New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, APRIL 26, 2021:

Fisheries rule changes topic of public meetings

SANTA FE – The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the Fisheries, Manner and Method and Commercial Use of Fish rules.

The proposals are available on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage.

To provide information on proposed changes and gather public comments, two public meetings will be conducted via Zoom. The meetings will be held May 19 and May 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to register for the May 19 webinar.

Click here to register for the May 20 webinar.

Presentation slides will be posted on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage prior to the meetings so attendees can follow along. If you do not have access to the website to view the presentation, please email DGF-FisheriesRule@state.nm.us or call (505) 470-8102 to make arrangements to acquire a copy of the presentation.

Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Fisheries Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; by email, DGF-FisheriesRule@state.nm.us or at the meetings listed above.

