SCV Selects Eight Companies for the 2021 REACH Technology Scale-up Program

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, announced today the selection of eight technology companies for the 2021 REACH scale-up program. SCV, which is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, operates the award-winning REACH growth program in five major, international markets. The 2021 REACH cohort will focus on scaling high-growth potential technology companies in and beyond the residential real estate sector.

“In spite of a once-in-a-century health crisis and all of the challenges it has created, U.S. residential real estate has fared remarkably well over the past 13 months,” said SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “However, there are factors which will pose long-term challenges to America’s housing market, and every problem we face will require innovative solutions from both the private and public sectors. Through the REACH program, we are able to help facilitate these critical conversations by supporting forward-thinking small businesses, investments today which will allow us to overcome the complex problems of tomorrow.

“We’re excited to welcome eight transformative technologies to the 2021 REACH program alongside the nine companies named to the 2021 REACH Commercial program earlier this month.”

Companies selected for the 2021 REACH program offer pioneering tools and solutions for multiple aspects of the market, including financing, senior living services, home maintenance and repair, marketing tools and more. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $700 million in capital, employ more than 125 people worldwide and represent a valuation in excess of $1 billion.

“The continued success of our industry is dependent on technology that benefits homebuyers, sellers and the Realtor® community,” said Kia Nejatian, executive director of REACH. “This group of eight companies has been hand selected from an impressive pool of applicants based on the incredible potential for their solutions to transform the real estate transaction.”

The eight companies selected for the 2021 REACH program are:

“We are very excited to welcome these eight companies into our global REACH community,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “Growth is the root of everything we do at Second Century Ventures and REACH. By working hand-in-hand with the top entrepreneurs in the property technology field, we deliver scale to new technologies, help real estate professionals find new ways to use technology and in turn help advance the rapidly evolving global real estate ecosystem.”

REACH announced the companies selected to its commercial real estate technology program earlier this month. Both U.S. based cohorts will experience an intensive program which includes education, mentorship, a curated insight panel, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. Learn more about the 2021 REACH program and how you can get involved at narreach.com.

###

About REACH

REACH is a unique real estate technology program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in the global real estate technology space. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, SCV and REACH leverage the association’s more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

Wesley Shaw National Association of Realtors® 2023831193 wshaw@nar.realtor