life, FPX Nickel, Safe -T Group and PsyBio Therapeutics
- FPX Nickel Corp (CVE:FPX) launches metallurgical pilot test program at Baptiste nickel project in British Columbia click here
- ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) appoints former Rogers Media president Rick Brace to its board of directors click here
- Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) selects drill targets from IP survey for North Birch Project in Ontario click here
- Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) announces exploration drill results showing mineralization at Scarlet in Nevada click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SEFT) (TASE:SFET) says its ZoneZero cybersecurity solution approved for federal government purchase by US General Services Administration click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) to sell more than 2,000 of its products online at Hudson's Bay Marketplace click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) enters into $15M registered direct offering with single institutional investor click here
- BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (FRA:2P4) launches search for new CFO following Ole Larsen's resignation click here
- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) expands and optimizes pilot ponds at its 3Q lithium brine project in Argentina click here
- Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) CEO outlines successful first quarter for company and notes recent M&A in the Abitibi click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) (FRA:PSYB) and Miami University broaden partnership agreement to advance its neuropsychiatric drug discovery platform click here
- DGTL Holdings Hashoff subsidiary inks software service deal with the world’s third-largest alcohol maker click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) files end of Phase 2 meeting request with FDA for its coronavirus trial of Ifenprodil click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) hits high-grade silver with drilling at second vein at Robinson Zone project click here
- Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) marks major step with closing of Campo Morado royalty purchase; construction accelerated at Tahuehueto click here
- Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) inks binding LOI to invest in renewable energy company Stardust Solar click here
- Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMTS:AZASF) (FRA:A9J) continues to hit good gold and silver values in Philadelphia project drilling click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) OTCQB:RACMF) venue management platform enjoys successful deployment at PGA tournament in Las Vegas click here
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) (FRA:LR23) announces Phase 1 clinical trial of Psilocybin extraction click here
