Dr. Jeff Geschwind to Serve as Faculty Member at GEST 2021 Liver Cancer Focus Day

Dr. Jeff Geschwind, Director, USA Oncology Centers will give a lecture entitled, “Is there still a role for IR in advanced stage HCC (Hepatocellular Carcinoma)?

Treating patients with liver cancer remains extremely challenging. Liver Cancer Focus Day offers the opportunity to reflect on the progress that was made and identify the road ahead.” — Dr. Jeff Geschwind

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Geschwind, MD, Director, USA Oncology Centers, has been invited to serve as a faculty member at the 2021 Liver Cancer Focus Day, as part of the Annual Global Embolization and Technologies (GEST) Symposium. The conference will be held virtually on May 15. GEST is the premier meeting in the world on embolotherapy and caters mostly to interventional radiologists (IR) globally. Liver Cancer Focus Day gives medical professionals the opportunity to learn about the latest developments and therapies for primary liver cancer, a cancer that is continuing to rise worldwide, and get to meet some of the most prominent IR physicians.

Dr. Geschwind will give a lecture entitled, “Is there still a role for IR in advanced stage HCC (Hepatocellular Carcinoma)?” The lecture will address the issue of loco-regional therapy in a rapidly evolving context of new drug approval for patients with advanced stage liver cancer.

“Treating patients with liver cancer remains extremely challenging. Despite notable progress especially on the drug front with many new drugs recently approved by the FDA, survival outcomes are still too low,” Dr. Geschwind said. “This GEST session dedicated to liver cancer as part of the Liver Cancer Focus Day offers the opportunity to reflect on the progress that was made and identify the road ahead. Maybe locoregional therapies will actually play a bigger role in the future among a landscape filled with new exciting drugs.”

Dr. Geschwind is considered a pioneer and founding father of the new field of interventional oncology and provides a wealth of experience and expertise to practitioners attending the conference. He served as the first President of the newly formed Society of Interventional Oncology. In addition to his work at USA Oncology Centers, he is a consultant for Cage Pharma, a company he founded in 2009, focused on developing cancer drugs targeting tumor metabolism, specifically glycolysis. Dr. Geschwind also serves as a scientific consultant for Philips Healthcare, advising them on all matters related to oncology and image-guided therapy.

About USA Oncology Centers

USA Oncology Centers specializes in offering advanced innovative treatments for primary and secondary liver cancer. We provide a comprehensive approach to treating cancer with minimally invasive procedures that effectively target tumors, require no hospitalization, and improve patients’ quality of life. USA Oncology Centers is part of the USA Clinics Group, a national leader in outpatient care that has grown to include four specialties: USA Vein Clinics, USA Fibroid Centers, USA Vascular Centers and USA Oncology Centers. For more information, visit www.usaoncologycenters.com.