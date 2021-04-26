Vector Solutions and IAFC’s Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS) Now Accepting Nominations for the 2021 Training Officer Recognition Award

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of computer-based training and operational management applications for public safety agencies, is teaming up with the IAFC’s Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS) for the eighth year in a row to deliver the 2021 Training Officer Recognition Award.

For the last seven years, Vector Solutions, formerly known as TargetSolutions, has worked with the VCOS to provide this prestigious annual award to an exceptional training officer who shows an extraordinary commitment to firefighter safety and training innovation. However, this eighth year is unlike any other, as agencies have been forced to think even more outside the box to maintain safety protocols while still achieving training goals during the pandemic.

“This award recognizes creativity in training and over the last year, there has certainly been a need for innovation in how agencies go about completing their vital training assignments and exercises,” said Vector Solutions Executive Vice President Alex Berry. “It’s our mission at Vector Solutions to help fire departments train personnel, so they are safer and more effective. It’s an honor for us to once again partner with the IAFC’s VCOS, which shares the same mission as we do, to present this special award.”

The award, which is now open for nominations, acknowledges exemplary conduct by a training officer for their innovation and effectiveness when delivering training. Nominees should be chiefs, training officers, or others well-acquainted with training. Additionally, they must be an IAFC member or come from a department where the department or the chief is an active IAFC member.

“Well trained firefighters are critical to providing the level of service expected by the public; based on past submissions for the Training Officer Recognition Award, the fire service is not only working to meet those expectations, but to exceed them,” said Asst. Chief Ken Sedlak of the Avon Volunteer (CT) Fire Department. “This past year has been challenging, yet training officers are ensuring that their members are receiving the training necessary to continue providing a high level of service. Vector Solutions and VCOS are once again thrilled to work together to recognize the work done by training officers, and subsequently, all of the members of the fire service.

The winner will be recognized at Fire-Rescue International, scheduled for July 28-30. Last year’s winner, Karl Neubecker of Ellington (CT) Fire Department, is expected to be recognized after the IAFC canceled 2020’s in-person FRI conference due to COVID.

Applications for the award are being accepted now through June 4. Please click here to submit an online nomination.

