Smart ERP Solutions Showcases Services and Solutions at the PeopleSoft Reconnect Envision Conference
SmartERP, an Oracle Partner, is a Premium Partner at the Reconnect Envision ConferencePLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced the organization will participate in PeopleSoft's virtual Reconnect Envision event on April 26-29 to brief organizations on how they can utilize SmartERP's suite of services and solutions to achieve best-in-class business processes. Reconnect Envision is a virtual event covering PeopleSoft applications and technology. This digital event is four days of education where attendees can learn from PeopleSoft experts, attend various tracks, and choose from 100+ sessions.
SmartERP will be presenting new and updated services and solutions from their suite of product offerings, including Smart Talent Procurement, which assists organizations in finding, managing, and paying outsourced IT and Web Services talent. Also showcased will be Smart Onboarding, which helps organizations with new hire pre-boarding, onboarding, and off-boarding, including their Form I-9 and E-Verify applications. SmartERP will also present their efficient consulting services, such as upgrades or migrating or "lift and shift" on-premise PeopleSoft applications to a cloud infrastructure.
SmartERP will conduct four main sessions at the Reconnect Conference, including:
• 3 Strategic Flavors for PeopleSoft HCM, Tuesday, April 27, 1:00 EST, presented by Doris Wong, SmartERP CEO
• The PeopleSoft Community Share Their Vision for World-Class Procure-to-Pay, Tuesday, April 27, 1:00 EST, co-presented by Dan White, SmartERP VP of Product Strategy
• Configure Versus Customize: Using PeopleSoft Page and Field Configurator, Tuesday, April 27, 3:00 EST, presented by Steve Canter, SmartERP Director Global Service Delivery
• Services Procurement Best Practices, Thursday, April 29, 2:15 EST, presented by Peter Parks, SmartERP COO Talent Procurement
SmartERP will also conduct nine Smart Mini-Sessions in their virtual booth. These short informative sessions are conducted in the SmartERP virtual booth and are 10 minutes with a 5- minute Q&A at the end. When you join the session, SmartERP will automatically enter you to win a $150 Amazon Gift Certificate.
Smart Mini-Sessions include:
Tuesday, April 27
• Managed Services - Small, Medium, or Large - what's the best fit for your organization? | 2:30
• Convert manual paper-based business processes into automated paperless | 5:30
• 3 steps to successfully analyzing your PeopleSoft Security for Segregation of Duty | 6:00
• ERP Strategy and Planning for migrating PeopleSoft to the Oracle Cloud | 6:30
________________________________________
Wednesday, April 28
• Alert Framework - Alert your organization to errors, changes, and stalled transactions | 12:15
• PeopleSoft to Cloud - Lift and Shift your PeopleSoft on-premise to the Cloud | 4:30
________________________________________
Thursday, April 29
• Pre-board Your New Hires for PeopleSoft - Streamline and automate your pre-boarding process for new hires | 1:15
• E-Verify for PeopleSoft - Streamline and automate your Employment Authorization process with E-Verify from within your PeopleSoft | 1:45
• Modernizing Talent Procurement | 2:00
"As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions as well as consulting services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment," said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. "Our PeopleSoft solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost, and we're excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Reconnect."
Visit https://questoraclecommunity.org/events/conferences/peoplesoft-reconnect/ to learn more about this event.
About SmartERP
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of PeopleSoft, EBS and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more.
Dave Reik
Smart ERP Solutions
+1 925-708-3222
SmartERP overview with Doris Wong, CEO SmartERP