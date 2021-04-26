Frantic Bidding Frenzy Over Akash Ahuja’s NFT
EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTs or non-fungible tokens are pieces of digital art accessed virtually, and purchased with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Etherum. Since their inception NFTs have been taking over the world with groundbreaking sales of digital artwork, music and collectables. From bands like Kings of Leon selling their album as an NFT, to Beeple’s $69 million digital artwork, and Portugal. The Man creating their own cryptocurrency (PTM), NFTs appear to be sticking around.
India representative and New Jersey native Akash Ahujabegan releasing music in 2020, seamlessly fusing modern hip hop with Indian Bhangra influences, molding a sound that is all his own. Recently, Akash Ahuja’s international fame led him to be featured on a billboard in NYC’s Times Square. He has also received cross genre acclaim by simultaneously charting on both iTunes Hip Hop and Pop charts. From selling out a country wide tour to crafting smash hits, Akash Ahuja is creating waves in the global music scene.
Akash Ahjua’s latest buzz, generated with the release of his digital album trading card, is on sale now through OpenSea. This NFT created in conjunction with Album Trading Cards, features an eye-catching digital design of Ahuja from his “ISHQ” music video, and playing his song, “Aaja Soniye.” In addition to the virtual card, the one lucky buyer will also receive a physical trading card. While this NFT only listed at a mere 100 USDC, it has since escalated into a bidding frenzy with bids now at 5,000 USDC. Some experts project it could ultimately sell for as much as 500,000 UDSC.
You can find more of their music at https://music.youtube.com/channel/UClWfhINWzFqE3i8UJ6YOZOg
Amanda Yaneli
