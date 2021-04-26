Hockey puck from the Stanley Cup final game of 1928, won by the New York Rangers, 2-1, brings $66,000 at Weiss Auctions

Hockey puck used in the final Stanley Cup Game in 1928, won by the New York Rangers, 2-1, over the Montreal Maroons, where both goals were made by Frank Boucher ($66,000).

Complete international set of Magic: The Gathering cards, 362 cards in all, in the original box, with one card graded: Black Lotus R, a 1993 Collector’s Edition card, graded 7.5 ($20,400).

Original comic art from the estate of the legendary illustrator Joe Kubert (1926-2012) was led by toy package art for Hasbro’s Sgt. Savage, including a script and ten originals ($19,200).

Original cover art for Marvel Comics’ Hulk #252 by Buckler and Springer, one of only two Hulk covers done by Rich Buckler ($18,400).