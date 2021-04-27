With New Book "Nicknames for Sisters", Emerging Author Seeks to Spread Smiles
Aimee Carroll’s humorous novelty book is written just for sisters
Written for teen or adult sisters, this humorous, novelty book offers a great gift that’s guaranteed to put a smile on her face.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local author Aimee Carroll today announces the launch of her newest book, Nicknames for Sisters -- an illustrated book packed with clever and humorous nicknames for sisters, and a dedication page for personalization. Unlike Carroll’s literary debut, the illustrated children’s book Behind the Mask of COVID-19 for Kids, her newest book is written for teenagers and adults.
Designed as a gift for sisters of all ages, Nicknames for Sisters honors the special relationship that siblings share with their sisters in a fun, light-hearted way. “Whether she’s your big sister, little sister, half-sister, or stepsister, amazing sisters are to be cherished,” said Carroll.
The book itself was inspired by Carroll’s own relationship with her sisters, from childhood to adulthood, and is dedicated to them both. Carroll said: “I grew up with two amazing sisters. I recall numerous dinners as kids trying to come up with the funniest jokes and puns to see who would laugh first – yes, we were one of those pun-cavorting families.”
As a recent colon cancer survivor, Carroll was moved to create something that could help on her journey to recovery and healing – and help others along the way. “My sisters laughed and cried with me as I battled and beat colon cancer in 2019-2020. They brought me meals, they texted and prayed for me daily. I wrote this book to celebrate their friendship and dedicated this book to them,” reminisced Carroll.
The book, Nicknames for Sisters, is available for purchase on Amazon.
About the Author: Nicknames for Sisters is Aimee Carroll's second published work. She also authored the children's book, Behind the Mask of COVID-19 for Kids, dedicated to her school-age daughters during the Covid-19 pandemic. She loves to rhyme, from everyday conversation to her family's annual Christmas letter. Carroll is a corporate marketing executive who holds a business degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of California, Davis. She’s also the mother of two daughters.
