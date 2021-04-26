Nastel Releases Industry’s Fastest Time-to-Value AIOps and Transaction & Message Flow Tracking Platform
Observability Solution Enables Industry-best Situational Awareness for IBM MQ, Kafka, TIBCO EMS, and Multi-middleware EnterprisesPLAINVIEW, NY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, a premier global provider of unified middleware observability, management, and tracking solutions across on-premise, cloud, hybrid enterprise environments, has announced the immediate availability of the latest release of the XRay AIOps solution covering end-to-end Transaction Tracking and Application Performance Management (APM) for mission-critical applications and digital services.
A key part of the Nastel Platform, XRay enables enterprises to extract and act on the hidden insights in their data, including the critical messaging middleware layer through which all transactions travel. Enterprises that have invested in, and rely on, IBM MQ, Kafka, TIBCO EMS, and multi-middleware are especially impacted by enhancements in these areas:
Machine Learning:
• Machine learning in XRay has added many new ways to view your data and identify trends and anomalies and this update further reduces the effort to get to the required information
• Enhanced Machine Learning Datasets and Graphical Views/Visualizations as well as Improved Graphics.
Integration:
• Monitoring Integration Across the Nastel Platform: In addition to being able to analyze events and metrics, which Nastel AutoPilot monitoring customers have been doing for several years, customers can now manage monitoring policies directly from XRay, enabling greater efficiency
• Management and Automation Integration across the Nastel Platform: Further integration of XRay with Nastel Navigator enables more automation and efficiencies for users across the operations, shared services, and development and DevOps teams
These enhancements to the Nastel Platform were developed working very closely with customers, including banks and other financial services customers who require advanced transaction tracking for compliance, which have mandates to improve customer experience (CX) and are counting on automation to drive more efficiencies across operations teams as they execute their Cloud strategies.
“One of the biggest reasons customers are seeking out XRay and the Nastel Platform is the ability to click on the visualizations and dashboards and drill down into any element to get more information. Combined with the machine learning-powered insights and out-of-the-box integration with monitoring and middleware management, the efficiency gains are providing a huge ROI.” said Richard Nikula, VP of Research and Development at Nastel Technologies
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since its inception. Nastel's solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
