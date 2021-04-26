SEN Design Group Adds Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling & Design
The Ohio remodeling business gains access to education and buying group resourcesCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEN Design Group, the nation’s premier kitchen and bath industry business education resource and buying group, announces it has added Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling & Design to its membership roster. With locations across Ohio, the home remodeling company has been designing and building rooms with a commitment to quality and excellent customer service since 1997. As a member of SEN, Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling will have access to resources and networks to increase efficiencies and profitability.
“I started in the remodeling industry as a carpenter, then I developed design skills. But as a business owner, I cannot rely solely on design-build skills to run a successful and growing business,” said Anthony Slabaugh, President of the company. “Successful companies need marketing strategies, business management education, customer service guidance, and cutting-edge technology. SEN Design Group provides me with the tools I need to grow the business while allowing our team to refine customer-focused skills.”
One of the benefits of becoming a SEN Design Group member is gaining access to DesignAlign™, a custom industry technology tool that applies the “Good-Better-Best” selling system to the proposal process, making product and project selection a streamlined and easier task for the customer. SEN Design Group Members also enjoy access to business education tools like SEN University.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling to SEN Design Group and we are excited to share all of SEN’s unique business resources with them to help grow their business,” said Jenny Catalano, COO at SEN Design Group. “The continued growth of our membership signifies that our members are truly reaping the rewards of their affiliation with SEN Design Group.”
With a mission to empower its members to accelerate growth and improve profitability, SEN Design Group members have access to a multitude of educational and coaching resources to help businesses run more efficiently and generate higher gross profit margins; events, workshops, and conferences to engage with industry experts in the SEN community; and more. Information about membership and SEN Design Group’s impact on the kitchen and bath industry is available at sendesigngroup.com.
About SEN Design Group
SEN Design Group is the industry’s premier business education, DesignAlign™ selling system technology resource and buying group for independent kitchen and bath business owners, including showrooms, dealers, and design-build firms. As a 26-year-old professional organization, SEN has nearly 200 members nationwide and growing. It has more than 50 quality vendor partners in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, accessories and business services who offer their products and services to SEN membership at preferred group rates. SEN’s vision is to empower its members to accelerate growth and improve their bottom line. Learn more about becoming a member or vendor partner at SENDesignGroup.com.
