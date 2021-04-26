Certified Homecare Consulting Supports Entrepreneurs in Starting a Home Care Business in California

The company supports entrepreneurs with starting a home care business in California, but without costly home care franchise or royalty fees.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Homecare Consulting is pleased to announce it is providing entrepreneurs with support to start their own home care businesses in California – without the traditionally expensive fees.Certified Homecare Consulting is a trusted consulting company that helps home care, home health care, and hospice businesses to achieve successful licensure and accreditation using its renowned home care business startup program. The company provides entrepreneurs with everything they need to start and operate their own home care businesses from inception and beyond and has supported hundreds of successful home care and home health care businesses throughout their decades of industry experience.“Certified Homecare Consulting is an industry-trusted brand that has been in operation for more than 15 years,” says CEO, Sal Laterra. “What many entrepreneurs don’t realize is that there are thousands of gimmicks and scams that make false promises about success. It is our aim to provide home care businesses in California with the opportunity to work with a reputable brand, such as ours, to help their vision become reality through exceptional support and proven strategies.”At its core, Certified Homecare Consulting offers each client a customized and catered program to help them meet the unique needs of their home health care businesses in California. With a small one-time fee, entrepreneurs can have the confidence in knowing they will not have to pay for expensive royalty or franchise fees. As such, entrepreneurs will truly own the home care business they start while receiving exceptional support and training for the lifetime of their home health care companies.For more information about Certified Homecare Consulting, please visit https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com/ About Certified Homecare ConsultingBased in Boston, MA, Certified Homecare Consulting has assembled a professional consulting team that knows the industry, knows the regulations and know the regulators – inside and out. The company’s trusted team members are experts in developing health care businesses from the ground up.Certified Homecare Consulting is just one company in a family of businesses, including Greater Boston Home Health Care, Always a Step Beyond, Beyond Independent Living, Certified Billing Consulting, and Beyond Business Management.